Here's Why It Is Worth Buying Varian Medical Systems Stock Now

The yield curve is no longer inverted. Yet, recessionary fears are far from over. The money market curve has not normalized. Economic indicators are mostly lackluster. All these factors are predicting a difficult economy and dangerous stock markets. In these times, it is best for retail investors to stick with fundamentally strong and reasonably priced stocks.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) satisfies these conditions, making it the perfect pick today. I had previously recommended the company in April 2018. Then, I had set the 12-month consensus target price to $130. The stock traded above $130 from January 25 to July 24.

However, the stock fell by around 12% after the company reported third-quarter earnings. This decline has presented retail investors a unique opportunity to pick up this company with a favorable risk/reward ratio. However, this may fast change after the company’s robust fourth-quarter earnings.

In the fourth quarter, Varian reported revenues of $878.9 million, a YoY rise of 9.64% and ahead of the consensus estimate by $20.43 million. The company’s non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 was in line with the consensus estimate.

Here, I will present a few reasons why I consider Varian, the market-leading radiation therapy player, to be a robust pick in October.

Varian Medical Systems is targeting robust hardware opportunities

In its investor meeting, Varian highlighted that the global cancer burden is expected to grow from 13.6 million cases in 2010 to 24.6 million cases in 2030. The company also highlighted the infrastructure and skill-based resources required to tackle the cancer problem. The company is targeting this gap by embedding artificial intelligence in its hardware and software solutions.

Varian Medical Systems has the largest linear accelerator installed base in the world. At the end of the fourth quarter, the net installed base comprised of 8,496 units. This was a YoY rise of 5% or 439 units. The number seems highly significant, considering that the global market installed base is just more than 12,000. Installed base expansion is also a key demand driver for the company’s upgrades, software, and services offerings.

But there is also significant replacement opportunity in the installed base. In its investor meeting, Varian estimated the installed base replacement opportunity for TrueBeam and Halycon to be close to $8.7 billion. This opportunity will be driven by evolving new standards of care and increasing the adoption of SRS (stereotactic radiosurgery) and SBRT (stereotactic body radiation therapy).

The fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 figures seem to reinforce the belief that the company is very much on the right path, especially in the hardware segment. In fiscal 2019, Varian reported hardware sales worth $1.52 billion, a YoY rise of 12%. The company’s fourth-quarter hardware sales were $430.2 million, a YoY rise of 10%.

Varian reported a record number of orders and revenues for its TrueBeam LINAC system in 2019. The company manufactured around 3,000 TrueBeam systems and received orders for over 200 systems in the fourth quarter.

Halcyon, Varian's newest system for IMRT (image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy), has witnessed a 30% YoY rise in orders. In the fourth quarter, there were 114 orders of Halycon placed across the world. The total Halcyon orders received since its launch in May 2017 has reached 398, while the global installed base is 116 systems.

In September 2019, Varian unveiled Ethos therapy, the world’s first artificial intelligence-powered adaptive therapy system. This offers on-couch adaptive radiation therapy treatments through the use of artificial intelligence and multi-modality imaging in a standard 15-minute treatment time slot. The company has become a pioneer in the personalized adaptive radiation therapy area. Varian has already received 17 orders for Ethos, including 11 new systems and six conversions in Europe and Australia. Currently, Ethos is CE Mark registered and 510K pending.

Varian also reported a 40% YoY rise in orders for brachytherapy afterloaders, which reached 112 in fiscal 2019. The company’s global brachytherapy installed base is now 1,161 systems.

Varian is shifting its revenue mix towards more recurring software and services segments

Varian Medical Systems’ revenue mix is gradually shifting towards the recurring software and services businesses. In 2005, the company earned almost 19% of its revenues from services, while 81% came from hardware and software license sales. Fast forward to 2019, and we see a healthy 53% revenue coming from recurring-type services and emerging businesses and technologies. These businesses are faster growing and also generate higher margins. This trend will further reduce revenue variability and thereby risk profile of the company.

In its investor meeting, Varian claimed that it is targeting $3 billion software portfolio opportunity. The company’s software portfolio includes Eclipse Treatment planning software, Velocity Image Management software, Aria Oncology EMR, and 360 Oncology Care Coordination software. Besides, the recurrence of brain metastases is fueling demand for HyperArc software. Finally, the company is focusing on reducing the learning curve of technologists and improving quality through RapidPlan and Eclipse MCO (Multi-Criteria Optimization).

In fiscal 2019, Varian reported software revenues worth $577 million, a YoY rise of 16%. Service revenues were $1.12 billion, a YoY rise of 6%. Besides organic growth, the company’s targeted acquisitions have also helped boost its services revenues. The acquisition of CTSI (Cancer Treatment Services International), completed in 2019, is playing a pivotal role in enabling the company to further meet the unmet needs of physicians and patients. The company’s partnership with Oncora Medical will further accelerate the development of software tools to enable precision medicine in radiation oncology space.

