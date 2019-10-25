Sentiment Speaks: The Bitcoin Correction Is Almost Complete

There is still a bit more structure to complete before this bottom is struck, but a larger degree rally should begin when it is done.

The crypto market has been following our script quite well for several years.

Revisiting Our Last Article

For those that have been following our work closely, you would know that we called for the bottoming in the crypto complex back at the end of 2018, and saw strong potential for the bull market to resume. Our subscribers benefited quite nicely from our timely and accurate call at the time.

Then, at the end of June, we stated our belief that the rally off the December 2018 low was coming to an end, and that a correction was imminent for Bitcoin. As we outlined to our subscribers, $13,425 would have been an ideal top to Bitcoin, based upon our Fibonacci Pinball calculations. However, due to the strength of Bitcoin’s rally, it slightly exceeded our target and struck $13,900 before correcting 30%.

In our last article, posted on August 28th when Bitcoin was around $9,500, we stated that it was setup to move down to at least $7,800. Since that article we’ve seen a low around $7,400. However, the overall structure does not look complete.

While we still believe this pullback can set up the next major rally phase in the crypto-currency world, until we see a completed bottom pattern, and see the market find footing, there is no reason to become aggressive.

Current Target

Currently, we are seeing much chop in Bitcoin and other cryptos. This is very common after the third wave is finished, as we begin machinations for a fourth wave, followed by a fifth wave to the final low. Our current target for this correction to bottom lies between $6,600 to $6,800 (with an extended bottom pointing to the 5500 region), provided we see an impulsive reaction to those levels.

Above $9K warns that we may have had a truncated bottom, but, for now, that is not our expectation. So, if we do see over $9K we’ll be looking for a very clean five wave structure suggest there is a higher probability that the next rally phase has begun.

Turn in Sentiment

We are also noting an increase in bearish articles and social media posts. We’ve even seen a recent article on Seeking Alpha suggesting bearish sentiment means we should take a bearish view on price. Of course, Elliott Wave teaches us that sentiment needs to be very bearish in the wave two retracement before we are able to rally strongly in wave three. Otherwise, there is not enough cash on the sidelines to power the third wave. We hope to see bearish sentiment intensify.

Update on GBTC

Lastly, many of our readers find it easier to trade the Greyscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a fund that holds Bitcoin and is traded on the public OTC market. This fund is useful for traditional IRAs, since trading cryptos directly in these accounts is not possible.

While Ryan Wilday also trades it, he has always warned readers that it is not a preferable vehicle due to its immense premium. Since its creation it has seen premiums as high as 100%. Further, if a true ETF with no premium is released on the market, GBTC’s premium may evaporate overnight.

Currently, GBTC premium stands at 14%, one of the lowest figures we have seen in its history. While Ryan’s warning still stands, this drop in premium reduces risk for GBTC investors substantially. In fact, one may even consider this a “fire-sale” based upon the current price in the $8 region and taking into account Ryan’s target of $140.

Conclusion

In conclusion, nothing about Bitcoin has been a surprise yet. In fact, it has been acting rather predictably for quite some time. However, we do not see the correction complete yet but are getting ready to trade long as a bottom appears close. Bearish sentiment is intensifying, which may lead more to fear, with investors loathing their positions before final capitulations. This is important as large third waves do not leave the station with many on board.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me. Also, Ryan writes these crypto articles with me, as he is our resident crypto-expert. Thank you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.