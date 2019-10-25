Q3 2019 Trade Data From China Suggests A Trade Deal Will Be Difficult To Come By

The current set of circumstances suggests that China is unlikely to offer any meaningful concessions to the U.S. as part of a deal.

Stocks reacted well to the "Phase one" trade deal, even though it’s not clear as to what exactly has been accomplished during trade talks.

On October 11th, the Trump Administration declared that a partial trade deal had been reached with China. But in the following days, it became less and less clear as to what exactly the proposed "Phase one" trade deal accomplished due to conflicting statements from the U.S. and China. For instance, while President Trump talked about $50B in agricultural purchases by China, China itself made no mention of such a number.

Nevertheless, stocks, including the S&P 500 (SPY), reacted well in the aftermath of the news. The perception is that the trade conflict is being resolved, even if it may take some time to conclude a deal. The hope is that a deal in writing will be signed when the U.S. and China meet in November at the APEC Forum in Chile. While it's possible that this could happen, there are other factors at play that could make a signed deal hard to come by. The reason why will be explained in further detail.

Tariffs have steadily increased

The trade war between the U.S. and China has seen several rounds of tariffs come into effect. In July 2018, the trade war officially kicked off with tariffs on $50B of imports. Another $200B were subjected to tariffs in September 2018. The latest round affects $300B worth of imports, split into two parts. The first part went into effect in September 2019 and the rest is scheduled to become official in December. Along the way, some imports were subjected to a higher tariff rate. For example, in May 2019, tariffs were increased from 10% to 25% on $200B of imports from China.

The goal behind these tariffs is to raise the cost of importing from China into the U.S. By reducing China's exports, the argument is that China will be forced to make concessions to the U.S. on a host of issues. If it does not, then China will risk losing a substantial portion of its exports.

China's export and import data for 2019

However, if the tariffs were supposed to reduce China's exports, then the tariffs have not succeeded in that regard. According to the latest customs data released by China on October 14th, Chinese foreign trade volume has yet to decrease this year. Total trade volume increased by 2.8% to RMB 22.91 trillion in the first nine months of 2019.

Exports increased by 5.2% to RMB 12.48 trillion and imports decreased by 0.1% to RMB 10.43 trillion. The trade surplus rose by 44.2% to RMB 2.05 trillion. In the month of September, China's foreign trade volume reached RMB 2.78 trillion, a decrease of 3.3%. Exports fell by 0.7% to RMB 1.53 trillion and imports fell by 6.2% to RMB 1.25 trillion.

(Unit: 100M) Imports YoY Exports YoY January 12,296.3 2.9% 15,007.9 13.9% February 8,882.9 -0.3% 9,227.6 -16.6% March 11,206.6 -1.8% 13,418.9 21.3% April 12,070.4 10.3% 13,006.1 3.1% May 11,566.7 -2.5% 14,357.9 7.7% June 11,083.3 -0.4% 14,535.2 6.1% July 12,139.5 5.7% 15,242.1 10.3% August 12,389.6 -2.6% 14,785.7 2.6% September 12,537.1 -6.2% 15,288.6 -0.7% 104,341.9 -0.1% 124,803.4 5.2%

Source: General Administration of Customs of the PRC

China has shown to be quite resilient to tariffs. Not only has it managed to increase trade in 2019, but also it comes a year after it increased trade by 9.7% to RMB 30.5 trillion in 2018. Exports grew by 7.1% to RMB 16.4 trillion and imports went up by 12.9% to RMB 14.1 trillion. All these numbers were accomplished despite the presence of tariffs.

China's trade with the U.S. vs. the rest of the world

If we break down the trade numbers, we can see that tariffs have reduced trade between the U.S. and China. But the reduction has been more than offset by increased trade with other regions. For instance, China's trade with the European Union reached RMB 3.57 trillion, an increase of 8.6%. China's trade with ASEAN reached RMB 3.14 trillion, an increase of 11.5%. These two are China's top two trading partners, accounting for 15.6% and 13.7% respectively of total trade.

