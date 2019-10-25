Best Buy: Reducing Estimates On Amazon Print And Other Channel Checks

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Intro and Valuation:

Having been bearish on BBY's prospects for quite some time, we conducted a number of industry checks that made us even more concerned about upcoming spending headwinds. Amazon's latest earnings results which missed earnings expectations, but, more importantly, guided softly for the holiday quarter, have convinced us to revise our model and bring down the 2020 estimates even further. While we continue to see our 2020 PE multiple of ~10x as appropriate, we are reducing our 2020 EPS from $5.12 to $4.94, which, in turn, brings down our target price from $51 to $49.

Red Flags Are Getting More Pronounced:

Disappointing Amazon Outlook: On October 24th, Amazon reported a disappointing quarter, missing bottom line estimates for the first time in two years, with a slight miss in AWS revenue. More importantly - and having a direct negative read for Best Buy - Amazon stated that it expects 4Q revenue to be in the $80-$86.5 billion range, which was below the Street' consensus estimate of $87.4 billion. In essence, this conservative guidance indicates lower-than-expected consumer sales, which is a direct negative read for Best Buy's online sales and even in-store revenues.

Channel Checks Signal 5-10% Y/Y Decrease in Electronics Volume: Our channel checks indicate that BBY should face a more drastic decrease in electronics in 2020 than we originally estimated (3%-6%). The decrease should come both online and at physical store locations. The company’s partnerships with other retailers, both online and offline, is on the decline. There are two areas of concern here: 1) there is an obvious revenue hit, which may translate into as much as 70-120 bps for the full year of 2020 (in addition to a similar hit for 2019)); and 2) it shows that management is reluctant to combat Amazon’s threat with all available symbiotic means. The fact that Amazon appears to be struggling itself is an unexpected red flag.

Channel Checks Indicate an Increase in SG&A: We are now expecting 6 cents higher in costs for 2020, largely due to higher investments that were previously not anticipated. We expect this expense to also have 3-4 cents incremental impact for 2021, though this may change. Note that our revised EPS estimate for 2020 has 6 cents coming from the bottom line and 12 cents translated from the revenue hit.

TTS Fees Too High: We’ve been saying this for a while: in order to grow Total Tech Support membership in the double digits for several consecutive years, Best Buy needs to bring down the annual membership under $100. Given industry pressures, the fee of $200 is just not feasible in 2019.

Tariffs: The impact of tariffs remains one of the greatest uncertainties and, in our view, are largely driving Amazon's lowered guidance. For BBY, our base (worst) case scenario for 2020 assumes a 182 bps (up from 160 bps) headwind to revenue growth.

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Best Buy Company, Inc. (BBY) is a retailer that consists of several brands, both domestic and international. The domestic (US) brands include Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Geek Squad, Magnolia Home Theater and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The International business includes brand names of Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, and Geek Squad. We note that the international business operates only in Mexico and Canada, making BBY a North American retailer.

Risks to Our Bearish Thesis:

We see the following factors as potentially derailing our thesis:

Best Buy is a brand that may continue to develop its own niche in the online space, independent of Amazon’s, which could help the company to carve out its niche further and thus potentially staunch the market share loss bleeding. US consumer growth remains strong enough to make upcoming 2019 holiday sales spend growth above expectations. Company’s turnaround plan achieves $3 billion in savings by 2025. US and China resolve their differences and lift tariffs to the pre-2018 levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.