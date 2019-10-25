Why Berkshire Hathaway Will Shine In A Value Resurgence

Buffett has sometimes appeared to be out of touch as the market tops, but Berkshire makes up any lost ground by outperforming in market declines.

Markets alternate between value and growth over intervals of several years but value wins in the long run and often retakes leadership amidst market crises or economic downturns.

Berkshire is number one in the value index by market cap, much cheaper than the average value stock, and has triple the growth; it will lead in a value resurgence.

"Price is what you pay. Value is what you get." - Warren Buffett

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) is the number one mega cap value stock in the U.S. market. That's not an opinion. It is the ranking Berkshire holds in the CRSP Mega Cap Value Index - meaning it's the largest value stock by cap weight. That's the index Vanguard switched to as the basis of its Vanguard Large Cap and Mega Cap Value funds on April 13, 2016. That shift to the CRSP index may seem a trivial housekeeping adjustment, but it is not a minor detail. It has introduced a new rigor into what Vanguard means by value and growth, and what value and growth should mean to you and me.

If you have been involved in the markets for a while as I have, you have probably wondered from time to time what is actually meant by value and growth. The terms frequently appear in the names of mutual funds, and analysts often use them in discussing both individual stocks and overall market performance. But what do these terms actually tell us?

What exactly do we mean by value? What exactly do we mean by growth? The key word is exactly. Getting the definitions right greatly empowers the individual investor. It is also helpful in understanding action in the market as a whole. In my case it has helped to clarify the way I think about Berkshire Hathaway, which is a notoriously difficult stock to evaluate and which happens to be my largest holding.

What Is Value? What Is Growth? What Is Berkshire?

In the past value and growth were defined by a relatively small number of data points such as price to book value and historical and predicted growth rates. These criteria generate a sort of sliding scale. For the Russell 3000, where the number of stocks makes complex models more difficult, Vanguard distinguishes growth and value by using these three metrics with value having a lower price to book as well as lower historical and predicted growth rates. In 2016 Vanguard made the shift from the less analytical MSCI indexes to the CRSP indexes for its large and mega cap funds and ETFs.

The Center for Research in Security Prices, CRSP for short, is part of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business - the University of Chicago being known among business schools for its reliance on quantitative methods. The methodology behind CRSP indexes digs down into value and growth in a way that is both more complex and more revealing than earlier models.

The CRSP algorithm seems to me only slightly mathy, but you can judge for yourself by skimming this document and doing a closer reading of Chapter 5 on U.S. Value and Growth indexes. What interested me was that the differences in value and growth are not determined simply by having more or less of a few factors. Instead, the two indexes have no factors that overlap exactly. They identify actual, and very interesting, traits for modeling value and growth.

Value Factors Used in Multi-factor Model

1. Book-to-Price Ratio

2. Future Earnings-to-Price Ratio

3. Historical Earnings-to-Price Ratio

4. Dividend-to-Price Ratio

5. Sales-to-Price Ratio

Growth Factors Used in Multi-factor Model

1. Future Long-term Growth in Earnings Per Share

2. Future Short-term Growth in Earnings Per Share

3. Three-year Historical Growth in Earnings Per Share

4. Three-year Historical Growth in Sales Per Share

5. Current Investment-to-Assets Ratio

6. Return on Assets

(Note that the CRSP nomenclature in some cases inverts common market usage, for example earnings-to-price ratio instead of price-to-earnings ratio, perhaps to have consistency with the commonly used dividend yield.)

The value factors were simpler and easier to nail down exactly, with future earnings-to-price ratio (inverted P/E) being the only factor which relies upon a future forecast. The other ratios were all traditional methods of valuation which can be looked up. One broad takeaway is that growth stocks are all about the future while value stocks are all about the present. The factor that interested me most was dividend-to-price ratio (dividend yield).

It was mere intuition that led me recently to use dividend yield in an effort to isolate value. I was at my wit's end trying to identify value ETFs in the emerging markets. No ETF that I could find actually contained the term value in its name. I finally decided to look for funds emphasizing high dividend yield to use as a screen. High dividend yield struck me as a factor likely to be correlated to cheapness by other measures. If nothing else, it would eliminate popular high-growth stocks which don't pay a dividend - stocks like Alibaba (BABA). If I am going to own stocks in that mold, I prefer to own them in the U.S. market.

