Shenzhen Expressway: More Than Just A Toll Road Company

Future growth drivers for Shenzhen Expressway's core toll road business include the completion of the Outer Ring Project and the reconstruction and expansion of Jihe Expressway.

Elevator Pitch

The share price of Hong Kong-listed Mainland China toll road company Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (OTC:SHZNF) [548:HK] is up +20% (excluding dividends) year to date compared with a -4% decline for the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index over the same period. I attribute the stock's outperformance to a risk-off environment, leading investors to switch to defensive stocks such as toll road operators, and the strong performance of Shenzhen Expressway's property development business detailed below.

Shenzhen Expressway currently trades at 9.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, representing a slight premium to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 8 times. Shenzhen Expressway also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.8%.

Considering that Shenzhen Expressway's current valuation is reasonable but not especially attractive, and there are potential regulatory risks relating to the core toll road business, I assign a "Neutral" rating to the stock.

Company Description

Started in December 1996 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 1997, Shenzhen Expressway is primarily engaged in the investment, construction, operation and management of toll highways in Mainland China. The company derived 89% of its 1H2019 revenue from toll road and other toll road-related businesses, and the remaining 11% of its top line from property development projects. Its share of profits of associates and joint ventures are contributed primarily by its non-consolidated toll road projects and its 20% interest in Chongqing Derun Environment Company Limited or Derun Environment, a company focused on water supply & sewage treatment, waste incineration, power generation, and environmental restoration.

Business Overview

Source: Shenzhen Expressway's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Shareholding Structure

Source: Shenzhen Expressway's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Core Toll Road Business Steady Albeit With Regulatory Risks

Shenzhen Expressway operated 16 toll road projects as of 1H2019, of which seven of them are located in Shenzhen, Guangdong province and five of them located in other regions in Guangdong province outside of Shenzhen. There are another four toll roads located in other Chinese provinces apart from Guangdong province.

Shenzhen Expressway's Toll Road Projects

Source: Shenzhen Expressway's 1H2019 Results Presentation

Shenzhen Expressway's comparable toll road revenue, adjusting for the three expressway projects repurchased by the government, grew by a steady +3.95% YoY in 1H2019. Toll road revenue growth tends to be correlated with GDP growth in the short run and increased urbanization and population growth in the long run. With China and Shenzhen still delivering positive GDP growth in the high single-digits in 2019, Shenzhen Expressway's organic toll road traffic and revenue growth should also remain steady in the mid single-digits range. Apart from organic growth, Shenzhen Expressway's future growth will be driven by the completion of the Outer Ring Project and the Jihe Expressway expansion project.

The Outer Ring Project has been under construction since 2016. In March 2016, Shenzhen Expressway announced that it has entered into a concession agreement with the Transport Commission, which allows the company to be granted concession rights in respect of Outer Ring Section A for a 25-year operation period. In exchange, Shenzhen Expressway agreed to invest approximately RMB6.5 billion in the construction of Outer Ring Section A. Outer Ring Section A, a 6-lane and 60 km long expressway, starts in Bao’an District, Shenzhen connecting Guangshen Coastal Expressway and runs through Guangming New Area, Longhua New Area, Dongguan City, Longgang District and Pingshan New District, connecting with the planned Julong Road after the inter-connection with Shenzhen-Shantou Expressway.

The construction of Outer Ring Section A is on track, and approximately 56% of the Outer Ring Project has been completed as of end-1H2019. An additional RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.2 billion in capital expenditures are expected to be spent in FY2020 and FY2021. Phase 1 of the Outer Ring Project is scheduled for completion in FY2020.

