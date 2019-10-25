3M Grinding Through The Downturn

Shares look a little undervalued, and while there are plenty of operational/company issues, a lot of bad news seems to be worked in.

The Street was disappointed with weaker guidance for Q4, but 3M's results may be a preview for the broader sector, and the company may pull out of the downturn earlier.

The Street was definitely disappointed with 3M's (MMM) results and guidance, as the company was a notable weak link in a chain of multi-industrial earnings that thus far haven't been as bad as feared. I see this as a good news/bad news situation. I believe 3M is a little further along within the downturn than many of its peers, and in that respect, I consider 3M's results something of a preview for what the multi-industrials may see in the next quarter. I also believe that 3M may be one of the earlier companies to pull out of the downturn.

3M is still a mixed investment prospect, even though I continue to own the shares. On one hand, I still like the company's broad exposure to a wide range of industrial end-markets and geographies, as well as structurally strong margins. On the other hand, I don't like the weakening margin leverage, the questionable M&A choices, and the lack of investment in growth markets. I do believe the shares have fallen to a point where they trade below long-term DCF-based fair value, and that's not a common occurrence, making this a name to consider for more patient investors.

A Messy, Fundamentally Weak Quarter

Although there were a few business-by-business bright spots, the overall third-quarter report from 3M was not particularly good. Not only did revenue miss Street expectations by more than 2%, but also segment-level operating earnings missed by about $0.06, and guidance for the fourth quarter was weak.

Revenue declined 1% in organic terms, marking one of the weaker organic results in the space so far (Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) and Pentair (PNR) are among those doing even worse). Gross margin declined almost one and a half points, and adjusted operating margin dropped roughly a point with weakness across the board.

The Safety & Industrial business saw more than 3% organic revenue erosion, with broad weakness, including mid-single-digit declines in safety, adhesives, abrasives, and closure that would line up with a broad-based industrial slowdown. I haven't yet gone through Illinois Tool Works' (ITW) results in detail (it just reported 15 minutes ago), but they look superficially similar to what 3M's Safety & Industrial results suggest to me about general end-market weakness, though 3M did underperform Honeywell (HON) in safety. 3M's auto aftermarket also seemed a little disappointing relative to some reports (like Dover (DOV)), but this is a more idiosyncratic market where individual product/market exposures matter more. Segment margin declined 20bp on an adjusted basis.

Transport & Electronics declined similarly to Safety & Industrial (more than 3%), with notable weakness in electronics, weakness in aero and auto OEM, and some improvement in advanced materials. Although 3M's aero results are a little puzzling relative to Honeywell's strong aerospace results, those businesses are very different. Segment margins declined by 250bp, which I consider to be a very disappointing result, though likely spurred by electronics.

Healthcare revenue rose 2%, lending some credibility to the long-held argument that 3M's strong position in this market is a good offset to industrial cyclicality. I was surprised to see weakness in separation and purification, particularly given Danaher's (DHR) results, but again this highlights how some of 3M's rivals (including Danaher and Honeywell) have done a better job of repositioning themselves for higher-growth niches within broadly similar categories. Margin declined more than two points in this segment, which again is a disappointing result.

The Consumer segment saw nearly 3% organic growth with 20bp of margin erosion.

Weak Guidance, Weak China … But Further Along In The Cycle?

Every cycle is at least a little different than the ones that came before, but 3M has in the past tended toward the "first in, first out" side of the curve. With that, 3M is now about three or four quarters into this downturn against a historical average of around six quarters in total. That leads me to some cautious optimism that 3M could start seeing a recovery in mid-2020, and it likewise leads me to believe that 3M's weak third-quarter results and guidance could be something of a preview for the broader industrial sector in the next quarter.

Clearly, this is not an airtight argument. 3M's problems could be more idiosyncratic, including a heavier skew to China (where sales were down 9% this quarter) and a heavier skew to slower-growing, more commodified markets. Likewise, there are no guarantees that this downturn won't stretch on or deteriorate into a recession. As it concerns guidance, 3M's guide for the fourth quarter was weak (organic revenue down 1% to 3%), but management had hinted at this at a September sell-side conference, so I'm not exactly shocked.

The Outlook

3M doesn't have much exposure to relatively stronger markets like aerospace or process industries, and looking at the results from companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY), Fastenal (FAST), MSC Industrial (MSM), and Sandvik, I don't feel particularly warm and fuzzy about the next couple of quarters for "general industrial" categories. Still, I think much of this is now reflected in the share price/valuation.

I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth around 3% and long-term FCF growth on the higher edge of the mid single digits. The latter may prove to be too bullish though, particularly given 3M's operating leverage challenges in recent years. I'd also note ongoing environmental litigation liability, which is hard to quantify at this point.

The Bottom Line

3M was a little weaker than I'd expected in terms of margins, but my fair value hasn't changed much - I still think 3M should trade around $170. Relative to where many other industrials (like Dover and Eaton (ETN)) are now, I'd certainly recommend shopping around, as there are some legitimate strategic and operational questions about 3M. Still, I think the Street is pricing in more bad news here, and this is a name for longer-term investors to start considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.