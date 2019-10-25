Helmerich & Payne: Safe Dividend, Overvalued Company

I am neutral on shares of Helmerich & Payne (HP). A big positive for the company is the safety of its dividend. In this article I go through management’s comments on conference calls and back-of-the-envelope calculations that explains my position on the dividend safety.

Where I do not feel comfortable about owning share in Helmerich & Payne, is on the valuation of its shares. I value the company at a share price of $26.61 using very conservative assumptions.

Investing only for the dividend yield might not result in a good investment if the risk of principal loss based on valuation is high.

Business Summary

Helmerich & Payne was founded in 1920. They are one of the largest providers of drilling rigs to E&P companies in the U.S with expanding operations in South America and the Middle East. The company also describes itself as a technological company in the development of new efficient rigs and software that improves drilling accuracy as well as wellbore quality and placement.

The company has a total fleet of 338 rigs with 236 of those currently contracted. These rigs have presence in most U.S shale and unconventional basins with leading market share in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale and Woodford Shale. Over the past three years the company has reinvested in upgrading these rigs into what they call “Super-spec”, designed to drill the most complex unconventional wells. These “Super-spec” rigs were designed to meet E&P demands for longer lateral wells:

In the event of a significant market improvement for super-spec rigs, we have the capability of providing a total of approximately 270 rigs to the market without requiring new build rigs, by solely relying upon upgrades where needed to our current FlexRig3 and FlexRig5 fleet. - Annual report

Helmerich & Payne currently has the largest super-spec fleet in the industry and the largest amounts of rigs that could be readily and economically upgraded to the super-spec classification. This flexibility allowed the company to gain market share when oil prices rebounded between a range of $59 to $66 per barrel.

The company feels confident about the demand of super-spec rigs as the industry continues to expand for more lateral well growth. However, they have acknowledge the softer demand for drilling rigs, as oil prices remain very volatile. This causes E&P companies to adjust capital expenditures which affects the demand for new rigs. The company strategy is to adjust their capital expenditures accordingly, with most of it coming from the upgrade of their rigs to the super-spec specification. There are enough super-spec rigs to meet current demand for which the company decided to slow down their cadence of upgrades. The company has 230 super-spec drills for 40% of the super-spec market share in U.S Land drilling.

HP operates under 4 segments which includes the U.S Land Segment, Offshore Segment, International Land Segment and Other Operations. The U.S Land segment is the biggest contributor of revenue with 83% or $2.1B of the consolidated revenues. The Offshore segment is their legacy business which currently consists of only 8 rigs, six of which are on operator-owned platforms and operate solely in the Gulf of Mexico. This segment contributed to 6% of revenues or $142.5M.

The International segment operates primarily in Argentina and Colombia, in addition to smaller operation in Bahrain and the U.A.E. This segment has 21 land rigs contracted to work and contributed to 10% of revenues or $284.4M.

The Other segment consists of HP’s technology service solutions, which consists of 3D geomagnetic reference modelling and measurement while drilling survey correction services. This segment was the result of acquisitions in fiscal year 2017.

How the company makes money

The company generates revenues under contracts with E&P companies. These contracts can be acquired under a competitive bidding process or through direct negotiations with customers. The contracts can vary in their terms and rates depending on different factors which could include the duration of the work, the amount and type of equipment and services provided, the geographic location or market conditions. Each drilling rig operates under a separate contract. There are two main types of contracts:

Daywork contract: Under this contract, the company charges a rate per day, with the price determined by the location, depth and complexity of the well. Fixed rate per foot: This is hybrid type of contract in which the company would charge a fixed rate per foot until the hole drilled reaches a stated depth. Then the company would earn a fixed rate per day for the remaining of the hole.

Contracts can have a variety of durations depending if it is a “well-to-well” or a fixed term contract. Fixed term contracts can last a minimum of 6 month to several years. In case the customer wants to cancel a fixed term contract, the company would generally charge them an early termination contract fee. Of the 236 rigs operating under the U.S land segment, 146 were under a fixed term contract and 90 were well-to-well.

As of September 2018, the company had a backlog of $1.1B, which is the expected future revenue under a day rate consideration for contracts with durations of more than 365 days.

Why the dividend is safe

Helmerich & Payne free cash flow generation depends a lot on how much the company decided to spend on capital expenditures, especially money the company reinvest in upgrading their drilling rigs into what it is known in the industry as super-spec.

The company has 230 super-spec rigs with an option to upgrade 47 more if conditions become favorable. Management estimates there are a total of 650 super-spec rigs in the industry with five major key suppliers. This concentration of suppliers allows for pricing discipline. However, they expect conditions to soft with utilization levels dropping to mid 80’s levels from an average 90% utilization rate.

A lower level of utilization allows the company to stop spending money on upgrading their units. During the Q2 conference call, management explained in detail their reinvestment needs and how they plan to keep the dividend covered:

As we look ahead into the planning horizon, we are confident in the future potential cash flow generation of our fleet. Using our cash flow from operations this second quarter of approximately $200 million as a simple planning proxy, we could generate $800 million of annual run rate cash flow from 220 active U.S. Land rig count together with our 23 current active international and offshore rigs. Assuming only maintenance CapEx at the annual midpoint guidance of $875,000 per active rig our CapEx annual run rate would be approximately $210 million. The remaining cash flow in the static simple run rate example $590 million would be available for our longstanding dividend and other capital allocation opportunities.

Their dividend distribution totals $313M as of the last twelve months. If we follow management’s guidance about their future capex spend, then the company is able to cover their dividend by 1.88x FCF.

If we break down the unit economics for each rig following the above comment, then each rig generates around $3.6M in operating cash flows ($800M in annual run-rate operating cash, 220 active rigs). Rig count would have to drop by 32%%, to 145 rigs for Helmerich & Payne to begin having trouble covering their dividend.

The case for a safe dividend is helped by a strong balance sheet with a total debt to capital ratio of 11% and $740M of liquidity from their credit facility.

The company also issued a press release stating their intent to reduce their capex budget for FY2020:

The Company is proposing a preliminary capital expenditure budget for fiscal 2020 of approximately $300 million, which includes $35 million related to adding additional super-spec walking capabilities in U.S. Land and select international super-spec upgrades should demand for such rigs develop in fiscal 2020. Formal approval of the fiscal 2020 capital expenditure budget by the Board of Directors is expected to occur during the Company’s first fiscal quarter of 2020.

If approved by the Board of Directors, capital expenditures would be reduced by 200M, from a current $500M to $300M.

Valuation

Source: author estimates

On a valuation perspective, I value the company at $26.61 per share, making it overvalued. The current share price is $39.16.

Investors looking at a possible investment in Helmerich & Payne should take into consideration the price they pay to own shares of the company. Buying share only for the dividend could not be a good investment if the company underperforms and high expectations about growth disappoints the market.

My model is very conservative. The main anchor is the explicit revenue at year 10, which is $3.9B for a CAGR of 3.5%. Current revenues are $2.8B. The model also assumes the company can achieve a return on net assets equal to their cost of capital at their terminal value. This assumption is important as it implies the company would stop destroying value.

Risks

This is a very cyclical company. Revenues depends heavily on the capital budget of their E&P customers and their spending discipline. Budgets are made in relation to oil prices. Soft oil prices would greatly affect revenues at Helmerich & Payne.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.