(Unit: 100M) Total trade YoY Share EU 35,730.4 8.6% 15.6% ASEAN 31,384.1 11.5% 13.7% USA 27,531.3 -10.3% 12.0% Japan 15,843.8 0.1% 6.9% Latin America 15,912.8 7.3% 6.9% Africa 10,529.4 7.5% 4.6% South Korea 14,358.6 -6.3% 6.3% Taiwan 11,273.5 2.7% 4.9% Australia 8,635.6 16.2% 3.8%

Source: General Administration of Customs of the PRC

In contrast, China's trade with the U.S. dropped by 10.3% to RMB 2.75 trillion. The U.S. falls to third place among China's top trading partners with a share of 12%. The table below lists China's export and import numbers with some of its main trading partners. Trade with the U.S. was by far the worst-performing region and the only one to decline by 10% or more.

(Unit: 100M) Imports YoY Exports YoY EU 14,065.2 5.5% 21,665.1 10.7% ASEAN 13,949.0 7.0% 17,435.0 15.4% USA 6,194.2 -22.5% 21,337.1 -6.0% Japan 8,586.1 -2.7% 7,257.7 3.7% Latin America 8.307.7 8.9% 7,605.1 5.6% Africa 4,917.5 3.3% 5,611.8 11.6% South Korea 8,776.6 -13.6% 5,582.1 7.9% Taiwan 8,554.9 -1.5% 2,718.5 18.8% Australia 6,277.7 20.7% 2,357.9 5.8%

Source: General Administration of Customs of the PRC

These statistics seem to indicate that China's strategy in dealing with the tariff issue is to negate them by increasing trade with countries other than the U.S. Of course, one could make the argument that China's trade numbers would be even stronger if there were no tariffs in place. So in that sense, the tariffs have exacted a price. But whether that price has been high enough for China to make meaningful concessions to the U.S. in order to facilitate a deal is highly questionable.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Stocks reacted well to the news of a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China. In fact, stocks have been pretty consistent in responding to developments on the trade front. Whenever there is progress, stocks go up. But if the conflict seems to be getting worse, stocks sell off. It's obvious that stocks want some sort of resolution in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China and the lifting of the uncertainty that it has brought. This behavior is reflected in the chart below.

For example, stocks rose early in the year with the expectation that a trade deal was coming. They dropped in May when the U.S. announced an increase in tariffs because the Chinese allegedly declined to agree to a deal. They rose again when President Trump announced a meeting with President Xi at the G-20 meeting to resolve their differences. Stocks dropped again in August when President Trump raised tariffs due to lack of progress in trade talks. They recovered when China and the U.S. got back to the table for talks.

The market is expecting good news on the trade front and is positioned accordingly. But the conflicting accounts given by China and the U.S. as to what has been accomplished after the latest round of trade talks is concerning. The fact that China and the U.S. give different accounts of the trade talks suggests that the two are not in agreement as to what the other can expect to get and what they're willing to offer in return.

The trade statistics released by China reveal that it can afford to take a hard line in negotiations with the U.S. The tariffs imposed by the U.S. may have decreased trade between the two countries, but China has been able to compensate for its loss by increasing trade with other trade partners. China may offer some agricultural purchases, but that's about as far as it will go.

On top of that, President Trump is having problems in several areas. There is an impeachment inquiry underway that could end his presidency, even if that outcome is not likely. He also faces an election in 2020, which becomes easier if the stock market is doing well. Something that requires not doing anything that could cause stocks to sell off.

Taking everything into account, it becomes hard to see why China would agree to a real deal at this point. It may agree to making some agricultural purchases in return for some tariff relief, but anything substantial is unlikely. The Trump administration may try to put a positive spin on the amount of progress that's been made, but sooner or later, it will be shown to be all talk and nothing of substance the longer a deal remains elusive.

If we go by past behavior, stocks will react negatively when they find out that the progress they've been waiting on is simply not there. We could very well have a repeat of the situation earlier in the year when stocks rallied on the assumption that a trade deal was imminent and then sold off when it was revealed the two countries could not agree on the actual terms and conditions that are necessary for a deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.