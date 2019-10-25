CytoDyn: When More Is Less

The management promotes its PRO 140 therapy as a cure-all for diverse dread diseases; this scattershot approach is counterproductive.

CYDY's financial performance after the Progenics deal has been dismal at best; its lack of any cash runway points to a future of ongoing dilution.

If CytoDyn's acquisition of PRO 140 pans out as it projects, it may have been the deal of the century.

I first became interested in CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) in February 2019. I was skeptical of its seemingly overblown claims and wrote an article for Seeking Alpha titled, "CytoDyn: What To Do When It's Too Good To Be True?".

As matters now stand, the situation seems dire. CytoDyn is pursuing too many diverse opportunities and has too little liquidity with which to develop them.

CytoDyn's lead therapy is PRO 140 in treatment of HIV, which it claims to have blockbuster potential. Instead of focusing all its efforts in a balls to the wall effort to secure FDA approval and then commercialize PRO 140, it's pursuing a variety of other indications for PRO 140.

Its scattershot approach makes it unsuitable for new money.

CytoDyn acquired PRO 140 in 2013 after Progenics posted results from a pair of clinical trials.

A ClinicalTrial.gov search reveals that in 2004, Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) began the clinical study of:

PRO 140 ... a man-made monoclonal antibody to the chemokine receptor CCR5, which serves as a co-receptor for HIV. In numerous preclinical models of HIV infection, PRO 140 broadly and potently blocks CCR5-mediated HIV entry without blocking the natural activity of CCR5. ... to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PRO 140 in HIV uninfected male volunteers. ...

This initial study completed in December 2006. In 2007, Progenics followed up with a pair of studies, NCT00613379 and NCT00642707, to investigate the antiviral activity, together with safety and tolerability of PRO 140. These studies were completed in 2008, with an abstract of the results for NCT00642707 published in 2010.

Progenics posted study results for both studies in April 2013. Soon thereafter, in July 2013, CytoDyn and Progenics entered into an agreement for CytoDyn...

...to acquire [PRO 140 ("PRO 140")] from Progenics ..., as well as certain other related assets, including the existing inventory of bulk PRO 140 drug product, intellectual property, certain related licenses and sublicenses, and United States Food and Drug Administration regulatory filings....

The agreement netted Progenics (p. 11) $3.7 million in upfront payments together with modest potential milestone and royalty payments. Thereafter, CytoDyn took over as study sponsor in lieu of Progenics for both studies. It has since prosecuted additional PRO 140 studies including a completed pivotal phase 3 study and several phase 3 studies that are currently in process.

If CytoDyn's acquisition of PRO 140 pans out as it projects, it may have been the deal of the century

CytoDyn has now advanced PRO 140 to the point that it is within just a few months of submitting its BLA, per its October 2019 investor presentation slide 6 below:

CytoDyn has pegged PRO 140 in treatment of HIV as a mega-blockbuster. Its October 2019 investor presentation slide 9 lists the following as its potential:

CytoDyn's financial performance after the Progenics deal has been dismal at best; its lack of any cash runway points to a future of ongoing dilution

In my previous article, I took a five-year look-back on some key CytoDyn metrics, and the resulting graph presented a nightmarish picture of underperformance and dilution as follows:

One might think things couldn't get much worse, but they certainly have. The following chart (taken mid-morning on 10/21/19) showing the same metrics since the 9/22/19 date of the previous article shows the share price, market cap and cash and equivalents dropping, while the share count is skyrocketing:

Over the short span from 2/22/19 to date its share price has dropped from ~$0.50 to ~$0.30, a decline of 40%. Its share count has risen from ~300 million to ~364 million, an increase of >20%.

The charts above show that CytoDyn roughly maintains its cash and equivalents in the <$2 million range. When one takes a closer look at its cash flows from its latest 10-Q (8/14/19, p. 5), it becomes clear how inadequate these resources are to service its ongoing expenses:

CytoDyn has $0 revenue (p.27) and growing expenses (p. 4): Until it can start generating significant revenues from somewhere, it is entirely dependent on its ability to raise capital in order to continue its operations. Per its Q3 2019 10-Q (p. 27), CytoDyn expects no product revenue until the FDA approval of PRO 140.

Management promotes its PRO 140 therapy as a cure-all for diverse dread diseases; this scattershot approach is counterproductive

Despite its difficult financial outlook, CytoDyn continues to develop additional potential uses for PRO 140. Recent press releases announce:

FDA clearance for phase 2 clinical trial of PRO 140 in treatment of NASH (10/1/19). Phase 1b/2 PRO 140 clinical trial in the treatment of treatment-naïve metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) (Sept. 27, 2019). FDA clearance for phase 2 clinical trial of PRO 140 in combination treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (Sept. 09, 2019).

