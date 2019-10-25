Depressed Hotel REITs Provide Opportunities For Dividend Investors

Due to the highly sensitive business operations and the current state of the business cycle, the probability of getting near to mid-term returns from capital appreciation is low.

Currently the sentiment for investing in hotel REITs is overly pessimistic with barely anyone willing to consider them. This is exemplified by relatively huge cap rates, above average dividend yields and most importantly depressed valuation multiples. Let's have a look on how hotel/lodging REITs compare to other REIT sectors.

Source: NAREIT (compiled by the author based on data published on September 30th, 2019)

The chart above basically shows that hotel REITs are trading at a significant discounts relative to other REIT players. Their trailing 12 month P/FFO multiple of 6.42x is 54% below the overall REIT average. The only sector in which cheaper REITs can be found is regional malls. However, the sample of regional malls consists of only 7 REITs and is artificially depressed due to 3 REITs fighting against possible bankruptcy event. For example, CBL & Associates (CBL) trades at just 0.68x P/FFO, Washington Prime Group (WPG) at 2.74x and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) at 3.98x.

Now, there are obviously some legitimate reasons for why the market is discounting hotel REITs so aggressively. In general, the market is somewhat efficient and it would be foolish to think that 54% discount is with no reasonable basis justifying it.

The key two things pushing down the valuations are the fact that 2008 was a disastrous year for hotels, and that the underlying cash flows are highly correlated with the overall market swings. The chart below illustrates how two biggest hotel REITs (in term of the market cap) Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) underperformed the broader Vanguard Real Estate index (VNQ) during the financial crisis. This was explained by the hotels` “high beta” / business cycle sensitive cash flows that tend to both fall and rise with the overall market, but just in a larger magnitude.

Source: Ycharts

Since there is a consensus in the general public that currently we are in the very late stage of the business cycle and that the likelihood of suffering a recession in the nearest future is high, the investors naturally incorporate the previous downturn consequences in pricing the hotel REITs. While I cannot argue that this is the longest bull market in the U.S. history and that the risks for experiencing negative growth are high, it would be unwise to project the same level of drawdowns for hotel REITs as in 2008. Let's not forget that the financial crisis in 2008 was one of the worst periods for stocks since the Great depression and certainly the worst period for REITs since 1960 when they gradually became relevant as stock investments.

Moreover, the hotels are not as indebted as other REIT players. The average debt to EBITDA for hotels is 6.24x, which in comparison to specialty REITs having 7.63x, diversified 8.49x and retail 8.2x is truly a positive sign. It implies that hotels on average have less financial risk, which would definitely help weathering crisis successfully. In addition, it questions the hotel valuation discrepancy whether the 54% discount is reasonable. What, in my opinion, challenges the prevailing P/FFO discount further is that the underlying FFOs for hotel REITs are expected to increase in 2019.

Source: HVS

Looking at implied lodging / hotel REIT cap rates, the thesis becomes even more attractive. The current cap rates are inflated to above historical average levels, providing great opportunities to make highly accretive acquisitions. In this market environment any property with a cap rate above 5% is widely perceived as a good deal. Considering that majority of the hotel REITs have healthy balance sheets, such high yielding acquisitions are really welcomed.

The bottom line here is that (1) hotel REITs are significantly undervalued despite growing cash flows and relatively low levels of debt on their balance sheets (2) cap-rates provide an attractive ground for capturing profitable long-term growth (3) while the hotel industry is subject to systematic risk (overall market moves), suffering gigantic drawdowns as in 2008 is unlikely.

Having said that, I would argue that you should not invest in hotel REITs if the main goal is to get huge returns from capital appreciation. Even further, I do not expect that hotels will provide any meaningful / positive returns from share price growth in near or mid-term. Yet, I consider hotel REITs an attractive asset class for anyone who is seeking above average dividend income with low probability of experiencing cuts. Have a look on the table below:

Source: Seekingalpha (compiled by the author based on data published on October 24th, 2019)

The table depicts some of the highest yielding hotel REITs. As you can see that the average dividend yield is 7.9% that is backed by a strong TTM FFO payout ratio of 59%. This should come as a very positive sign for current income oriented investors. Before initiating a long position in any of the hotel REITs, a detailed due diligence analysis have to be made to identify any potential red-flags. However, the general takeaway is that the opportunity to capture high and safe yield is exceptional.

Think this way, it would take ca. 40% decline in FFOs for the payout ratio to surpass 100%. Given the relatively safe balance sheets and continues growth, it is highly unlikely that such scenario will occur.

To sum it up - currently hotel REITs provide an attractive investment case for capturing juicy dividend income with additional long-term growth opportunities due to elevated cap rates.

