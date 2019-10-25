Sell Macy's: Not Deep Value, But Deep Trouble

Macy's relies on a business turnaround or a dividend cut. If neither occurs, I believe the stock will go the way of its now-defunct department store peers.

With a credit rating on the edge of junk and a dividend that prevents deleveraging, there are severe risks to the long-thesis.

Mall values tell a different story regarding the real estate: lower-tier mall assets are often worth less than their mortgage debt. Big-box stores like Macy's require massive reinvestment to repurpose.

Bulls argue that Macy's stock is cheap, pays a high-yielding dividend, and has embedded value in its real estate that the market doesn't appreciate.

Investment Thesis

Macy's (M) seems to tick all the boxes for a home-run investment. It has a dirt-cheap valuation, ample free cash flows, and real-estate on its books that could be worth a fortune in a liquidation scenario.

My followers know that I love a good value stock, and some may expect me to fall into the bull camp. The truth is, I believe Macy's is a weak candidate for long-term investment.

The dividend yield at nearly 10% is the first red flag, high short interest is the second, and a proper analysis of the company yields many more.

The earnings multiple is currently compressed and could be a candidate for mean-reversion. But earnings should continue to decline and will likely dip negative in the long-run as department store foot traffic continues its trend lower.

To properly delever the balance sheet, Macy's either needs a dramatic business turnaround or a dividend cut. If the company is unable to right the ship, it may even go the way of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and Bon-Ton (OTCPK:BONTQ) and earn the infamous Q of shame in a restructuring. Permanent impairment of capital is a serious risk to the bull thesis.

The Price Seems Right

My favorite measure of a company's value, EV/EBIT, indicates that Macy's is trading at a deep discount to its closest department store peer Nordstrom (JWN). The company also pays a dividend that yields close to 10%, over double the yield of Nordstrom.

If we are only looking backward, Macy's is a better value than Nordstrom, no question. But the past is the past, and our focus is on the future. Nordstrom has been successful in staving off declines in revenue and earnings through an adaptive business model. Macy's has not.

Competition: Not Just Online

Whereas Nordstrom targets the higher end of the market, Macy's targets the middle and low end through promotional sales.

Macy's target market puts it in direct competition with discounters like Ross Dress For Less (ROST) and The TJX Companies (TJX). Never mind the headwind from online sales- apparel discounters are a force to be reckoned.

Ross has had its place in my portfolio for a while- they are not a competitor I would want to face. Their business model is that of a disruptor. They loudly advertise lower prices than department stores. Ross also has a laser focus on brick-and-mortar, with no e-commerce operations.

But perhaps most importantly, they have created a "treasure-hunt" experience for their customers, resulting in positive foot traffic trends for years. Due to the foot traffic a store can draw, Ross is a coveted and creditworthy tenant in power centers and shopping centers. As a result of continued execution, the company has an impressive streak of growth and shareholder returns, a lot of which came from taking market share from Macy’s and its peers.

One reason that department-store peer Nordstrom hasn't seen the revenue declines that Macy's has is Nordstrom Rack. The Rack is Nordstrom's answer to the threat presented by ROST, TJX, and their ilk. It provides the same "treasure hunt" shopping experience and buoys JWN's total revenue by growing as department store sales taper off. Due to its ability to recognize and respond to the threat of discounters, Nordstrom threw itself a lifeline that will prove invaluable.

Operating Leverage: A Retailer's Achilles Heel

Operating leverage used to be a tailwind for Macy's. As the American middle class and its appetite for apparel grew, Macy's stores generated higher revenues year after year. With fixed costs growing slower than sales, growth in the top line was highly accretive to the bottom line.

Today, operating leverage is a pillar of the bear thesis. The legacy brick-and-mortar business is in decline due to the proliferation of discount apparel retailers and online shopping. These headwinds have resulted in reductions in foot traffic and sales.

There is substantial operating leverage in Macy’s business. Each store has high fixed costs that don’t adjust to changes in sales. For example, a store’s utility bills, real estate taxes, and the price of a store’s staff will remain the same regardless of how much the store sells. Due to the inherent operating leverage, declines in revenue have an outsized effect on Macy’s bottom line.

To quantify this effect, I'll provide a simple example.

