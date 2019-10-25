Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Should Benefit From An Eventual Rebound In The Global Economy

ETF Overview

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) focuses on quality international high-yield stocks and weights them by their market capitalization. The fund selects stocks from large and mid-cap stocks in the FTSE All-World ex-U.S. Index. VYMI has a diversified portfolio with no single stock consisting over 2.5% of its total portfolio. The fund has a high exposure to cyclical sectors and may benefit from an eventual rebound in the global economy. The fund’s price may also appreciate thanks to a weakening U.S. dollar. Therefore, we think VYMI is a good investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend income.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

A diversified portfolio of over 1,000 stocks with exposure to large-cap stocks.

VYMI’s portfolio currently includes about 1,000 stocks. The fund selects stocks from the FTSE All-World ex. U.S. High Dividend Yield Index and ranks them by their expected dividend yield in the next 12 months. The first half of these stocks are selected and the portfolio is constructed and weighted by the market capitalizations of these selected stocks. This approach is advantageous as the fund will have higher exposure to large-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, large-cap stocks represent about 81.5% of the total portfolio. As we know, large-cap stocks tend to be in a better position financially than smaller-cap stocks. Therefore, the likelihood of dividend cuts will be limited.

Source: Vanguard Website

Higher concentration to cyclical sectors

VYMI does not constrain its sector weightings or rebalance its portfolio of stocks based on sector weightings. This means that the fund can be over-exposed to a few sectors. As can be seen from the table below, about 38.9% of its portfolio is related to the financial sector. Financial sector is a rate sensitive sector. Therefore, VYMI’s fund can perform well when the economic cycle is in the early or mid-phase when interest rates are rising. On the other hand, it can perform poorly when the rates are declining. Besides financial sectors, VYMI is also exposed to energy (nearly 11% of the portfolio), industrial (9.7%), and basic materials (about 7%). These are also cyclical sectors. These 4 sectors represent 66% of VYMI’s portfolio.

Source: Vanguard Website

We see upside in VYMI’s fund price in the next 12 months

There are several catalysts that we believe should help support VYMI’s fund price in the next 12 months. In fact, we think investors of VYMI should be able to gain both capital appreciation and dividend income (which is about 4.3%) in the next year. Here, we will highlight several catalysts:

A weakening US dollar is likely

Investors need to pay attention to the strength and weakness of U.S. dollar when investing in international markets. This is because when the USD strengthens against other currencies, a significant amount of capital will flow from the U.S. to other countries. To be more precise, it is often the Federal Reserve’s policy that often depicts the strength of the USD. When the Fed raises the interest rate, it will often result in a stronger USD as money flows from other countries to the U.S. to take advantage of higher interest rates. On the other hand, when the Fed lowers the interest rate, funds will flow out of U.S. to other countries. The money will often invest in international markets and drive the stocks oversea higher. As can be seen from the chart below, VYMI’s fund performance is inversely correlated to the strength/weakness of the USD in the past. We believe the Fed’s change of tone in monetary policy (e.g. resumption of quantitative easing, as well as the possibility of further rate cuts) should result in a weakening USD. Therefore, we may see some money outflows from the U.S. to international markets. These capitals will likely seek high-yielding quality stocks to buy. Stocks in VYMI’s portfolio happen to be high-yielding large-cap stocks that fit the criteria. Therefore, we do think VYMI’s fund price will increase.

Data by YCharts

We may see valuation expansions of cyclical stocks after the current mid-cycle adjustment

While leading global economic indicator such as global PMI is trending downward, we are optimistic that it will bottom out in the next 12 months. This is because many major markets (e.g., China, Japan, and EU) are all having some sorts of monetary or fiscal policies to try to stabilize their economies. Therefore, global economy should bottom out in the next 12 months. We believe, once the global economy stabilizes, cyclical sectors will be the first to rebound. VYMI’s high exposure to cyclical sectors should benefit from an eventual rebound of the global economy.

Global PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Investor Takeaway

VYMI is a good investment vehicle for investors seeking exposure to international markets. The fund offers a dividend with a yield of 4.3%. Based on our analysis, we believe stocks in VYMI’s portfolio will benefit from the Fed’s policy and an eventual rebound in the global economy. Therefore, VYMI is a good investment choice for investors seeking both capital appreciation and dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.