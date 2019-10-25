Ollie's Bargain Outlet: The Bargains Are Inside, Still Not In The Stock Price

Due to their merchandising strategy, I'm not overly negative. However there are enough signs that large capital gains are unlikely and there is no dividend to be "paid to wait."

The share price has recovered, up 15% from twice hitting the mid-50s. Ratios to competitors big and similar in size and strategy show this is still a high valuation.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is a large retailing chain primarily in the Southeast U.S. with the motto "Get Good Stuff Cheap!" In August, the company released Q2 earnings, with their first earnings miss since being a public company. This drop was caused by the news that second quarter earnings missed estimates while being profitable again this quarter. This is the first earnings miss for Ollie's in it's five-year history as a publicly traded company and damages the growth narrative. Right off the bat in the earnings call the reasons for the earnings miss was addressed. Ollie's seems like a strong, growing retailer and recent articles here on Seeking Alpha are bullish and give the impression you might be able to "Get a Good Company Cheap!" While the stock price is much cheaper (1/3) than before Q2 results, many ratios and comparisons to some other large-box, multi-product retailers show that the valuation is still optimistic. While OLLI is not at risk of failing, the stock price appears fully valued and much future optimism already priced in at these levels. Additionally, Ollie's does not pay a dividend, so an investor betting on share appreciation as the company grows will have to be content with capital gains only.

The Basics Of The Business

Ollie's Bargain Outlets is a regional retail outlet store primarily located in the Southeastern U.S. but expanding each quarter. From the company's website:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Our 334 “semi-lovely” stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description.

Both the company's website and flyers are humorous and engaging, and while I haven't visited a store yet, I can imagine the stores continue this high energy and fun, tongue-in-cheek self-depreciation. "Scientific" research: I asked friends on Facebook located near stores to pass on their impressions, and these anecdotes were favorable. Many name-brand and currently popular products are featured on their brightly colored flyers and prices are truly bargains. Unlike large retailers like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), product mix can vary with some items consistently available, more like Big Lots (NYSE:BIG). The company plans to nearly triple store count going forward, with a goal of 950 stores.

First The Good News

As pointed out by recent authors, there are many positives about Ollie's Bargain Outlets, and these articles are solidly researched, well-written and quick reads - I'd recommend them both for their thoroughness and a differing opinion to be well-informed. Two strong positives that also attracted my attention are that Ollie's still has positive earnings in a challenging quarter, and it has very low debt. The company's market cap is $4B and enterprise value is $4.25B. This quickly shows past growth has not been done by piling up debt. (Hmm, a larger lesson about unicorns, maybe?) Additionally, per SA Key Stats tab, the company has a startling current ratio of 366. No liquidity danger there!

While the Q2 earnings release was a shock to the growth story and narrative, many of the factors do seem to be transitory and not permanent impairments to the growth in stores and successful execution overall. There are enough positives to be at a minimum neutral toward OLLI while remaining cautiously optimistic about the company's long-term outlook and strategy.

Taking A Look Down All The "Aisles"

In financial analysis, ratios exist to compare performance over time and companies to one another. While some care must be exercises-what were macro-economic conditions during each time period measured, and are like competitors chosen, ratios provide a quick snapshot for the analyst to take a look at the company and how is measures up. While Walmart is a much larger retailer and generally different marketing, I include it as a low-cost, bargain shopping destination. For a closer peer competitor I have chosen Big Lots. Both of these retailers draw many of the same customers, and would likely see continued shopping if a recession occurs. Additionally, Ollie's is following a growth model similar to Sam Walton's: expand from a Southeastern base while building out stores near existing markets - which proved very successful for Walmart.

OLLIE (OLLI) Walmart (WMT) Big Lots (BIG) P/E GAAP (trailing 12m) 30.15 27.40 6.96 Price/Sales (trailing 12m) 2.97 .67 .15 E/V Sales 3.16 .80 .48 Revenue Growth (YoY) 15.33% 1.53% 1.07% Gross Profit Margin 39.58% 24.91% 40.44% Return on Equity 14.76% 17.51% 19.71% Asset Turnover Ratio 1.02% 2.35% 2.11% Total Debt 320.13M 75.3B 1.81B 3-Month Price Performance -28.14% 5.99% -21.50% 3-Year Price Performance 131.96% 74.98% -54.48% Dividend Yield No Dividends 1.77% 5.90%

Note: All data from Seeking Alpha Key Stats Comparison as of 23 October 2019 recovered by author.

There are some positives when looking at Ollie's ratios. As pointed out above when mentioning enterprise value being almost equal to market cap, Ollie's has very little total debt. There is no comparison to Walmart's debt, and only 1/6th the debt of Big Lots. This, is reassuring to say the least. Additionally, the price performance of Ollie's since becoming publicly traded has been stellar compared to WMT and BIG, and I congratulate long-term holders. Big Lots has languished over the past decade in comparison.

Many other ratios indicate that despite a 25% pullback from the highs earlier in the summer, Ollie's still commands a rich valuation that may leave little room for upside. Valuation ratios are all higher than BIG and in some cases 20 times higher. The revenue growth ratio seems to tell the story-the 30 P/E is based on the continued growth of Ollie's to command a 5x P/E multiple than Big Lots. While this growth is favorable and could continue to improve already solid margins, this multiple hides some other negatives. Asset Turnover Ratio is an efficiency ratio, and shows how quickly assets are turned into revenue. Both Walmart and Big Lots have double the Asset Turnover Ratio of Ollie, which to me shows a risk to this steep valuation. Many other ratios are in-line with Walmart and Big Lots, but again, at a much higher multiple of valuation ratios.

The last warning flag I would like to point out is Ollie's is focusing on growth and does not pay a dividend. While on one level this is a very sensible strategy as a growing company, it leaves the long-term investor betting entirely on the share price. With the valuation ratios already at much higher levels than its mature competitor Big Lots, I feel it's prudent to check if much of this growth is already priced into the stock even after the Q2 earnings related drop. Earnings are estimated to grow to $2.90 over the next few years. If the P/E multiple holds, this earnings growth would lead to a potential gain of 20% in the stock.

Conclusion

With Ollie's P/E ratio being above Walmart's and 4x Big Lots, Ollie's still trades at a rich valuation. At the closing share price on 10/23 of $62.90, forecasted future earnings of $2.90 would result in a P/E of 21.7 at today's value. This is still a high valuation in my mind of a retailer, albeit a solidly executing one with almost no debt. There are positives, but many are priced in, and the return on an investment today may not be as favorable as the past few years. Therefore I am neutral toward Ollie's. While it's a good company, it's not a "bargain" at today's pricing.

Best wishes for investment success! If you found this article informative and entertaining, please consider following me as an author as that encourages continued effort to publish articles consistently. Also, please comment (politely) as I often learn as much from your comments as I did during my initial research.

As always, you are advised to do your own research prior to making any investment decision and only trade through a registered broker or representative in the case of securities and an agent for life and annuity contracts. Nothing in this article should be taken as a specific recommendation for others to buy or sell any investment and is written to foster knowledge and capture my personal thoughts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.