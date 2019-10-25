BioLife Gives Another Opportunity To Investors

The near certainty of increasing commercial scale customers is also why these companies deserve high valuation multiples.

The big money is in their clients reaching commercial production after FDA approval, CryoPort simply got more lucky here compared to BioLife, but it will happen there as well.

Critics argue that this is a commodity business but we see little or no signs of that.

The shares of BioLife have sold off last month, and those of competitor CryoPort much more, closing what we thought was an irrational valuation gap.

On July 5 this year, we noted a huge valuation gap between two (roughly) similar bio-preservation media and delivery companies which we found difficult to explain.

The (relatively) cheap company here is BioLife (BLFS), a stock we hold in the SHU portfolio since last year. The other stock was that of Cryoport (CYRX), which was skyrocketing at that time. As it happens, the fortunes have since reversed in an equally spectacular fashion:

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the valuation gap we noted has been closed not by the shares of BioLife rising, but those of Cryoport crashing. This isn't all that surprising either, Cryoport has yet to make a profit and isn't even cash flow positive, the valuation was clearly getting a little ahead of itself and there were some critical articles accelerating the retreat (here and here).

On the other hand, Cryoport produced quarterly results after we wrote the article and it confirmed at least one metric on which it is clearly outperforming BioLife; revenue growth. This came in a quite spectacular 83% in Q2. Most of that growth came from two customers successful commercial launches (PR):

Revenue from our commercial agreements supporting Gilead's YESCARTA® and Novartis' KYMRIAH®contributed $1.9 million in the Second Quarter of 2019 as volumes continued to ramp in their respective ongoing commercial rollouts. Revenue from these commercial products represent a 320% increase compared with the same quarter last year and a sequential increase of 34% over the First Quarter of 2019. The continued global rollout of YESCARTA® and KYMRIAH® is expected to drive sustained momentum and revenue growth for Cryoport.

At first sight, the difference in growth rate seems highly significant:

Data by YCharts

First up to notice that the second quarter was a bit low for BioLife, their FY2019 revenue guidance ranges from $27.5M-$30.5M, which would constitute growth of 39%-55%. Even deducting the $2M (midpoint) in revenue from the two acquisitions (Astero and the remaining 59% share in SAVSU) this year would yield $25.5M-$28.5M or 29.4%-44.7% growth.

More importantly, there is an element of luck, or timing involved here which investors should realize. Both companies earn money from pre-commercial clinical trials and of course not all of these make it to the much more lucrative commercial market after gaining FDA approval.

Cryoport simply had the good fortune to have two customers enjoying FDA approval for two of their new medicines (YESCARTA and KYMRIAH), and the commercial sales are ramping up increasing the need for preserving and shipping tissue.

The situation of BioLife is pretty different, but these fortunes might change, here is BioLife management on the Q2CC (our emphasis):

Nearly all the revenue today comes from not-approved products, but from this clinical trial basket of customers. However, we have perhaps three to five additional approvals and/or BLA submissions that will happen in the next couple of quarters. And we believe that the key sort of series of inflection points or big step changes in the revenue are still out in the next three to five years. As you can imagine having 10 to 20 or even 50 customers with approved therapies versus the situation that we have today. So we've got a wonderful growth opportunity ahead of us.

The funny thing is, the only approved product for which they are shipping is the same YESCARTA from Gilead (GILD). Statistically, the chances of the company's customers gaining FDA approval increase over time, needless to say.

To get an idea, just in Q2 alone, the company acquired 51 new biopreservation media customers with 37 coming from the high-growth cell and gene therapy segment.

That is, they have in the hundreds of customers with dozens added each quarter, the odds of a number of these reaching commercial viability keeps on rising.

The shares of BioLife also took a distinct turn downwards at the end of September from which they have yet to recover:

This isn't all that surprising as it could be seen at least in part in the wider context of the correction in high-valued growth stocks, most notably SaaS companies, which is still ongoing. For comparison, here are the medical device ETF (IHI) and the biggest biotech ETF (IBB):

Data by YCharts

Only the latter had a similar lurch downwards at the end of September, but unlike BioLife, it has fully recovered from that.

There isn't any fundamental change in the business:

The company was awarded three new patents (so much for those that feared the consequences of the expiration of some).

The company started a technology venture fund with Casdin Capital in order to accelerate the development of new cell and gene therapy bioproduction tools.

The latter was active already with BioLife taking a $1.5M (18%) stake in Sexton Biotechnologies and a $1M stake in iVexSol. With respect to Sexton (PR):

Sexton has developed and is marketing a portfolio of advanced packaging solutions and human platelet lysate (HPL) serum-replacement media used in cell therapy manufacturing. BioLife and Sexton also plan to establish a cross-marketing partnership to promote their respective product brands within the cell and gene therapy industry. BioLife's investment includes certain rights related to the potential acquisition of Sexton at a future date.