The company has secured relief from trade war tariffs

Varian seems to have received some respite from tariffs that are wreaking havoc for the entire medical device industry. In the fourth quarter, the company secured tariff exclusions both from United States Trade Representative for components sourced from China and from China for tariffs imposed on medical linear accelerators.

Emerging markets are a key revenue driver for Varian

In fiscal 2019, Varian’s ex-Americas revenues grew at a much faster pace. The company reported $1.07 billion in revenues from the EMEA market, a YoY rise of 14%. APAC revenues were $624.3 million, a YoY rise of 16%. Increasing incidence of cancer, pent-up demand, underpenetration, and the company’s brand positioning has made these markets a lucrative opportunity for Varian.

Varian Medical Systems reported robust performance in key growth markets of India and China. In India, Varian secured orders for 13 TrueBeam systems as a part of the Tata Trusts Framework Agreement.

In China, the company reported an increasing demand for software and hardware licenses. Varian expects this momentum to continue in fiscal 2020. The company continues to be a market leader in the radiation therapy segment in China.

To further penetrate the Chinese market, Varian localized the Aria Oncology EMR. Thereafter, in the fourth quarter, the company secured the first big software tender in China at Tianjin Tumor Hospital that includes the ARIA China Clinical Information platform.

Sales in Japan remained low. However, this impact was offset by growth in China, Southeast Asia, and Korea.

Varian Medical Systems is also expanding into other promising businesses and technologies

Going beyond radiation oncology, Varian is now trying to penetrate in the interventional oncology space. The company estimates this market to be worth $860 million in 2019 and expects it to grow to $1.1 billion in 2022. To leverage this opportunity, Varian has acquired Endocare, Alicon, and Boston Scientific’s (NYSE:BSX) microspheres portfolio.

In June, Varian acquired Endocare, hardware, and software make for cryoablation and microwave ablation. The company also acquired an embolic therapy company, Alicon, focused on treating liver cancer in China.

In July, Varian signed an agreement to purchase Boston Scientific’s portfolio of microsphere and bland embolic bead products for treating arteriovenous malformations and hypervascular tumors. The deal was concluded for a consideration of $90 million.

Varian is also targeting markets beyond oncology. In May 2019, the company acquired a privately-held company, CyberHeart. This deal brought in intellectual property required for cardiac radio ablation or the use of radiation in the heart as well as for other forms of radiosurgery for cardiovascular disease.

Investors should consider certain risks prior to investing in Varian

While there are several pros to this company, there are also a few cons. The biggest challenge for Varian is ensuring breakeven for its Proton Solutions business. The business reported sales of $143.9 million in fiscal 2019, a YoY decline of 3%. While the proton solutions business has not turned lucrative, this may possibly change after the launch of next-generation FLASH therapy.

In April 2019, the company reported first pre-clinical results for FLASH therapy, which is a non-invasive therapy involving delivering high doses of radiation in ultra-high-speeds to tumors. The results were encouraging and demonstrated 25-30 percent less damage to lung tissue, resulting in less fibrosis of the lung, and an average of 35 percent reduction in skin dermatitis during treatment as compared to conventional proton therapy.

It should be remembered that FLASH therapy is currently in the early development stage. Hence, Varian will need to invest significant amounts to bring it to the commercialization stage.

On July 10, CMS announced a proposal for a mandatory bundled payment model for radiation oncology companies. The aim of this proposal is to reduce Medicare spending by $260 million over a five-year period. According to this site-neutral, episodic alternative payment model for radiotherapy, CMS will pay radiotherapy providers and suppliers for radiotherapy treatments during a 90-day care period. CMS will pay after assessing the providers on measures of quality and patient experience. CMS will also adjust payment based on national base rates, trend factors, adjustments for each participant’s case mix, historical experience, and geographic location. In this demonstration pilot, CMS plans to include 40% of radiation oncology episodes. The final ruling is anticipated in November. Varian claims to be prepared for a shift to value-based payments. However, dramatic changes in the reimbursement model may affect the company’s financial performance at least in the short-term future.

Additionally, lumpy orders such as those in Japan can increase top-line variability for Varian.

Despite these risks, I believe Varian is a robust pick in October 2019

Varian Medical Systems is currently trading at a PE of 34.27x and a forward PE of 24.17x. Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price for the company to be $139.06.

However, after the company’s robust fourth-quarter earnings performance, Barrington analyst Michael Petusky has raised the company’s target price from $146 to $152. The analyst has based these revisions on the strong revenue and earnings performance of the company. Besides, unlike the third quarter, the company’s oncology order momentum is also back on track.

I believe that Michael Petusky’s target price is reflective of the true potential of this stock. This implies a growth potential of 20.3% based on the closing price on October 24. Hence, I recommend retail investors to go for this average risk stock in October 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.