CytoDyn's pipeline slide 3 from its October 11, 2019, investor presentation shows a more complete picture of its PRO 140 ambitions as follows:

The company is advancing its therapy in an even dozen dread diseases from HIV to liver diseases and to no fewer than eight different cancers. It has completed one phase 3 trial in HIV and hard on its heels is advancing a phase 3 monotherapy HIV trial.

Such a pipeline in the hands of a proven company with a solid balance sheet would definitely merit heavy consideration for a biotech investor. Unfortunately, CytoDyn does not appear to be such a company. As discussed above, its financial condition is tenuous at best.

How did this come about? Where will it end? Is little underachieving CytoDyn with its $0.00 revenues and tiny savings destined to conquer both HIV and cancer with a single therapy? I daresay this company should walk the walk of obtaining an FDA approval before it dilutes its meager resources on trying to cure cancer.

The Pestell affair is disturbing and symptomatic

The public face of the Pestell saga began on 7/12/18 with an effusive press release announcing that highly credentialed "Richard G. Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.P., F.R.A.C.P., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProstaGene LLC and President of the Pennsylvania Cancer and Regenerative Medicine Research Center, part of the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute, will join CytoDyn as Chief Medical Officer".

This press release carried a head-scratching title, "CytoDyn Announces Leadership Changes to Align with Expanded Focus of PRO 140 to Cancer and Immunological Disorders". Expanded focus? Really? Why? Had CytoDyn actually accomplished something at this stage of its corporate life that it needed to find new frontiers?

Slightly over a month later, on August 28, 2018, CytoDyn's next related release announced that it was doubling down by acquiring ProstaGene, a company founded by Dr. Pestell. This release also noted that effective in November, on closing of the ProstaGene acquisition, Dr. Pestell would be joining CytoDyn as chief medical officer and would serve as interim chief medical officer.

On 11/19/2018, CytoDyn announced the closing of its ProstaGene deal, noting:

Richard is a driving force in CCR5 antagonist research and we gain significant expertise and intellectual property with this acquisition that advances the development of PRO 140 as a novel cancer metastasis therapeutic,... We are privileged to have Richard join CytoDyn to expand our executive and scientific team, and we enthusiastically welcome him as the newest member of our board of directors."

Apparently all continued on a constructive course as CytoDyn announced on January 7, 2019, that it was appointing Dr. Pestell as vice chairman of its board of directors. As vice chairman, he was charged with the critical responsibility to "...advance and accelerate the Company's initiatives in seeking non-dilutive licensing opportunities in cancer and immunology."

Ironically, just a few months later on July 26, 2019, CytoDyn announced a non-dilutive revenue opportunity in a release headlined, "CytoDyn Executes Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement with IncellDX for PA-14 and PRO 140 for Diagnostic Testing Purposes"; finally it looks like things are panning out...until you reach the bottom of the release. It closes with:

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors terminated the employment of Dr. Richard G. Pestell, the Company's Chief Medical Officer, for cause pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement with the Company and pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, upon such termination, Dr. Pestell resigned from his position as a director of the Company.

Needless to say lawsuits were not far behind. CytoDyn's latest 10-Q (p. 12) notes:

... On August 22, 2019, we received notice that a lawsuit naming the Company and its Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of the Board was filed by Dr. Pestell in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging breach of Dr. Pestell's employment agreement, among other claims, and seeking damages in the amount of certain severance entitlements thereunder pertaining to non-cause termination, among other relief. ... On September 17, 2019, CytoDyn and the other defendants moved to dismiss the complaint. On September 27, 2019, Dr. Pestell amended his complaint. We intend to move to dismiss the amended complaint and otherwise vigorously to defend this action.

Conclusion

Assuming that CytoDyn is successful in its quest of FDA approval for PRO 140 as a disruptive new therapy for HIV, it will have challenges aplenty; it is ill prepared for traversing the danger zone between FDA approval of PRO 140 and market acceptance of its new product. Instead of building its nest egg so that it has a modicum of resources with which to fight this tough fight, it is tilting at windmills by trying not only to expand its pipeline but also to advance diverse clinical trials in these new indications.

CytoDyn's basic needs are obvious as they have been for a long time. As Dr. De notes in the earliest (11/30/15) CytoDyn article available on Seeking Alpha, "CytoDyn's PRO 140: Better Safety, Non-Inferior Efficacy In HIV":

CYDY ... [should] obtain... non-dilutive financing through a licensing agreement. I believe that a licensing agreement is a must for CYDY, given that the company has no commercialization experience.

He further notes that dilution is CytoDyn's principal risk (per graphs above, CytoDyn's share count has more than tripled since his 2015 article).

Until CytoDyn stops this nonsense of reaching beyond its grasp and can prove that it has a credible licensing deal with a Gilead (GILD), a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) or an AbbVie (ABBV), it is likely to continue to underperform. Weak-kneed assurances such as listed on its milestone presentation slide 15 that "potential partnership or licensing" are in sight for 2019 are insufficient.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY, GILD AND ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in CYDY, GILD AND ABBV over the next 72 hours.