And iVexSol:

iVexSol has developed a clinically-proven, transformative lentiviral vector (LVV) manufacturing process which addresses the current shortage of LVV, producing nearly 10 times the quantity of potent, high quality vectors at a fraction of the cost and duration of legacy processes. This proprietary methodology promises to lower costs and provide a robust supply of vector for CGT researchers and manufacturers, which in turn will shorten clinical development timelines and increase access for patients waiting to receive these life-changing treatments.

The two acquisitions this year are producing results, especially the Astero acquisition Q2CC:

Q2 was our first full quarter of automated thaw product sales and I'm very pleased to report that we're off to a strong start. We gained 39 new automated thaw product customers in Q2 and importantly nearly 70% of these were existing biopreservation media customers. It's also noteworthy that several of these orders came through the e-commerce platform of Fisher Scientific, which is augmenting our direct-selling activity.

The cross-selling opportunities are materializing pretty fast already.

SAVSU's contributions are still quite modest but things are ramping up pretty fast here as well with the company now having 50 customers already, from the Q2CC:

SAVSU generates revenue, primarily from a monthly rental model with each evo shipper deployed in the field expected to generate between $4,000 to $8,000 in annual revenue. At scale, which is expected to be within the next 24 months, we estimate SAVSU's adjusted gross margin will be in the low to mid-60s. For the balance of 2019, we expect the revenue contribution from the evo product line will be relatively modest at $500,000.

Management expects SAVSU's contribution to be much more material next year with revenue between $4M-$6M with a positive EBITDA contribution by Q4 this year or Q1 the next already.

That would be quite an acceleration, and this isn't that surprising as the company's integrated approach providing enhanced in-transit protection against mechanical shock or temperature variation through real-time monitoring, from company website:

Exact environmental conditions within the payload carrier are available for viewing by user-defined stakeholders at any time during a shipment through our proprietary cloud-based visibility platform, allowing for complete visibility of your live cells enroute from patient to cell manufacturing facility. Capturing critical internal and external temperature data, humidity, shock, vibration, light, location, and geo fencing are among evo® Cold Chain 2.0™ system capabilities. Dynamic messaging is built-in should a user-defined and programmable event notification or alarm trigger an event, or if the patented Countdown Stability Timer is about to expire.

Critics

We were not the only one noticing the rally in Cryoport, and some critics emerged basically arguing the tissue and cell transportation business is a commodity business which anybody can enter.

Perhaps, but one should realize a couple of things here:

The transportation off tissues requires rather strict conditions (speed, temperature, vibration, humidity, etc.).

Failure isn't an option, as the consequences are large (both medical and financial).

It's where SAVSU is likely to be well placed with its integrated (hardware, software, real-time communications) approach and if management is right that at scale they would operate in the 60s in terms of gross margin than this doesn't look like a commodity.

While these articles were about Cryoport, one author (The Capitolist) had this to say about BioLife (as an illustration that Cryoport has many competitors):

BLFS bought SAVSU Technologies in August of this year, (evo - SAVSU) their new cryogenic shippers come with tracking hardware and a corresponding software suite. There is nothing particularly interesting about BLFS as they too are largely a hardware manufacturing company at this point - but the company serves as a poignant example of how competitive the cryoshipper market is.

Well, BioLife isn't a hardware company (from the 10-Q):

In the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, we derived approximately 82% and 87%, of our revenue from CryoStor products, respectively.

Their preservation media are patent protected and the company generates 71% gross margins, these are not the characteristics of a commodity business. Note also how BioLife generates much higher gross margins compared to CryoPort:

Data by YCharts

But even if The Capitolist was just talking about SAVSU, this is really debatable because the shipping containers come with a platform and real-time communications, it's a little more than just boxes.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The valuation gap has closed and that seems fair to us given the higher growth of CryoPort versus the more solid financials of BioLife.

Data by YCharts

CryoPort isn't actually bleeding that much cash anymore but it's still well behind BioLife.

Conclusion

Biolife shares are down and the valuation gap with CryoPort has closed through a more massive decline of the latter's share price. CryoPort undoubtedly grows considerably faster but we think this can revert easily when some of BioLife clients get FDA approval and scale commercially.

Given the large number of clients in various stages of clinical trials, that is bound to happen sooner or later and this is where the real inflection point lies and why these stocks deserve high valuation multiples despite the concerns of the critics, who (unconvincingly in our opinion) argue it's a commodity business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.