As it turned out, using dividend yield as a screen worked like a charm. I ended up buying WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Growth (DGS) and WisdomTree High Dividend Emerging Market Fund (DEM) and recommending them in this recent article. Suggested as value by their selection for high yield, they were confirmed as value by low P/B, low future P/E, and low historical P/E - CRSP Value Factors 1, 2, and 3. Finding value funds in emerging markets turned out to be that simple. Surprisingly, I should add, these funds also had strong numbers for earnings growth, actually beating the overall MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

It was in the Growth Factors that CRSP methodology was an eye-opener. The growth category simply does not care about P/E, present or future, nor price-to-book, nor price-to-sales. Hmmm? What it does, however, is provide an excellent formalized description of capital-light rapid growth stocks. It not only describes the characteristics of stocks like the FANGs - Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), maybe Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) - but suggests the questions that arise in attempting to evaluate them.

The actual present P/E ratio seems not to exist as a factor for selecting growth. This aligns with the fact that several of the above stocks have managed to prosper in the markets for years while actual earnings have been nonexistent or trivial. The absence of P/E as a factor has to do with the fact that P/E in a rapid growth stock is only of importance in context of its future long and short-term growth rates and its ability to achieve a sustained high rate of return on assets by reinvesting a significant amount in future assets with similarly high return. All of those areas are addressed in the CRSP Growth Stock Factors.

The ability to estimate both short and long-term growth rates for high-growth companies is notably difficult. Though less often noted, the ability to deploy future cash flow in investments that will sustain high growth is also hard to forecast. I admit to not being very good at it. I have no skill at identifying high priced high growth companies with sustainable high future growth. That's why I'm a value guy.

As for the internal reinvestment question implicit in Factors 5 and 6, that strikes me as even harder. I have often looked at current high flying growth stocks with questions about their ability to reinvest their cash flow profitably, a problem which Alphabet, Facebook, and Amazon have all struggled to address. All have had to strike out in directions different from their primary business to employ cash flow. While they have had some successes, the jury is still out on overall success.

The same problem gave me pause twenty years ago in the case of consumer growth stocks like Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG). Both had been leaders in the early 1990s bull market. Both had historically high returns on invested capital, but market saturation has begun to make it increasingly difficult to maintain that level of return in their primary businesses. That problem moved future growth into the risky areas of acquisitions or constant reinvention of themselves. Their prices, for good or ill, have been supported at high valuation levels by the TINA environment in which investors are happy to pay up for dividends. As a result, they have become richly priced value stocks with low growth prospects.

Berkshire Has Both Value And Growth Characteristics

But why bother going into the criteria for growth when talking about Berkshire Hathaway as a value stock? Because of its focus on owning assets acquired at value prices and because Berkshire itself trades at a value price, Berkshire is clearly a value stock. It nevertheless contains some important growth characteristics. One of these characteristics which has become a battleground among Berkshire analysts is the fact that it doesn't return capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend and has done a very small amount of capital return via buybacks.

The justification for the absence of dividends and meaningful buybacks is that Berkshire has maintained a high internal return on assets. That level has declined in the past two decades from Berkshire's earlier history of producing returns on book value in excess of 20%, but has leveled off at a ROA producing 8-10% growth. That's no longer the rapid growth of the FANG stocks but it's still triple the level of growth in the CRSP value index as a whole.

This problem of sustaining a high return on assets obviously occurred to Buffett a couple of years before it occurred to me. He historically had a preference for capital-light companies both as acquisitions (such as See's Candy) and as shares of publicly traded companies (such as Coca-Cola). The virtue of such companies was that they needed little capital to keep growing, but it came with a problem. That problem was what to do with excess cash flow. A partial solution lay in the fact that Berkshire, though decentralized in its operations, is highly centralized in capital allocation. What Buffett recognized is that Berkshire needed to own businesses with a voracious appetite for capital but the ability to use that capital for assured returns.

