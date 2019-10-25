Boeing:  High Risk, Low Reward

I am on the sidelines, as roughly one-third of the company’s revenue is likely from the 737 MAX, and perhaps over 50% of profits.

737 MAX news continues to weigh. With potentially more at stake than a software fix, the plane has risk to future orders and profitability.

Boeing (BA) reported earnings earlier this week. It’s a name I have been watching for months now given its status as a Compounder. Last week BA stock sold off, and I dug in hoping to find value here. To cut to the chase, I see little reason to own this name here, and even wonder why it trades even above $250 per share.

While the long term travel secular growth story remains intact and likely means future growth for Boeing, the fallout from the 737 MAX crashes ranks as one of the worst, and perhaps the most underestimated that I have seen in my investing career. People died, in two crashes. The FAA clearly is in the back pocket of Boeing, who faces criminal investigations from the DOJ among numerous others. Software fixes may not be enough to satisfy international regulators. A complete re-design is not out of the question for the MAX.

And yet, the stock is still up 7% year to date.

In short, I may short this name above $380 per share.

Financial Summary

Business

Boeing operates in four segments:

Commercial Airplanes . This segment made up roughly 60% of revenue and 66% of Operating Income in 2018. Last year Boeing delivered 806 aircraft, 580 of which were 737’s (72%), and 145 their 787 widebody planes. Obviously the two 737 MAX crashes have almost entirely halted production of that plane since March this year. Deliveries of the 737 were a total of 5 in Q3 as just reported.

. This segment made up roughly 60% of revenue and 66% of Operating Income in 2018. Last year Boeing delivered 806 aircraft, 580 of which were 737’s (72%), and 145 their 787 widebody planes. Obviously the two 737 MAX crashes have almost entirely halted production of that plane since March this year. Deliveries of the 737 were a total of 5 in Q3 as just reported. Defense, Space and Security . 23% of revenue and 13% of Operating Income is related to producing manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems. 86% of revenue in this segment goes to the US Department of Defense. Products include the Super Hornet, the F-15 fighter jet, and Chinook & Apache helicopters.

. 23% of revenue and 13% of Operating Income is related to producing manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems. 86% of revenue in this segment goes to the US Department of Defense. Products include the Super Hornet, the F-15 fighter jet, and Chinook & Apache helicopters. Global Services . 17% of revenue and 21% of Operating Income relates to this segment. Global services includes selling parts, manuals, testing equipment, and other services to both its commercial and defense customers.

. 17% of revenue and 21% of Operating Income relates to this segment. Global services includes selling parts, manuals, testing equipment, and other services to both its commercial and defense customers. Financial Services. Boeing also provides financing to customers, with roughly a $2.5BB accounts receivable book, and relatively small profits.

Here is a quick spread of each segment from 2018:

Source: Press release and author spreadsheet

737 MAX Issues

I have done a fair amount of research here, and can only conclude that the outcomes here are borderline unknowable.

From former Boeing engineers/analysts, I have learned that the 737 MAX is really a new plane, not an old 737 despite its moniker. In making the aircraft more fuel efficient, Boeing had to design engines that were far larger than those from prior models. A new fuel efficient engine placed on an old 737 wing however, meant that the engine literally hit the ground given its larger diameter.

So, engine placement was moved forward and upwards on the wings. With the lines of thrust closer to center and higher, the aerodynamics of the plane changed. During normal cruising, this presents little in the way of problems. The issues occur during periods of high thrust. That is, takeoff. A higher, closer to the center line of thrust can cause a tendency to pitch the plane upwards. In effect, the aerodynamics of the new plane were less stable than the classic 737.

To compensate, sensors were put in place to detect whether or not the pitch was too high. And, a system was also installed that could take over should the nose thrust upwards. In effect, the system would automatically adjust the plane’s pitch to more normal levels. However, as the world now unfortunately knows, sensors can fail, and in a case of normal pitch, can force down the nose with a faulty reading. This is what caused the two crashes, with the 737 MAX systems wrongly attempting to bring down pitch and sending the aircraft straight downward and into the ground.

There is a good blog of engineers discussing this in more detail. I am not an aircraft engineer, and have limited real insight here truth be told. (Please message me or comment below for corrections).

But the important point is that the issues are far more complicated than a simple software fix (and explains why months have gone by without approval from virtually any regulatory body to allow them to fly again).

So, while this isn’t a new design necessary in the aviation world, to have tighter centers of gravity or less stability during thrust, offset with sensors to assist in maintaining proper flight path, the problem is whether regulators around the world are willing to accept this new design.

Likely, they will it appears on the surface. Eventually, and if you believe Boeing. But Boeing will have to add backup sensors, change the MCAS software, and retrain pilots. Estimating these expenses, and the timing to get not only existing grounded 737 MAX’s flying again, but also to get new deliveries approved, remains an open question.

There also is the issue of the FAA, with employees often hailing from Boeing. What role did they play in allowing this new design and sensor system to pass? It appears they allowed Boeing to self-regulate, taking the company at their word that a system was safe. Not only that, but Boeing appears to have misstated risks/safety issues to the FAA. There seem to be countless expose articles in this regard.

