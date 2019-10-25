LGIH: A Wonderful Company At A Fair Price

Bottomline: We estimate LGIH's forward PE at 11.3 and thus it remains in the buy range despite price gains in 2019.

LGI Homes sales per community have remained steady about ~6 per community per month for years, and the increase in active communities should see the pace of growth increase.

Revisiting LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Leaving aside our normal focus on technology stocks, we revisit a company we profiled twice in 2018; LGI Homes. We profiled LGI Homes because it is rather like some of our technology selections in that it is growing strongly, taking a different approach to competitors that delivers superior margins and is yet still small enough to slide under the radar of most investors.

We look at:

Macro view of the homebuilding industry versus the market in 2019. The performance of LGIH vs the index over 3 years. Understanding performance of 2017-2019 to project growth trajectory. The biggest factor LGIH's sales is the number of active communities. A comparison of LGIH to some builders of similar size. Why does LGIH have higher than average margins? Forecast earnings for 2019. Consider whether the valuation for LGI Homes is fair to enter.

#1 - The macro picture: recent gains aren't extreme.

In case you are reading this thinking that the housing cycle is ready to bust again, it is worth considering the landscape. Sector valuation and housing construction is still far from the peak of 2005-06 in the United States.

US homebuilding stocks have done very well versus the broader S&P 1500 index over the last 12 months, but some of this is retracing their steps from a 2018 sell-off. Overall, the sector isn't out-of-line with the broader indices.

Homebuilding stocks do (inversely) track mortgage rates.

There is a truism that investors in homebuilding stocks ignore at their peril: higher mortgage rates mean lower sales (and stock prices). The chart below demonstrates this noisy but still clearly inverse relationship.

As we will demonstrate later, we believe that LGIH's sales are more sensitive to the number of active communities and far less to interest rates (at least compared to competitors). Sadly that isn't true yet of LGIH's stock price. However we believe that rates will remain flat or falling for the foreseeable future due to manufacturing weakness. It seems likely sign of rate increases look, there is a strong chance that the next period of strong rate rises could be several years away.

#2 - LGI Homes vs. XHB (SPDR Homebuilders Index)

Over the last three years LGI Homes has handsomely outpaced XHB which is based on the S&P Homebuilders Index.

Our reports in March and August 2018 were prior to the rise in mortgage rates. For a while market sentiment took its toll with the price falling until early October 2018 at ~$38 before surging from early December onwards as rate expectations fell before the market bottom. Those who were patient and independent-minded enough to buy in Q4 2018 were well rewarded.

#3 - Understanding LGIH's growth trends

Revenue & Profit - Consistent Growth

It is always pleasing to see strong consistent growth in both revenue and net income over multiple years. Of course this has been achieved without a recession and revenue growth rates did decline to 20% in 2018, although net income growth was still 37% year on year.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

But what does the rest of 2019 have in store?

Monthly Home Closing

The following figure is LGI Homes' heartbeat of increasing sales, showing clearly annual pattern of the December surge followed by January flat spot.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

Community growth slowed in 2018, then surged in 2019.

The number of active communities is one of the best predictors for growth in sales and revenue for LGI Homes. After years of hugging the trend line the last 3 years the number of active communities have outperformed in 2017, followed by a decline in 2018 and then another surge in 2019 back above the trend line.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

Active Communities: Target of 105-115 for 2019

LGI management is targeting an average of 105-115 active communities across the year. Currently with 103 communities the end of the year will likely reach somewhere in the bottom half of that range. However it seems management may have slightly miscommunicated because an average across the year of 105-115 would take a considerable and immediate surge to allow the remaining 3 months to push the average into that range. Based on current trends, and without a significant leap, the number of active communities is likely to reach 107-111 by the end of the year.

#4- Active communities is the biggest factor in growth

Management is working harder to support growth

What does the variation in active communities from the trendline represent? Did management dial back growth in a response to longer selling times in 2018? Or is does it represent the difficulty of management in adding new communities to keep growth steady as the size of the company expands? We can only guess at the true reason but we have strong evidence to rule out option A (slower sales) and lean towards option B as the following graph demonstrates.