Let's say a Macy's store has sales of $30,000,000 per year in year one, with gross margins of 40%. The fixed costs of running the store are $10,000,000 per year. The store would contribute nicely to the company's bottom line:

Year 1 Sales $30 million COGS ($18) million Fixed Costs - Store ($10) million Profit (Loss) Contribution $2 million

But five years down the line, fixed costs have increased by 10% due to inflation, and revenues have decreased by 10% due to the headwinds that this particular Macy's is facing. Even with no contraction in gross margins, the effect is harmful to the bottom line:

Year 5 Sales $27 million COGS ($16.2) million Fixed Costs (Store) ($11) million Profit (Loss) Contribution ($0.2) million

All it took was a 10% reduction in sales and a 10% increase in fixed costs to turn this once-profitable store into a money loser. Thus, the power of operating leverage.

High operating leverage plus a moderate, steady decline in sales is a recipe for disaster. This phenomenon is apparent in Macy's operating results- small decreases in revenue result in massive reductions in earnings and cash flows. As we can see below, a less than 1% decline in revenues has led to net income declining by nearly 50% in the previous quarter and over 25% YTD:

Source: Macy’s

Pause and think for a moment: a 1% decline in revenues led to a roughly 25% decline in net income over the quarter. Given that revenues appear to be in secular decline and the promotional environment seems to promise continuing margin compression, this seems to suggest that net income very soon will be wiped out.

My above example is a simplification of what is taking place on a company-wide basis. While the total store count has remained roughly the same in the mid-800's since 2015, overall revenues have declined by over 10%. Profitability and cash flow declined even further.

Rising labor costs and costs of goods sold are an expected part of doing business. But a business model with high operating leverage and declining revenues may be forced to make cost-cutting decisions that hurt its chances as a going concern. Still, the revenue declines alone have an outsized effect on the company's bottom line.

Real Estate to the Rescue?

A critical facet of the bull argument is the fact that much of Macy's real estate is company-owned and has immense understated value. I am skeptical of the actual demand for Macy's real estate outside of a few trophy assets. If this lever was so easy to pull, management should have pulled it already. Prior real estate sales have done nothing to help the stock price.

The truth about Macy's real estate is that it is generally poorly located and hard to redevelop. Outside of the best-in-class assets, malls aren't what they used to be.

Vacant Macy's, Silver City Galleria (Source: Google)

I follow the publicly-traded mall REITS- I have covered CBL & Associates (CBL) in the past and own shares of Simon Property Group (SPG) in my portfolio. Mall landlords like SPG and CBL are the most likely candidates to purchase a failed department store.

Based on mall-REIT analyst commentary and market concerns, mall landlords are unlikely to buy big-box stores at any premium. Wall Street is already wary of the immense capital outlays required for redevelopment of former Sears boxes. From the last Macerich (NYSE:MAC) earnings call, an analyst expressed concern to CFO Scott Kingsmore regarding keeping redevelopment spend in check.

Caitlin Burrows

Hi there. I was just wondering on the redevelopment cost for the ten Sears boxes that you recaptured in the quarter, $250 million to $300 million, which I think was the cost anticipated as of last quarter for Sears redevelopment but that was for a larger set of stores, if that is the case I was wondering what changed about the redevelopment plans to bring the cost up and what’s the status of the remaining six stores that were previously listed as in the shadow redevelopment pipeline?

Scott Kingsmore

Yes, Caitlin, hi, it’s Scott here. We have place – we don’t have a placeholder earmarked for future phases and I think our initial commentary starting last fall was $250 million to $300 million over several years... So, again, market-driven, we would anticipate that potentially we’ll be spending some more money to densify those assets. Bear in mind also that we may be considering joint ventures with mixed-use experts. So, it’s really hard to pinpoint with clarity exactly how that’s going to unfold. But $250 million to $300 million still seems right over several years in the context of what I just mentioned.

While the real estate underneath a Macy's might have value when occupied, it requires massive investment to repurpose. Even well-capitalized landlord Macerich finds it necessary to enter into joint ventures to source capital for redevelopment. From what I've seen, a landlord needs $15 million or more to repurpose a big-box like Macy's.

