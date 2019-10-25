GBP/USD: Risk-Reward Unfavorable

However, the currency now has more downside in the event of a no-deal.

Earlier this month, I made the argument that upside for the GBP/USD is inherently limited, even with a deal. The reason for this has been the uncertainty that Brexit has been posing, causing various companies to ultimately diversify their operations to be less dependent on the United Kingdom.

That said, the UK and EU sides have now come together to agree a new deal, and the GBP/USD has seen a significant rise accordingly:

The primary (and effectively only) obstacle at this time is for the British government to ratify the deal through the British Parliament.

With the deal having been rejected, the EU may now choose to grant an extension. On the UK side, a general election increasingly looks like the solution to remove the uncertainty in government and ultimately allow a deal to be passed.

However, it is important to remember that an extension is not necessarily guaranteed from Europe. Indeed, the EU could surprise the United Kingdom by choosing to reject an extension - effectively forcing the British Parliament into passing the deal or opting for a no-deal Brexit.

Moreover, it only takes one country to veto an extension for such a scenario to transpire. As it stands, France appears to be the most reluctant to grant an extension at this time.

Should we eventually get to a deal - whether in the immediate future or by January - the pound is likely to see some upside. However, I do not see this going all that much higher than the 1.30 level for the reasons I mentioned. With a deal now on the table, it would appear that the rate adjustment for the GBP/USD is now priced in accordingly.

However, there is an inherent danger with the GBP/USD at the moment. With the currency reaching a four-month high as a result of the agreed deal, a no-deal (even if accidental) means that the pound has much further room to fall under this eventuality. In my view, the GBP/USD would be highly likely to fall below 1.20 under this scenario, and the British pound does not appear to be a good play from a risk/reward standpoint, as significant downside exists after the run-up.

The GBP/USD may rise should we see further signs of an agreement being reached. That said, I judge the risk-reward to be unfavourable and would therefore avoid trading this currency pair.

