Assessing When FedEx's Bearish Trend Will End

The technical analysis approach is all about determining where a stock is going, whereas the fundamental approach is more geared to why a stock behaves like it does. As chartists, we believe that all fundamentals (whether they be present or future) are actually reflected in the stock's price action on the technical chart. Therefore, one could argue that technical analysis actually includes fundamental analysis to a large degree.

Many times, investors who predominantly use the fundamental analysis approach believe that a certain catalyst or trend will move the respective stock meaningfully in the future. Many forget though that the market already knows about this "catalyst" and that it has already been reflected in the share-price action of the stock.

Trend-following is one of the corner stone aspects of the technical analysis approach. As mentioned in many of our articles, it is far more probable that a trend stays in motion rather than reversing. From this standpoint, we are eyeing up FedEx Corporation (FDX) for a possible swing play to the downside. Let's go through our reasoning behind why we currently have a short-term bearish bias towards this stock.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, shares topped out from a nine-year bull run in early 2018. Since then which is over 20 months now, shares have continued to make lower highs and lower lows. The crossing of both the 50-week and 200-week moving averages is confirmation that we have a new intermediate trend in place. Trading in alignment with the underlying trend is very important with respect to our swing trading strategy. Obviously, we must be careful of binary events such as earnings announcements. Incidentally, FedEx is scheduled to announce its next set of earnings on the 17th of December next, so we have almost a two-month window here if we see fit to act.

On the daily chart, we can see that we have a possible double-top formation in play. In fact, one could argue that the pattern has already played itself out because price dropped below the August low in both September and October. Therefore, what we would be looking for here is for the recent rally to turn over quickly and resume its journey southward (as shown below). Obviously, we would have no interest in getting short here until we see a see daily swing high in the share price. However, that breakaway gap from the second top as well as the large selling volume number definitely means that we most likely will get more downside here.

From a valuation perspective, FedEx Corporation is definitely cheap. The company's sales multiple of 0.6 is well behind the average in this industry, which is 1.0, as well as FedEx's five-year average of 1.0. Furthermore the company pays out a 1.7% dividend, which is slightly below the average in the freight sector (2.1%). We like to see how the dividend has been trending to give us an insight on how much it will potentially grow going forward. FedEx Corporation has now grown its payout for 17 years straight. Although growth rates have been slowing, the dividend has increased significantly over the past decade.

Predicting earnings growth is difficult, and some could say FedEx's fortunes are really a play on how much the global economy grows going forward. What we can look at however is how the interest coverage ratio as well as the debt-to-equity ratio have been trending. When a firm has little interest-bearing debt, it means more of its operating profit can subsequently drop to the bottom line.

FedEx's interest coverage ratio has been dropping even if we exclude the recent May quarter where the reported operating profit number came in negative. Furthermore, the firm's debt-to-equity ratio of 1.7 is the highest it has been in more than a decade. Trends such as the above puts more pressure on earnings growth to keep on growing that dividend meaningfully. Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether there will be healthy demand for FedEx's services considering the recently announced price increase.

To sum up, the latest earnings and top-line miss were the catalysts for more lower lows. We are conscious that this stock's downside may be limited, which is why we may only look to something like a swing trade in here at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.