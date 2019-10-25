CSE Global: Acquisitions And New Order Wins To Drive Future Growth

The entry of new substantial shareholder, Malaysian engineering firm Serba Dinamik, should be positive for the company in the medium-to-long term.

CSE Global recently announced the proposed acquisition of Volta, which designs and fabricates large scale electrical equipment centers, for $25.1 million in September 2019, that is expected to be accretive.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed systems integrator CSE Global Limited (OTCPK:CSYJY) (OTCPK:CSYJF) [CSE:SP] currently trades at an undemanding 9.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year forward average P/E of approximately 12 times. The stock also offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.7% based on a consistent annual payout of S$0.0275 per share for the past five years.

CSE Global's near-term growth is supported by recurring revenue from its flow business, new order wins, and acquisitions. Looking ahead, a recovery in crude oil price leading to large greenfield project wins, new Smart Nation initiatives in Singapore, and synergies between the company and its largest shareholder should support growth in the medium-to-long term.

Company Description

Started in 1985 and listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1999, CSE Global is a systems integrator and technologies company providing process controls, communication & security solutions & services for its customers in the oil & gas (onshore and offshore), infrastructure (transportation, power utilities and water utilities) and mineral & mining (commodities & minerals including coal, gold, iron, copper, nickel & molybdenum) industries. The company operates 39 offices and has over 1,000 employees globally in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

CSE Global derived approximately 38%, 28%, 25% and 9% of its 1H2019 revenue from the offshore oil & gas, onshore oil & gas, infrastructure, and mineral & mining industries, respectively. The Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) regions contributed 61%, 36%, and 3%, respectively, of the company's top line for 1H2019.

Recent Major Acquisition Is Accretive

CSE Global has historically adopted a double-pronged approach of both organic and inorganic growth strategies. In the past few years, CSE Global has acquired either oil & gas-related companies in the U.S. to strengthen its core oil & gas business (which accounted for two-thirds of 1H2019 revenue, including both onshore and offshore) or communications systems companies in Australia as a means of diversification.

Australian 2-way radio communication systems businesses and assets acquired by CSE Global historically included RCS Telecommunications for S$11.3 million in 2019; Genesis Communications & Antares Communications Limited for S$1.0 million in 2018; and Combined Communications Solutions Pty Ltd for S$1.5 million in 2017. The acquisitions in Australia have delivered results. CSE Global's infrastructure segment revenue grew +21.7% YoY in FY2018 to S$110.1 million, of which S$46.9 million or 43% of total segment revenue was contributed by Australian communication systems businesses acquired.

In 1H2019, Australian communication systems businesses have already accounted for more than half or 57% of infrastructure segment revenue. This implied that the company's decision to leverage on acquisition of communication systems businesses in Australia to diversify away from the core oil & gas industry in the past few years had been the right move.

Moving on to CSE Global's core oil & gas segment, U.S. oil & gas businesses and assets acquired by CSE Global in the past included Blackstar Services for S$3.3 million in 2019; Gulf Coast Power & Control of Louisiana for S$7.0 million in 2017; and specific assets of CC American Group for S$8.7 million in 2016. Specifically, the acquisition of these oil & gas companies in the U.S. has helped CSE Global to penetrate the onshore oil & gas segment to complement its legacy offshore oil & gas segment.

The results speak for themselves, as CSE Global has more than tripled revenue contribution from the onshore oil & gas segment from S$34.5 million in FY2015 to S$116.1 million in FY2018.

On September 2, 2019, CSE Global announced the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding membership interests in Volta, LLC for $25.1 million or S$34.8 million. Volta is a Texas-limited liability company founded in Houston which develops, designs, manufactures, and services custom-engineered electrical equipment centers used in the distribution, control, and monitoring of the flow of electrical energy and the provision of protection to motors, transformers, and other electrically powered equipment.

The $25.1 million acquisition price implies an acquisition multiple of approximately 6.7 times P/E or a 15% earnings yield. The deal should be accretive, considering CSE Global's trailing P/E valuation above 10 times and the company's estimated debt funding cost of 4%. The acquisition of Volta will be completely funded by debt and internal resources. Volta is expected to contribute incremental annual net earnings of S$4.097 million on a pro forma basis, which is equivalent to approximately 20% of CSE Global's FY2018 net profit.

The acquisition of Volta is expected to strengthen CSE Global's positioning in the mid-stream oil & gas market. CSE Global would be able to offer an integrated set of service offerings to energy and petrochemical clients by leveraging on its engineering, automation and instrumentation and electrical service capabilities and Volta’s ability to design and fabricate large scale electrical equipment centers. Another key acquisition synergy is that there could be cross-selling opportunities going forward, as there is no complete overlap between CSE Global and Volta in terms of client base.