Another growth driver for Shenzhen Expressway is its reconstruction and expansion of Jihe Expressway, an expressway connecting Shenzhen International Airport to He’ao in Shenzhen City comprising the Jihe East and Jihe West toll roads. Jihe Expressway is operating close to its full capacity and suffers from traffic congestion during peak hours. Due to these issues, Jihe East and Jihe West have been among the worst-performing toll roads for Shenzhen Expressway in 1H2019, delivering YoY toll road revenue growth of +1.1% and +1.8%, respectively. In contrast, Coastal Expressway and Meiguan Expressway have achieved relatively higher revenue growth rates of +17.0% and +4.6%, respectively, over the same period.

The company has plans in place to reconstruct and expand Jihe Expressway to remove the current bottleneck in terms of traffic volume. It has allocated capital expenditures of RMB88.1 million in 2H2019 and RMB400 million in FY2020 for this project. It is expected that the Jihe East and Jihe West toll roads can deliver higher rates of revenue growth in FY2021 following their reconstruction and expansion to be able to handle higher vehicle traffic volumes. The Jihe Expressway expansion project will be executed in phases, and it is expected to be completed fully by end-2022 in tandem with the operation of the new Shenzhen–Zhongshan Bridge connecting Shenzhen and Zhongshan.

On the flip side, regulatory risks are the key concerns for Shenzhen Expressway's toll road business.

One such risk relates to toll rates and toll collection. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Transport jointly issued new laws to accelerate the implementation of electronic toll collection service on expressways in June 2019. These new laws include the target electronic toll collection utilization rate of 90% on all expressways by end-2019 and a 5% discount off the existing expressway toll road for drivers who use the electronic toll collection service starting July 1, 2019. Shenzhen Expressway also estimates that it needs to spend approximately RMB440 million to implement the electronic toll collection service on its expressways. Shenzhen Expressway's 2H2019 and FY2020 revenues are expected to be negatively impacted by the implementation of the 5% toll discount.

Another regulatory risk relates to repurchase of existing toll road concessions by the government prior to the expiry of the expressways' concessions. In 1H2019, Shenzhen Expressway's headline toll road revenue actually declined by -10.48% YoY, because the Shenzhen Transport Bureau acquired the company's Nanguang Expressway, Yanpai Expressway, and Yanba Expressway in 4Q2018. When such repurchases occur, the positive thing is that Shenzhen Expressway receives a one-off gain, but it also means that it has to find other alternative sources of income to replace the lost earnings from these toll road assets.

More importantly, there has always been speculation and concerns that the government could possibly consider cut toll rates nationwide to lower transportation costs for businesses and consumers alike.

Given that the core toll road business is exposed to certain regulatory risks, it makes sense for Shenzhen Expressway to diversify its revenue streams. The company has entered the property development and environmental protection businesses in recent years, which are discussed in the subsequent sections below.

Property Development Business Growing Fast

Shenzhen Expressway has two key property development projects, the Guilong Development Project and the Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project.

Between 2012 and end-1H2019, Shenzhen Expressway has successfully bid for land parcels with a cumulative area of 2 million sq m in Longli County in Guizhou. It sells part of its land, while developing the remaining land as properties for sale referred to as the Guilong Development Project.

Shenzhen Expressway sold 336,000 sq m, 197,000 sq m and 540,000 sq m of land in Longli for RMB150 million, RMB 180 million and RMB567 million in 2016, 2018 and 1H2019, respectively. The company is developing 697,000 sq m of land in Longli as properties for sale, and it has already sold 313 villas with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of 164,000 sq m as Phase 1 of the Guilong Development Project. Shenzhen Expressway recognized RMB110.3 million in operating profit from the Guilong Development Project in 1H2019, twice that of what was achieved for 1H2018. Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Guilong Development Project with GFA of 260,000 sq m and 153,000 sq m are currently under development, which should contribute to future earnings.