Buffett initiated this new direction with the acquisition of MidAmerican Energy in 1999. MidAmerican began the shift toward acquiring capital-intensive businesses which had the ability to reinvest capital at a solid and assured rate of return and in the case of MidAmerican, it had frequent opportunity to add bolt-on extensions of that business. Berkshire thus discovered the virtues of wholly owned utilities and railroads, and gradually understood that the air travel industry in a couple of forms might not be such a bad business. That shift of strategy has provided the secret sauce which has enabled Buffett's portfolio of wholly owned businesses to maintain a steady 8-10% rate of growth into the foreseeable future without need for constant risky reinvention.

That 8-10% estimate mentioned at times by both Buffett and Charlie Munger may be a sort of Goldilocks number. It is relatively visible and doable. The capital-intensive businesses doing the heavy pulling have their risks, but there is not the sort of uncertainty about future growth which comes with ultra-high-growth stocks like the FANGs. Most Berkshire subsidiaries and major publicly traded holdings don't seem doomed to run into market saturation in the near future. Unless its wholly owned companies come under attack from new technologies and methods, their future growth is solid and relatively easy to estimate.

What cannot be escaped - as Buffett himself frequently says - is the problem of sheer size. Moving the needle to maintain ROA by a single acquisition has become virtually impossible and Berkshire's available cash has come to equal the market cap of entire countries. Return of capital to shareholders is increasingly a major option, but I will discuss later why this doesn't necessarily mean the end of growth in per share value.

The CRSP index clearly has it right that Berkshire is now a value stock, but one that benefits from some growth characteristics not included in the value model. The overall CRSP model includes a band in the middle in which a stock is balanced between value and growth with break points involving carefully defined procedures. Ultimately a stock can migrate from growth to value (or vice versa) in 50% stages. Berkshire is unlikely to make the flip back even to the half-and-half category but it might be thought of as more or less a value stock with a very solid growth bonus.

Apple seems to me a company which may be moving toward the neutral band from the growth side. Its relatively modest P/E suggests that the market is valuing it increasingly with reference to value measures. This possibility of redefining Apple is reinforced by its increasingly significant return of capital through dividends and buybacks. While doing well with flankers to its main products, Apple is likely at a point where its heroic growth days lie in the past. Its future probably lies in aging gracefully and morphing into another great value stock with a growth bonus. Buffett's large Apple position suggests to me that he may see Apple that way and recognize a pattern not too different from Berkshire's.

Here are some of the statistical measures derived from the CRSP indexes and used in Vanguard mega cap funds which put numbers and names into the discussion about growth versus value:

A Statistical Look At Large Cap Growth Versus Value

Equity characteristics Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Number of stocks 114 As of 09/30/2019 155 As of 09/30/2019 Median market cap $163.1 billion As of 09/30/2019 $128.8 billion As of 09/30/2019 Price/earnings ratio 27.2x As of 09/30/2019 16.4x As of 09/30/2019 Price/book ratio 6.7x As of 09/30/2019 2.2x As of 09/30/2019 Return on equity 25.6% As of 09/30/2019 14.6% As of 09/30/2019 Earnings growth rate 24.4% As of 09/30/2019 3.2% As of 09/30/2019 Foreign holdings 1.0% As of 09/30/2019 - Turnover rate 12.4% As of August 4.7% As of August

No real surprises here except for the extremely low aggregate growth rate of the value stocks. Growth P/E is obviously higher. The turnover rate of growth stocks is much higher. When you grow fast leadership often changes. Price to book value is tremendously higher because that's a corollary of high return on assets, isn't it? Berkshire's growth rate, by the way, is roughly three times the 3.2% of the average value stock, as noted in the section above.

And The Cap Weighted Top 10 Holdings

Ten largest holdings Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF As-of date 09/30/2019 09/30/2019 1 Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 2 Apple Inc. JPMorgan Chase & Co. 3 Amazon Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 4 Alphabet Inc. Procter & Gamble Co. 5 Facebook Inc. Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) 6 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 7 Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) 8 Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) Bank of America Corp. 9 Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) 10 Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) % of total net assets 48.80% 26.80%

No surprises here either. We know these companies and their characteristics well. Consider how well the two styles, growth and value, are represented by the selection algorithm. The figure for the percentage of total net assets represented by the 10 leaders is astonishing. It's a good verification of the extent to which the handful of most successful growth stocks have come to dominate the market after 12 years of growth leadership. Will Apple eventually flip?

Growth Versus Value Over The Long Run: Which Wins?