Looking ahead, there are likely to be further acquisitions in the pipeline for CSE Global. In its 2Q2019 results presentation, CSE Global highlighted that the company is "continuously looking out for value accretive and strategic acquisitions to grow our business to ensure a longer and sustainable income stream" and states that it has a goal of "strengthening communications business in ANZ (Australia & New Zealand) and new regions through acquisitions."

New Order Wins To Complement Recurring Revenue

CSE Global generates over 90% of its revenue from its flow business (as opposed to large greenfield projects), which the company deems as stable and recurring revenue. The company's flow business relates to brownfield projects, certain small greenfield projects that are usually recurring in nature. Brownfield projects refer to the maintenance, upgrade and enhancement of existing installations, while greenfield projects refer to new installations.

The company's recent new order wins momentum has been strong. CSE Global secured S$87.5 million and S$106.3 million in new orders for 1Q2019 and 2Q2019, respectively. The combined S$193.9 million in new order wins for 1H2019 represented a +22.6% YoY growth compared with 1H2018. CSE Global's order book as of end-2Q2019 was S$188.1 million, or approximately three quarters of its FY2018 revenue.

Going forward, CSE Global's future organic growth should come from small greenfield projects and brownfield projects in the Gulf of Mexico Shale projects in the U.S., and new order wins relating to the 2-way radio communication systems business, the energy solutions businesses and other infrastructure projects in Australia.

Upside surprises, if any, are likely to be from wins in future Singapore government tenders and large greenfield projects for the oil & gas industry.

CSE Global secured its largest contract win in recent years in 4Q2018, when it won infrastructure project contracts with a total value of S$84.8 million, which involved work relating to process control solutions and systems, telecommunication and security systems, and maintenance work for the Singapore government. Singapore has been actively pushing ahead with the implementation of initiatives to make the country a Smart Nation, an economy powered by digital innovation, in areas such as urban living, transport, health and digital government services. Past Smart Nation initiatives in the country included MyTransport mobile app, which allows commuters to enjoy one-stop and personalized journey planning via public transport; PayNow, which is an instant funds transfer service using mobile phone number as a means of identification; and Moments of Life, which is an online service for registration of new births without the need for manual form filling or queuing. It is expected that Singapore will continue to roll out new Smart Nation initiatives, and CSE Global, as a leading systems integrator with a long track record, is well-positioned to capitalize on such opportunities with respect to tenders for new Smart Nation projects.

Also, while there has been a lull in large greenfield projects for the oil & gas industry for a long period, any recovery in crude oil prices could be the catalyst that reignites the demand for such projects again, to the benefit of CSE Global.

New Substantial Shareholder To Bring Mid-To-Long Tern Positives

In April 2018, Malaysia-listed Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad [SDH:MK] became CSE Global's largest shareholder with a 25% stake after acquiring the company's shares from existing shareholders. CSE Global's shares were acquired at S$0.45 apiece, representing a 15% premium to the share price then, but approximately 7% below CSE Global's last traded price of S$0.485 as of October 24, 2019. Serba Dinamik is an oil & gas engineering firm principally engaged in maintenance, repair and overhaul services for rotating equipment in gas and steam turbines, engines, motors, pumps, compressors and industrial fans.

In the past year or so, since Serba Dinamik became CSE Global's largest shareholder, there have yet to be any significant collaborations or joint ventures between the two. Nevertheless, there are two key synergies between CSE Global and Serba Dinamik to be exploited in the medium-to-long term.

One is that both companies have their own geographical niches. CSE Global primarily operates in the U.S., Australia & New Zealand and Singapore, while Serba Dinamik is strong in its home market Malaysia and countries in the Middle East such as United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. CSE Global has previously been active in oil & gas projects in the Middle East, but the company has gradually exited from the region over the years, as it faced issues such as customer payments and low profitability historically. There are expectations that CSE Global could eventually make a comeback in the Middle East with Serba Dinamik's support.

The other key synergy is that there exist significant opportunities for CSE Global and Serba Dinamik to cross-sell to each other's client base. Both companies' customer profiles are very different, as CSE Global primarily serves upstream oil & gas companies, while Serba Dinamik's customers are typically companies in the downstream segment of the oil & gas value chain.

Valuation

CSE Global trades at 10.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 9.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of S$0.485 as of October 24, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year forward average P/E of approximately 12 times.

CSE Global offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.7% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.9%. The company has paid out a consistent dividend of S$0.0275 for every year in the past five years.

Variant View

The key risk factors for CSE Global are a lower-than-expected quantum of new order wins, foreign exchange volatility, weaker-than-expected oil prices hurting its core oil & gas segment, and overpaying for acquisition targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.