Shenzhen Expressway also has a 34.3% stake in the Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project, a 486,400 sq m mixed-use development located between Futian Central Business District and Shenzhen North Railway Station. The project is developed in three phases. As of end-1H2019, over 700 out of the 830 residential housing units for Phase 1 (42,000 sq m) of the project have been sold, representing an impressive sell-through rate of approximately 88%. The Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project is expected to contribute incremental revenue of approximately RMB300 million in 2H2019. Phase 2 of the Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project comprises residential units with an estimated salable area of 68,000 sq m, while Phase 3 of the project includes 63,000 sq m of residential housing and 190,000 sq m of office properties. Phase 2 of the Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project is currently under development, while preliminary engineering works have started for Phase 3 of the project.

Shenzhen Expressway's property development segment revenue grew +179% YoY from RMB111 million in 1H2018 to RMB309 million in 1H2019, largely due to the progressive revenue recognition of property sales for the Guilong Development Project.

Environmental Protection Business Shifts Focus To Wind Power With Recent Acquisitions

Shenzhen Expressway's environmental protection business comprises of a 15% interest in water planning company, Shenzhen Water Planning & Design Institute Company Limited; a 20% stake in water supply & sewage treatment and environmental restoration company Derun Environment; a 51% equity interest in wind power company Nanjing Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd.; and a 67% interest in wind company Baotou Nanfeng Group.

Shenzhen Water Planning & Design Institute Company Limited is one of the few survey and design organizations in China to have expertise in water conservancy, municipal water supply and drainage, comprehensive engineering survey and surveying. Shenzhen Water Planning & Design is currently working on projects relating to water environment remediation and integrated urban development, integrated remediation of rivers and channels and temporary sewage treatment in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Derun Environment owns two key subsidiaries, Chongqing Water and Sanfeng Environment. Chongqing Water is a market leader in Chongqing city's water supply and sewage treatment market, while Sanfeng Environment is primarily engaged in waste incineration power generation and EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction) projects and possesses a range of technologies such as waste incineration, flue gas purification, and third-generation tube-type membrane treatment. Derun Environment's associate earnings increased by +5% YoY from RMB92.4 million in 1H2018 to RMB97.1 million in 1H2019.

The next growth engine for the environmental protection business is potentially wind power.

Shenzhen Expressway acquired a 51% interest in wind power company Nanjing Wind Power Technology Co., Ltd. in March 2019, which was followed by the acquisition of a 67% interest in Baotou Nanfeng in September 2019. Nanjing Wind Power is a wind power generation system solutions provider for wind power farms and owns independent intellectual property rights over its core technology, while Baotou Nanfeng is a company engaged in the investment, operation and management of 5 wind power generation plants in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Going forward, there are potential synergies to be exploited between wind power equipment manufacturer Nanjing Wind Power and wind farm operator Baotou Nanfeng.

Shenzhen Expressway favors the wind power business because it holds similarities with its core toll road business. One similarity is that both are concession-based businesses, and operating wind farms is similar to running toll roads where standard operating procedures can be implemented for efficient and effective management. Another similarity is that both toll road and wind power businesses are capital intensive in nature, which serves as a barrier to entry. As a state-owned enterprise, Shenzhen Expressway has an edge in the wind power business vis-a-vis private companies due to its ability to access low cost capital.

However, the wind power industry is also subject to regulatory risks like the toll road business. A delay in government subsidy payments (which affects cash flow) and changes in government policies are key risks for the wind power business.

Valuation

Shenzhen Expressway trades at 9.0 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$10.40 as of October 24, 2019. This represents a slight premium to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 8 times.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.2 times P/B versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.8 times.

Shenzhen Expressway also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 4.8%. The company has guided for a dividend payout ratio of no less than 45% for FY2017-FY2019, and it has historically paid out 40-45% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders since its listing.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Shenzhen Expressway are weaker-than-expected economic conditions in Shenzhen leading to lower vehicle traffic, slower-than-expected progress of its property development projects with respect to construction and pre-sales, diversification into new business areas which offers lower returns and higher risks vis-a-vis its core toll roads business, and regulatory changes with a negative impact on its toll road and other businesses.