Closing per community per month - steady at 6 to 6.5 per month

Of all the figures in the report, we think the closings per community per month (in short: CPCPM) shown in the figure below is the most useful. For us it demonstrates a few things:

The average CPCPM in a year from 2013 to 2019 is very stable. In fact it has growth from about 6.1 to 6.3 over this time. This means that LGI isn't struggling to enter new markets or states and in fact are executing better as they grow. If mortgage rates played a significant role in sales then you should expected to see a noticeable fall in sales per community. That however is not supported by the evidence. There was little-to-no impact from higher mortgage rates on LGI Homes' CPCPM in 2018. Due to a slowdown in active communities the average for 2018 still matched or bettered every other year except 2017. Conclusion: The number of active communities is THE biggest determinant of sales for LGI Homes, not mortgage rates.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

#5 - How LGIH compares to similar sized home builders

LGI Homes - Everyday low prices provide stability.

There is a saying that recessions hurt retailers and restaurants except discount options like Walmart and McDonalds. When times are tough, consumers look for cheaper options. LGI Homes also has lower price points for its properties than most home-builders. But surely such a discretionary purchase like a property must still be cyclical? For most builders it certainly is, but still this quote caught our eye. Note "Downturn" is a considerable understatement.

Source: LGI Homes Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

So is LGI Homes able to grow in downturn? Maybe

The counter argument is that in 2006-2008 LGI Homes was a lot smaller and only building in one state, Texas, a place that escaped the worst of the recession and housing collapse that engulfed the USA in 2007-2009. Still, you've got to imagine that LGI Homes wasn't the only builder in the top 200 to have a majority of its sales in Texas. That still makes it unusual.

Not recession proof, but safer than the average builder

So whilst we wouldn't argue that LGI Homes can provide Walmart-style rock-solid sales, lower price points should prove attractive throughout the economic cycle far more than their higher-priced competitors. Focusing on monthly sales however can provide a misleading picture of volatility, when seasonality is stronger than you might expect.

How does LGI compare to similar homebuilders? Pretty well

LGI Homes has consistently risen through the ranks of homebuilders by size over the years. However by 2018 LGIH had now become the 19th largest homebuilder in the US. That's big, but with $1.5 billion in revenue in 2018 it is still an order of magnitude smaller than leaders like Lennar (revenue $18.8 B) and DR Horton (revenue $15.7 B) who lead the list. So we have tried to find a fairer comparison of homebuilders who are of similar size in turnover and closer, if possible, to average sale size.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

The only company in this figure with a market capitalization greater than 2018 revenue is LGIH. Of course there are good reasons due to LGIH's superior margins and profitability as the following figure demonstrates.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

Warren Buffett looks for companies with a moat, which means they are able to able to set their own prices without much pricing pressure. Measuring the size of a moat is hard, so in practice this means we look for a company with margins that are consistently above the industry average. This describes LGIH pretty well as both net and gross margins are always consistently 5-7% points above comparable companies. But has the market noticed?

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

A ~14 PE for Homebuilders is currently typical

A price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4 is a reasonable price for a profitable homebuilder. Given LGIH's record of growth however it certainly isn't expensive. It is quite similar to other home builders who don't have the same track record of growth or net margins of ~10%. Either the competitors are over-priced or LGIH should be granted a higher margin. Of course buying LGIH when it had a single digit PE late last year would have been a better, it certainly isn't too late.

A Lower Average Sale Price

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

#6 - Why does LGIH have higher than average margins?

Standardization = Lower cost yet higher margin

You would think that a company with higher-than-average margins would have a higher-than-average sale price. Call that the "Apple model". However LGI homes is able to achieve margins above its rivals with a slightly different model: build the house first in one of a few flavors. It's not quite Ford "they can have any color they want, as long as it's black" extreme standardization, but it isn't the typical multitude of designs with lots of options. When you typically produce only 4 plans in each community, all pre-built, LGIH can avoid a lot of complexity and reduce construction costs to enjoy strong margins.

Why does LGIH have attractive margins?

LGI homes is an unusual home-builder for several reasons. Here are the three main points of difference that help explain its higher-than-average margins:

It builds all homes first and sells "as-is" rather than with custom options. It sells directly to customers rather than employing agents. It targets renters with marketing and price points.

