Tesla: Structural Profitability Underway

On 10/23/2019, Tesla (TSLA) surprised many investors by posting non-GAAP EPS of $1.91 and GAAP EPS of $0.80, compared to the consensus of a significant loss. In my previous articles, I warned people that some "small" changes (deferred revenue recognition, cost efficiencies, ASP improvement...) could have a significant impact on Tesla's profits, turning a "huge loss" into a "huge profit". In fact, this is Tesla's third quarterly profit in its existence. More importantly, it is the first "normal" quarter with profits, as Q3 and Q4 2018 benefited strongly from higher margin Model 3 sales. This article will determine whether last quarter's profits should be seen as the basis for future quarters to come. I will dive a little deeper on the numbers and will give some reasons why profits should improve over the coming years. This quarter's positives were just a tip of the iceberg for profit improvement.

Tesla Q3 2019 numbers: small non-operational benefits, strong profit improvement

In my prior articles, I noted that Tesla's combination of rapid cost efficiencies and average selling prices ("ASP") stabilization/slower deceleration could make the company sustainably profitable. That's what happened during this quarter, as Musk mentioned in the report as well:

Despite reductions in ASP of Model 3 as global mix stabilizes, our gross margins have strengthened. Additionally, operating expenses are at the lowest level since Model 3 production started. As a result, we returned to GAAP profitability in Q3 while generating positive free cash flow. This was possible by removing substantial cost from our business

In fact, the ASP decline of $1,197 ($56,382 to $55,185) was very low compared to past quarters (-$2,635 and -$10,607 in Q2 and Q3 respectively). As a consequence, cost efficiencies almost directly flowed to the bottom line. GAAP gross-margin grew by 439 bps QoQ to 18.9%, while a decrease in operating expenses of $158 mln lead to an increase of operating margin by 677 bps to 4.1%. Free cash flow was a stunning $371 mln (even with the negative impact of working capital), increasing the cash position to a record $5,338 bln. This time, FCF was a consequence of strong operational performance, in contrast to Q2 where it was caused by changes in working capital (primarily inventory reduction). Thus, this criticism has been refuted as well.

(Source: Tesla quarterly report)

It is important to notice that there were some small, non-operational benefits this quarter:

Credit revenues created a tailwind compared to Q2 of $23mln, but it was $21 mln lower compared to the average of the last four quarters.

Tesla 'benefited' from having no restructuring costs during this quarter compared to $117 mln during Q2 2019. On average, restructuring costs were $51 mln over the last four quarters.

Tesla reported $85mln in other income as a consequence of foreign exchange benefits, compared to -$41 mln in Q2. On average, this number was -$7 mln over the last four quarters.

Thus, Tesla's profits benefited by $121 mln as a consequence of non-operational income. Excluding this benefit, GAAP profits would still be positive ($28 mln) and non-GAAP profits would be $220 mln.

Furthermore, it is important to note that CAPEX increased significantly QoQ to $385mln, implying that the huge CAPEX reduction was only temporary. In fact, Tesla's investments look to pay off strongly:

Gigafactory 3 is in pre-production, expected to produce 1,0000 vehicles per week at the end of 2019. This is ahead of schedule.

Model Y is now expected to start production in the summer of 2020, one quarter earlier than previously expected.

We got some news about the Semi as well: Tesla is expected to produce its first units in 2020.

(Source: Tesla quarterly report)

Tesla's future quarters' expectation: positive profit trend will continue

Q3 2019 showed us that the combination of ASP stabilization and cost efficiencies can have a significant impact on the bottom line. I expect this trend to accelerate over the coming quarters. Additionally, in this section I will discuss some advantages which will improve earnings over the coming quarters.

Further ASP stabilization

Q3 ASP was impacted by the introduction of the low price Model 3 variant in countries like Norway and Great-Britain. I guess that without this introduction, ASP's could have increased QoQ instead of decreasing by $1,197. Interestingly, Tesla hiked Model 3 prices both in Europe and the US in October, implying strong demand. Furthermore, there was a bullish statement during the conference call about Model S and X demand by CFO Kirkhorn. This return to order growth for Model S and X could improve ASP's as well.

So, the delivery numbers in Q3 understated the interest in the product for that quarter. And we continue to see strength in the order rate, which we anticipate will be reflected in S and X deliveries in Q4.

(Source: author)

Deferred revenue recognition

Many investors expected high deferred revenue recognition after the Smart Summon and V10 software launch in September. In contrast, deferred revenue recognition was only $30 mln during the quarter, while it increased by $161 mln QoQ on the balance sheet. It is mentioned (and I expect) that they will significantly increase self-driving revenue recognition after the introduction of more features (stop light, stop sign recognition, Advanced Summon...). This could increase earnings significantly in the coming quarters. Additionally, Tesla stated that they will gradually recognize around $500mln of deferred revenue in the future. Note that this would be 100% profits if recognized. In short, Tesla's accounting profits will increase dramatically over the coming quarters based on both deferred revenue recognition of cars which are already sold as also from directly being able to recognize more self driving revenue from newly sold cars.

Revenue growth

Interestingly, Tesla's operating expenses are stabilizing/declining due to cost efficiencies. If this trend continues, rising revenues from Gigafactory 3 (guidance of 150K production at the end of 2020) and Model Y (guidance of 50K production mid 2020) will flow directly to the bottom line. It is interesting to point this out in numbers: If Tesla would meet revenue growth expectations of $3.2 bln in 2020 and would be able to keep gross margins at the same level (18.9%), net profits would rise by $600 mln. This operating leverage is very important to understand and one should keep an eye on it.

Investor takeaway

Q3 was a very tough quarter for EV manufacturers. Note for example that BYD's EV deliveries declined 32%. Furthermore, Tesla introduced the low-variant Model 3 in the UK and Norway and US tax incentives went down significantly. Still, Tesla blew everyone away by posting strong profits and cash flows. It looks like the short term pain of significant ASP deceleration is finally over. As a consequence, Tesla's effort to increase cost efficiency pays off. I expect that this ASP impact will materialize even more in the coming quarters and will lead to structural profitability. Additionally, deferred revenue recognition and the revamp in revenue growth (Gigafactory 3 and Model Y) are potential triggers for profit growth. Lastly, Musk's clear shift from overpromising to underpromising should increase shareholder value significantly. It looks like the long term success story of Tesla is finally materializing. Shorts should take into account the above-mentioned positives for future quarters to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Unfortunately, as a consequence of changing brokers and restructering my capital allocation I needed to sell my Tesla position at break-even last week. I am still very bullish on Tesla for the long term and will probably take a position soon again.