There are three important facts to know about growth and value.

Market leadership alternates between value and growth over extended periods which have historically been as long as 10 years. You can make a strong narrative to support the superiority of either style but the overwhelming majority of statistical studies show the superior long-term performance of value. For most investors in 2019 that piece of historical information is probably a stunner. Value wins about 60% of the time. It wins on rolling three, five, and ten year intervals. The advantage is greater for small cap value than large cap value (Remember this fact if you are a fund investor). This Fidelity study is typical of research on this subject. When the tide turns between growth outperformance and value outperformance, it often takes place during an economic turning point or a market crisis. The following is a ratio chart, growth divided by value, covering two full market cycles:

FTSE Russell/FRED

Value obviously did much better during the crash of the dot-com bubble but also outperformed during the bull market from 2003 to 2007 led by the value areas of housing and housing-related stocks. This included not just furnishings and materials but banks and savings and loans which eventually became the epicenter of the 2007-2009 market collapse. Also demonstrated on the chart is the fact that value stocks led the first half of the long 1982-2000 bull market while growth took the lead in the 1990s. You could argue that growth does better near the end of bull markets. Although not depicted on this chart, growth was the leader in the increasingly speculative years of the late 1960s and early 1970s, the first great tech boom and age of the Nifty Fifty ("one decision") stocks. Value came to the fore in the middle 1970s to the early 1980s when the market was flat on its back and selling at times for 7 or 8 times earnings.

Growth has led for the past 12 years with only brief and minor corrections. This is longer than any previous period of outperformance. The long period of growth dominance has led to assertions that value investing is dead. To be a value investor today, you have to be a strong believer in mean reversion and robust persistence of the very long-term trend.

The same pattern is shown on this chart in rolling 5-year intervals starting with the final run-up of the dot-com bubble:

SOURCE: MORNINGSTAR DATA

The 12-year outperformance by growth might actually be taken to be one of the stronger arguments for believing that outperformance by growth may be nearing its end. If you squint hard looking at the above chart, you might even persuade yourself that you glimpse a gradual rolling over of returns and a promise of value resurgence.

There has been anecdotal evidence over recent months that growth as typified by the FANG stocks is losing its MOJO. This isn't the first time the FANGs have slowed down for a bit, however. The current bull market has had a number of false starts when value led for a while, notably in 2013. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that over the past few months, a number of IPOs with characteristics that fit the CRSP model for growth have disappointed or failed outright. Quite a few have disappointed in the aftermarket.

The companies quietly coming to the fore in recent weeks have been in classic value areas such as home builders and financials. IBD Weekly's current (October 21, 2019) issue has Builders as its number one ranked group with related sub-groups scattered throughout the top 30. Financials also perked up notably with earnings, and as I write this the bank (KBE) and financial (XLF) ETFs appear to be breaking a major downtrend line while two leading banks, JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) have traded at new highs - an all time high in the case of JPM. It's early, of course, but the market is currently doing what it would be doing if the tide were about to turn in favor of value.

Why Berkshire Should Be A Leader If Value Is Resurgent

Berkshire is the quintessence of a value stock. This doesn't mean that it lacks growth altogether. Its years of 20% plus growth lie in the past, but a future of 8-10% growth seems achievable and highly predictable. In an era driven by growth company predominance, this sort of growth does not seem very exciting but when the tide turns away from 20-30% growth with its attendant high risk and low predictability, that predictable 8-10% will begin to look pretty inviting.

Berkshire is a much better candidate for leadership in the next period of value dominance than KO or PG, or any stocks in the consumer staples area, all of which are burdened by having very low earnings growth. KO and PG, in fact, would likely see P/E declines if value ascendancy was accompanied by higher interest rates.

It helps to remember that over the very long term, the performance of companies like the FANGs with their enormous growth rates was offset in the growth index by similar companies in the growth mold that fell by the wayside. The current snapshot of top 10 growth companies is a powerful sample of survivorship bias. Where are the AOLs? How about Lucent? The case for long-term outperformance by value is reinforced by the fact that the statistical series continues to show a long-term outperformance by value even after 12 years when growth has been in the lead.

