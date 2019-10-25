Resource Sector Digest: Will Newmont Catch Up To Barrick?

(Source)

Going into Q3 earnings season we are putting on our trusted thinking cap for this week's

Resource Sector Digest.

(Vol. 139 - October 21, 2019)

Setting The Scene

There has been a widening disconnect between the yellow metal and its miners recently, as illustrated by the chart below. While gold (GLD) is up 4.45% over the past three months, the miners as represented by the two VanEck ETFs (GDX, GDXJ) are down -3.07 and -5.77% respectively.

Data by YCharts

We have so far viewed this dis-connect as a harbinger of a more substantial pull-back in the metal price with a $1,445/oz target in mind for sometimes during the first half of November. Consequently, we have been saving up some dry powder as we would view this projected pullback as a healthy and consolidating move within a longer-term rally.

This blog post takes a more bullish view, and upon closer examination provides an idea for the catalyst that might trigger the next leg up following the postulated dip that's currently developing.

One thing that doesn’t seem to be in calculations and with the potential to snap the market out of this precious metals inertia are strong quarterly operating results from the tier 1 and tier 2 mining companies and on consideration, I think that is what Barrick, Newmont, Agnico, Newcrest and all their bigass friends (into which we must also include the new star-turn Kirkland Lake) are about to deliver to the market.

As a matter of fact, the large miners will be releasing their Q3 results in quick succession, with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) making a highly promising start as we are putting pen to paper, followed by the Big Two on November 5 and 6. And if these results live up to Agnico Eagle's example then that might well suffice to provide a catalyst for the gold miners to close the gap with the underlying metal, and perhaps even stage a rally to outperform gold in what's left of Q4. And incidentally, that would fit just fine with the narrative we have been deducting from our charts.

Actionable Ideas

Buying one of the mentioned Big Two pre-Q3 earnings would certainly seem like a sensible and defensive way to play the described scenario. Which leaves us with a question we have been hearing frequently from our readers:

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) or Barrick Gold (GOLD)?

And here we continue to prefer Newmont over Barrick. Newmont has clearly under-performed its peer in recent months, and it's not just the price chart that's showing a divergence. Pretty much every valuation metric confirms this impression, including the most telling one: according to analyst consensus Barrick is currently trading at a Price/NAV ratio of 1.5, whereby Newmont boasts a measly 1.2.

Data by YCharts

We see plenty of reasons for this gap between the two leading gold miners to close again.

Barrick is doing the heavy lifting for the Nevada JV, freeing up resources for Newmont to advance the integration (and in some cases the sale) of the ex-Goldcorp assets. We expect synergies to manifest themselves in the Q3 report, and accelerate from there.

Investors will be starting to notice the dividends stemming from the successful delivery of recent capital projects at various mines. Reaching commercial production after completing the Ahafo mill expansion in time and on schedule was only the latest of several milestones in this regard. Newmont is entering harvesting mode from this and several other projects in coming quarters.

And the lower political risk in Newmont's portfolio should also get noticed as Barrick confronts the jurisdictional challenges, especially at its African assets.

In short, we see a distinct bull case developing for Newmont, and at the same time, we anticipate headwinds for Barrick when it comes to maintaining its current lofty valuation metrics.

For the time being, Newmont is our choice when it comes to investing in either one of the Big Two. We are taking note of the respective share prices, and will check back around Christmas: Newmont Goldcorp ($39.18) and Barrick Gold ($17.19).

News Release of the Week

And sticking with the theme so far, our news release of the week goes to the Tanzanian government for getting the better of Barrick Gold with regards to the three gold mines in the country which Barrick has just taken full control of via the recent Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF) buy-out. The formation of Twiga Minerals was obviously not the outcome the market had expected.

Data by YCharts

Drill Result Summary

Bonterra Resources (OTCQX:BONXF) discovered another high-grade zone at its Moroy project just to the South of the Bachelor Lake mine. And that's also good news for Sandstorm Gold (SAND) which owns a 20% stream plus a 0.5% royalty on this property.

(OTCQX:BONXF) discovered another high-grade zone at its Moroy project just to the South of the Bachelor Lake mine. And that's also good news for (SAND) which owns a 20% stream plus a 0.5% royalty on this property. White Gold 's (OTC:WHGOF) systematic approach to exploring its vast land holdings in the Yukon seems to be paying off, again. The latest trenching results from the JP Ross property bode well for the ongoing drill program.