Demand from outside investors will likely continue to lag supply as store closures from Sears, Bon Ton, JCPenney, and others are digested by the markets. With little preemptive assistance from strategic buyers, who will provide capital for redevelopment? It certainly won't come from within the company- Macy's doesn't currently have the money or the expertise to retrofit and lease its space.

To Macy's bulls, I pose the following question: if the real estate is so valuable, why are foot traffic trends in the stores so tepid? It seems that at least one of the following must be at least partially correct:

1. Macy's has a failing business model.

2. Macy's real estate isn't valuable after accounting for redevelopment costs.

If the bull thesis relies on the real estate having underlying value, it is tacitly admitting that the problem lies in the core business.

The Company Needs A Dividend Cut

Leverage on the balance sheet can result in weak shareholder recoveries in the event of a bankruptcy. Companies with net cash positions generally make for much safer investments with less bankruptcy risk.

While Macy's carries leverage, I wouldn't consider it excessive. The company's debt load is rather moderate, and well within the internal targets set by management:

Source: Macy's Investor Relations

But due to the nature of the company's operating leverage, EBITDA can easily contract. If EBITDA contracts by 50%, the leverage ratio balloons by 100%, and the interest coverage falls by half.

The credit rating agencies indeed consider this weakness in their evaluation of the company. Despite relatively good credit metrics, Macy's is rated just a notch above junk by S&P global. If the company sees continued EBITDA weakness, eventual junk-status is almost a certainty.

Macy's can avoid a downgrade to its debt by deleveraging its balance sheet. The company is generating the cash to do this, but that necessary cash is flying the door to shareholders:

Why not use real estate to delever? Because real estate transactions are, in the long run, leverage neutral. When Macy's sells and leases back one of its stores, its net debt decreases, but it creates a long-term lease liability. Leaseholders, much like debt holders, are senior to equity holders in the capital stack.

The answer to Macy's deleveraging needs is obvious: cut the dividend. Over $500 million per year from a dividend cut would go a long way toward allowing the company to pay down its debt and maintain investment-grade credit.

Furthermore, it would give the company the capacity to execute an actual business turnaround. It could invest its capital into its maturing online business, or add a renewed focus to the brick-and-click model like its peer Nordstrom.

Unfortunately for current equity holders, a dividend cut will almost certainly result in a share price decline. Those who relied on Macy’s shares for income would practically certainly rush for the exit.

Risks to the Bear Thesis

Though the bear case against Macy's equity is compelling, it has its risks.

First, with any deep value stock like Macy's, there is the chance of an earnings multiple rerating by the market. Confidence in the long-term decline of the business keeps us bearish, but the potential for mean reversion rerating occurred in the middle of 2018, leading to decent short-term returns:

Another risk to the bear thesis is the chance that Macy's online business spearheads a turnaround. A surge in online sales to make up for declining foot traffic could lead the stock higher. Macy's is currently one of the largest online retailers, though recent data suggests it is losing its foothold.

Source: SimilarWeb

Shorting Macy's is also becoming a crowded trade, with a large portion of shares outstanding sold short:

High short interest can be a positive indicator for bears, as heavily-shorted stocks generally underperform the market by a large margin. But high borrowing costs can add an element of risk to a crowded short, and the potential for a short squeeze is real.

Lastly, the company is currently cheap on nearly every conceivable metric. I wouldn't be surprised to see interest from private equity or other strategic buyers at a low enough price. Perhaps a well-capitalized fund with expertise in commercial real estate will find the value in Macy's real estate that we don't currently see.

Conclusion

Macy’s screens well as a value stock based on earnings multiples. The high dividend is extremely attractive to income seekers.

But the substantial debt on the balance sheet and pressure on its credit ratings add significant risks to the long thesis. The current trajectory for the company appears bleak, and Macy's could quickly go the way of its peers.

Macy's incredibly high dividend yield and short interest are a sign that smart money is betting on a continued decline in its business. When Wall Street smells blood, we stay out of the water. For an aggressive and risk-tolerant investor, a short position in Macy’s could be a potentially profitable bet (though I note that the Best of Breed portfolio has no short position in M).

There are safer, quickly growing companies with healthy core businesses, secular tailwinds, and talented management teams that make for much more reliable investments. Stick with the best of breed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, ROST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.