Berkshire has broadly followed the performance pattern of the value indexes. It peaked in 1998, well in advance of the last frenetic rise of the dot-coms. Its own price to book value at that time was its highest ever, 2.00, strongly implying that 1998 was peak Berkshire as a growth stock. At that time Buffett publicly discouraged investors from buying Berkshire. He also gave a negative view of the market as a whole in this Fortune Magazine article on November 22, 1999, and doubters gave that negative view right back as in this headline from the Sunday Times (London), January 2, 2000: "Buffett Bombs As High-Tech Funds Boom."

Buffett had the last laugh, of course. Berkshire bottomed on March 9, 2000, as the dot-coms were busy unraveling. From that point until late in 2007, both Berkshire and value outperformed growth. In the event a similar turn toward value is on the way, here are some reasons Berkshire might again be a market leader:

Berkshire's ratio of price to book value has room to rise. Berkshire's Q3 earnings report (due next Friday November 1) likely includes an increase in book value at least in line with past trends boosted by an $8 billion increase in the value of Berkshire's public portfolio which is already baked into the cake. Berkshire is thus selling at about 1.3 times book. As you can see in the chart below, this has been the low in recent years except for the brief drop during the mini-bear of Q4 2018. In a value resurgence it could rise at least to the top of the recent range, or about 20%. Berkshire owns value stocks in its publicly traded portfolio. Banks alone represented 43.6% of the publicly traded portfolio as of the end of Q2, a fact I extracted from this excellent article by Richard Parsons, a Berkshire bull and in my opinion the best writer on banks at SA. Banks are the cheapest group in the market. The average P/E of banks in Berkshire's portfolio is about 10, enabling them to compound earnings through buybacks at a high single digit rate. Bank P/B ratios are unlikely to decline much in a bear market and might increase by as much as 20% in a bull market. Other stocks in Berkshire's portfolio sell at higher multiples but the aggregate P/E is lower than the average P/E of Vanguard's U.S. Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV). In the event of a broad breakdown in world trade, Berkshire will be less affected than many large companies because its sales are largely domestic. A few units might see price increases on inputs. In the event of a recession, Berkshire will benefit from being a conglomerate with large countercyclical units in industries like property and casualty insurance which are largely unaffected by a business downturn. Its $122 billion cash reserve, likely to have grown in Q3, will also serve as a buffer in the event of a downturn. Berkshire can buy back its own shares for positive returns. While buying back shares above book value will actually lead to a decrease in book value per share, it will be accretive to shareholders as long as executed at prices lower than enterprise value. (This provides a huge advantage over growth companies in achieving the goals reflected in CRSP Growth Factors 5 and 6. It is impossible for a company with a high P/E to use buybacks to sustain its rate of return. Berkshire can match its current rate of return simply by buying back a part of its own float which swaps a low return asset - cash - for a higher return asset - its own shares). Buffett may alternatively use his cash reserves to buy a whole company or companies, public or private. The likelihood of such a buy goes up in the event of a business downturn, the best past example being the very strategic and profitable acquisition of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. The opportunity for a genuinely transformative purchase or business partnership also exists. In what may be a last great opportunity to transform Berkshire, it would not be surprising if Buffett stunned the markets with a huge and direction changing acquisition.

Value stocks are what the label says: cheap. In a downturn growth stocks have farther to fall in a P/E adjustment than value stocks. The advantage of falling less in a bear market may establish the early phase of a value resurgence. As to how cheap Berkshire itself actually is, the P/E number around 20 is misleading. This article by Sven Carlin struck me as the best recent valuation article adjusting for factors like portfolio look-through earnings and other peculiarities of a conglomerate like Berkshire. He comes up with an actual current P/E around 12. That's about where I have it.

A Critical Juncture May Be Approaching

The next major financial event may present a critical juncture for the markets and for Berkshire. Whenever it comes, it will most likely be a garden variety recession accompanied by a bear market in which a major adjustment in valuation takes place. In the past that has been an environment in which market leadership has pivoted to value stocks. Sometimes value has led by declining less than growth, but at other times, such as the dot-com crash starting in 2000, value stocks bucked the downtrend and then led in the ensuing bull market. In either case the virtues of Berkshire Hathaway are likely to make it a safe place to preserve capital and a source of dependable positive returns.

As always let me know your thoughts and I will respond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, JPM, BAC, DEM, DGS JNJ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.