Finally, American Airlines (AAL) estimated that the grounding of the MAX will cost it $540mm this year in operating income. They aren't forecasting 2019 return to service. Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported that the grounding of the 737 MAX had cost them roughly $435mm in operating profits for the nine months ending September. That's over $1BB in lost profits from just two customers. How much of this will Boeing have shoulder vs. insurance?

Timing?

While Boeing suggested on their Q3 conference call that grounded 737 MAXs will be available for operating in Q4, they also cautioned that regulatory approvals will really determine timing.

Boeing management appears confident that software fixes have been made (I am quite sure they are spending significant time and resources to rectify the problem). Convincing airlines and passengers to fly them again is another issue.

While investors wait, here is what deliveries looked like in Q3:

Source: press release

737 deliveries plummeted from 138 to 5. The company was marginally profitable at $1.45 per share in Q3, a runrate of $5.80 per share.

Cash burn was about $1.6BB in the nine months ending September this year. Inventories of 737 MAXs continue to pile up, $10BB higher this year to date to a whopping $73BB.

Prior to the second crash, in January management guided to $20.00 in earnings per share for 2019. With the stock typically trading between 17-21x earnings, that implied a $340 to $420 stock price. At its peak in March, BA shares fetched a $440 price, but was at pretty much an all-time high valuation at 22x.

I think with new approval to sell the 737 MAX again, it seems foolish to believe that lost market won’t translate to fewer deliveries. Of course, profitability also will be down.

Admittedly this is borderline an un-modelable company.

But, assuming that deliveries resume again starting in January 2020 for the 737, then it seems fair to bet that margins will be lower, and profits not able to reach quite the $20 per share level, at least on a normalized basis.

Sure, with a big buildup of inventory, Boeing can boost sales by at least $10BB on day 1, but adjusting for that, it is likely ongoing EPS ends up at a lower run rate (or one would have to average 2019 and 2020 to get to a normalized figure).

Here is what I came up with:

Source: Author spreadsheet, company financials

In the far right column, I assumed EBITDA margins at 10%, down from 2018’s peak of 12.6%. Street forecasts for margins in the 15-16% range seem unachievable and without precedent. Just 5 years ago, Boeing was running margins at 10.6%.

That gets me around $12.50ish in EPS for 2020 on a runrate basis. Considering that the company has managed to grow EPS by 16% per year since 2005 (yes, quite impressive), I suspect they can continue to achieve that.

But at $348 per share, I don’t get a lot of return, without perhaps a lot of downside:

Source: Author spreadsheet

I should point out that in 2009, BA traded at a low of 15x earnings. EPS peaked at a bit over $5 per share in 2008, and fell to just under $2 per share in 2009 (to $1.89). While the market has seemingly bought into Boeing as a story that will in the future defy economic cycles, I beg to differ.

With EPS down in the last cycle by 60%, I assumed a 50% drop from prior (elevated) guidance, from $20 to $10 per share.

At a 15x multiple, that is down 58% on Boeing stock.

In the upside case, with 2-3 years of patience, I can see the company earning back over $20 per share. At a 20x multiple, obviously we get $400 again. That is up 16%.

So where does the risk reward appear favorable (at least to me)?

Let’s call it a 3-1 ratio of reward per dollar of risk, which is my standard.

Assuming a range of say $200 to $400, that means I am a potential buyer in the low to mid $200 per share range. Let's call it $225.

Investors as recently as 2016 were able to buy BA between $129 to $150 per share. With about $10.60 of EPS that year, that means the stock regularly traded between 12x and 15x earnings.

Applying that kind of P/E to $12.55 in EPS, puts the stock at $163-188. That’s a lot of risk, for not much reward. So even my $225 entry point might be aggressive.

Conclusion

I love the long term track record of Boeing as a company. It is a compounder, a duopoly, and a solid cash flow generator. Dennis Muilenburg, the CEO, seems to be taking all the right management steps here. Without a single insider buying the stock here however, I question how much conviction they have.

While I am often intrigued by scandal situations (ala Facebook for example), this is one more difficult to analyze. When half or more of a company’s profits are derived from a single product, that faces the potential to be banned or delayed materially (at least internationally), then I get nervous. People died here. I have yet to see anyone make a legal claim to Facebook for damages.

Boeing also has a lot more in the way of criminal investigations too, which I haven’t really delved into. But legal fees and fines and lost market share will continue to be a problem for at least another year or two, likely more. Wells Fargo still suffers from its account opening scandal in 2015.

I am debating shorting Boeing at around $380 per share. There is risk of a pop however if the FAA and other international bodies agree to re-certify the MAX. The no-brainer trade seems to be to sell BA if you own it, and buy Airbus. With Boeing at 11x 2020 forward EV/EBITDA, and Airbus at under 8x, the market seems to be a bit confused.

Thanks for reading! I have recently launched a Marketplace service entitled Cash Flow Compounders: The Best Stocks in the World. These are high return on equity, high free cash flow stocks with a proven track record in compounding earnings at higher than market rates. There I will provide my BEST 2-4 ideas per month. My picks going back to 2011 have produced just under 30% annual returns, putting me well within the top 1% of bloggers (TipRanks). Sign up for a free 2 week trial to get my latest ideas!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may short BA above $380 per share