The combination of these points help explain the strong gross and net margins for LGI Homes.

#1: Lower build management costs.

#2: Lower warranty claims.

#3: Lower sales commissions and costs.

In a sense it is like buying a suit off the rack versus getting a bespoke suit made with a tailor. Managing the process of negotiating, communicating, tracking and building various options is difficult and costly. Despite the best efforts and systems, mistakes and miscommunications happen and can consume much of the profit margin on that property.

Standardized build; not substandard

LGIH's model isn't for every home buyer in the same way that a standardized burger isn't for all diners. Keep in mind that it is imperfect analogy, because the size and quality of home is still very good for a very reasonable price. To illustrate our point here are two example properties from the LGIH website from the Washington DC area.

Source: LGI Homes

These properties are listed as $278,900 and $290,900 respectively, which are higher than LGIH's average but are very competitive prices for the DC region.

#7 - Forecast Earnings for the rest of 2019

What forecast for Q3 is reasonable?

Given that monthly closings have already been released for each month of the 3rd quarter, the estimates for revenue and profit can be estimated with a degree of accuracy. Thus we agree with analyst forecasts of revenue around $486 million producing around $48.5 million in net income for the quarter. The forecasts for quarter 4 and beyond however are far more difficult, but given current trends we consider what might happen.

What forecast for Q4 is reasonable?

LGIH forecasts that the year will end with 105-115 active communities. Based on the current trendline this looks like hitting around 107-109, however it is still possible there is a sudden late surge. When forecasting however, it is better not to rely on such serendipity. We have established that sales depend on the number of active communities given sales per community are relatively predictable depending on the time of the year.

Q4 - Conservative forecast

So we assumed that closing rates per community were in line with the average previous years all the way back to 2013 thus giving rates of: October 5.9; November 5.65; and December 8.4. We also assumed that average sale prices rose 2% in Q3 over the previous quarter and again 2% in Q4. This is slightly below the 2.3% increase in Q2. This produced the following forecast:

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

Once you add up the monthly revenue figures and assume a stable net margin of 10% then you get a forecast:

Q4 Revenue = $523 million

Q4 Net Income = $52.3 million

However it is clear in digging through the numbers that the average sales per community is pulled down by lower figures in 2013-2015 that aren't consistent with numbers achieved in 2017, 2018 and so far in 2019. Perhaps it is better execution, site selection or a stronger economy, the reason is not clear, but the trend is real. Thus this is a conservative forecast and to provide a better guide, we produced a midrange guide.

Q4 - Midrange forecast

When we recalculate average closings per community per month from only the three most recent years 2016, 2017 and 2018 then we the numbers are now: October =6.04; November = 5.98; and December 9.07. This is still gives numbers below those achieved in 2017 and 2018, but it is much closer, so it is likely to be more a far more accurate forecast:

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners

Once you add up the monthly revenue figures and assume a stable net margin of 10% then you get a forecast:

Q4 Revenue = $553 million

Q4 Net Income = $55.3 million

Full year forecast for 2019

Once we add the Q3/Q4 forecasts to the realized results for Q1/Q2, then that brings forecast range for 2019 earnings to:

Conservative: $165 million.

Midrange: $168 million (+/- $3 million)

Top-end: $171 million.

We believe this range should cover 80% of potential outcomes. However there is still a non-zero chance a late year surge in active communities could help LGIH exceed our top-end forecast.

#8 - Yes, LGIH's valuation is fair

Warren Buffet's quote "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price," springs to mind. LGI homes is fairly valued, but we believe consistently higher margins, unusual model and steady growth make LGI homes a "wonderful company at a fair price".

A midrange forecast earnings of $168 million on a market value of about $1.9 billion gives a forward PE of about 11.3 which is towards the bottom end of the fair range of a growing industrial company, which we believe is a PE of 10-15.

Bottom line: Buy LGI Homes: a wonderful company at a fair price

At current prices LGIH is a buy for investors who are looking for companies with unique models, steady growth and industry leading margins.

Should the markets wobble and stocks dip, then LGIH would become a strong buy for us at around $75 per share. This is about the price when the forward PE gets close to 10.