's (OTC:WHGOF) systematic approach to exploring its vast land holdings in the Yukon seems to be paying off, again. The latest trenching results from the JP Ross property bode well for the ongoing drill program. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) reported on another batch of infill drill results from its Valentine Lake project in Newfoundland. Highlights include 4g/t over 29 meters, and for the most part confirm the company's geological model.

(OTCQX:MGDPF) reported on another batch of infill drill results from its Valentine Lake project in Newfoundland. Highlights include 4g/t over 29 meters, and for the most part confirm the company's geological model. Mako Mining (OTCPK:GRGNF) found plenty of high-grade gold at its San Albino project in Nicaragua. Almost two ounces at 5m depth made for a catchy headline, indeed.

(OTCPK:GRGNF) found plenty of high-grade gold at its San Albino project in Nicaragua. Almost two ounces at 5m depth made for a catchy headline, indeed. Rupert Resources (OTC:RUPRF) discovered a significant new mineralized body right at the start of its regional exploration program at the Pahtavaara project in Finland. Drilling is ongoing with more than 90% of the results of this program still to come.

(OTC:RUPRF) discovered a significant new mineralized body right at the start of its regional exploration program at the Pahtavaara project in Finland. Drilling is ongoing with more than 90% of the results of this program still to come. RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) continues to run into bonanza grade zones at its Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia. The numbers make for great news releases, but won't suffice to fill the newly acquired mill.

(OTCQX:RNKLF) continues to run into bonanza grade zones at its Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia. The numbers make for great news releases, but won't suffice to fill the newly acquired mill. GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) released results for another 5 holes from the company's Saddle North project in BC. The results appear to be expanding the known extents of this porphyry system.

(OTC:GTGDF) released results for another 5 holes from the company's Saddle North project in BC. The results appear to be expanding the known extents of this porphyry system. TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) continues to find plenty of high-grade gold near its Hope Bay operations in Nunavut. However, operational performance still seems to be lagging expectations.

(OTC:TMMFF) continues to find plenty of high-grade gold near its Hope Bay operations in Nunavut. However, operational performance still seems to be lagging expectations. Liberty Gold (OTCPK:LGDTF) has extended the mineralized footprint at the Black Pine project in Idaho. Again. Good grades over significant widths seem to confirm the company's exploration thesis.

(OTCPK:LGDTF) has extended the mineralized footprint at the Black Pine project in Idaho. Again. Good grades over significant widths seem to confirm the company's exploration thesis. McEwen Mining (MUX) reported results from a drill program at the Gold Bar mine in Nevada. Various near-surface oxide hits will probably lay the groundwork for a mine life extension. The deeper holes found "the right rocks" for sulfide mineralization, but so far without notable quantities of the yellow metal.

Wheelings and Dealings

Ely Gold (OTCQB:ELYGF) is moving up in the world, and now has a C$6M line of credit with Eric Sprott to show for it. The outstanding amount at maturity in two years' time can be converted into shares. If fully drawn such a conversion would bring the high-profile investor's stake up close to 21% based on the current share count.

Erdene Resources (OTCPK:ERDCF) has landed a C$8M convertible loan investment with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Funds will be used to pay for a feasibility study for the Bayan Khundii project in Mongolia.

Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) is raising C$2.35M to fund exploration activities on its projects in Quebec.

Eastmain Resources (OTCQX:EANRF) is also joining the club of juniors raising capital in an improving market. The company will put the C$2.75M back into Quebecan ground.

Other News

First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF) announced results for another iteration of the Springpole PEA in Ontario. De-watering the lake is budgeted for just C$29M, however, obtaining the permits will probably remain price-less.

There is no end in sight for Oceanagold's (OTCPK:OCANF) troubles in the Philippines. Supplies at Didipio have run out and the company has suspended operations. Production and cost guidance had to be revised, and the share price continues to suffer.

Data by YCharts

Alamos Gold (AGI) has encountered permitting issues at its Turkish Kirazli development project. Construction activities have been suspended as Alamos "is working with the Turkish Department of Energy and Natural Resources on securing the renewal of the mining concessions".

And with this last tidbit, we bid our farewell, as always in great hope to see youse all again in due time, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

