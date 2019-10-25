Aker BP: Quarterly Loss, NOAKA Project Pending

On October 22, Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF), a Norwegian upstream company, presented its 3Q19 report. The company delivered unsatisfying results that failed to impress the market but still emerged relatively unscathed as traders were not substantially disappointed. As an Aker BP's long-term bull, I was clearly not inspired by negative quarterly EPS, FCF, and weak production impacted by the delays in the stimulation program at the Valhall area. Still, there were a few positive developments, and the results were, in sum, mixed but mostly solid.

Share price movement on the Oslo Børs from October 21 to October 24. Source: Yahoo Finance

What happened with profit

Aker BP's 3Q19 EPS fell to negative $0.12, while 9M19 net income equaled $29.5 million compared to $412.9 million in 9M18. Apart from lower revenue caused by weaker oil prices (e.g., realized liquids price dropped to $62 per barrel from $69.3 a year ago) and low production, the principal culprit was humongous and barely imaginable 130% effective tax rate, as certain items like technical goodwill impairment and currency exchange impact were not tax-deductible. It is worth keeping in mind that the Norwegian petroleum taxation is truly burdensome, and when expenses do not specify a lower tax rate, it only adds to a company's difficulties. So, the impairment at Ula/Tambar due to more conservative oil price assumptions has not only put pressure on EBIT but also has taken a toll on EPS.

EPS is, surely, just the tip of the iceberg. For a firm burdened by taxes (that are mostly deferred), net profit is not the best-fit metric to judge if the company is creating shareholder value or not. I do not use EPS separately from FCF, because the latter is of greater importance as the intrinsic value of a company is based on it, and because it includes the impact of capital expenditures, which should be taken into account while valuing a firm in capital-intensive industries. The issue is that Aker BP was not only loss-making but also FCF negative, as $382.5 million in net operating cash flow was not sufficient enough to cover investments in fixed assets ($434.6 million) and capitalized exploration ($115 million). $1,359.68 million generated in 9M19 was also not enough to fully cover capex, which is a bit disenchanting. The good news is that the Johan Sverdrup oil field has been on stream since October 5, and the firm has all chances to impress the market with substantial 4Q19 revenue spurred by this asset. In 2020, its FCF will likely jump.

But perhaps the most disappointing matter was the 3Q19 production that fell short of expectations due to issues at the Valhall area, the company's bulwark at the moment, where stimulation program was delayed. The firm anticipated 2019 production to be between 155 and 160 kboepd, while the average 9M19 output reached only 144 kboepd. Still, the full-year target of 155 kboepd remains achievable, mostly because the prominent Johan Sverdrup was brought on stream and because the stimulation program at the Valhall should bear fruit during the last quarter of the year.

The balance sheet

The total debt increased in 3Q19 and even overlapped equity. However, the firm maintains healthy leverage; Total debt/EBITDA currently stands at only 1.4x, which is not risky at all. An increase in the weight of cheap debt in the capital structure is not always an unhealthy sign. However, it is worth bearing in mind that the debt must be repaid at some point in the future. Regarding Aker BP's bonds, I am fairly confident that, with the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 on stream, the firm will have zero issues with debt repayment in the 2020s.

The NOAKA area's future remains distant and blurry

Probably one of the most notable disappointments of the quarter is that the concept of the NOAKA area, the most significant remaining project on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, has still been under review by the partners Aker BP and Equinor (EQNR). The concept selection was previously scheduled to take place in 1Q18. Without consensus on the concept, partners expectedly cannot proceed to FID. So, no concept select, no FID, no cash flow, no dividends in shareholder coffers. That is also not good news for the OFSE industry, which might receive a solid injection of funds from a new massive project in the North Sea.

The gargantuan potential of the area that was even increased in 2019 still has no clear path to monetization. It is obvious Equinor will continue to take a firm stand and insist on picking a concept with the lowest upfront capex, as capital discipline has been the firm's principal priority. Equinor clearly does not intend to grow at all costs as lessons of previous oil slump were diligently learned. But that makes progress nearly impossible. Anticipated medium-term production figures you can find in the Capital Markets Day presentation do not factor in hydrocarbons from the NOAKA, but still, without the project on stream as soon as possible, Aker BP's intrinsic value is far less than bullish investors might think it is. Apart from that, before FID hydrocarbons in the area are classified as resources, and, only after final investment decision, the firm can reclassify it and book 2P reserves, lowering the EV/2P ratio, making its equity cheaper on a relative valuation basis and thus spurring capital appreciation.

As a reminder, in July, Aker BP found oil at the Liatårnet well. Exploration successes are nice catalysts, but more oil in the area does not mean the resource base will be commercialized sooner. At the end of the day, the market wants clear production, EPS, and FCF growth prospects, not gargantuan oil resources that lay in the ground with no clear prospects of turning into dollars on a bank account. When the market lifts shares only because of expectations and adds a certain premium to a share price, expectations must be fulfilled. If not, the market will quickly take a premium back and apply a discount, perhaps larger than necessary.

Obviously, when the decision is ultimately announced (if at all), that will be a focal point for investors who are definitely looking forward to it. In fact, Aker BP needs the NOAKA much more than Equinor. Equinor's portfolio is vast and versatile. It even established Brazil as a new core area last year. The days when EQNR was entirely dependent on the NCS had passed. At the same time, Aker BP has an average working interest in the project of more than 60%, and its mid-2020 production is heavily dependent on it. So, I still hope the partners will somehow reach consensus and finally proceed to FID.

Relative valuation

At the moment, Aker BP seems extremely expensive, as its IFRS P/E on the Oslo Stock Exchange equals ~109x. However, IFRS P/E does not truly represent the value of the firm as it is distorted by taxes.

Aker BP's closest peer Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) will present its 3Q19 results on October 31. So, I will update a more detailed peer comparison in the article on Lundin's results. As a reminder, the Norwegian company has been trading at a discount to its peer for quite some time, principally because the revenue growth prospects of Lundin are more impressive. So, even its negative net worth has not hindered investors from buying the share at a premium. Now, Aker BP's EV/EBITDA equals ~6.34x, while LUPEY trades at ~7.6x (based on LTM EBITDA on June 30).

Final thoughts

Weak production, delay of the stimulation program at the Valhall area, negative quarterly EPS, and lack of progress with the NOAKA are surely worrisome. But still, these reasons are not substantial enough to turn bearish, as revenue, EPS, and FCF must improve on the back of production from the Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 and, in the medium term, Phase 2.

A dividend growth plan, a ~7.4% gross yield, and exploration successes are the firm's virtues. Also, among the unquestionable merits of Aker BP is its dedication to cutting-edge technologies inclusive of AI that help it reduce opex and spur FCF.

Despite mixed 3Q19 results, I remain moderately confident the stock has an upside in the medium term, especially considering its discount to Lundin Petroleum and excellent dividend yield with high DPS growth potential backed by cash flows from the Johan Sverdrup oil field. For bulls, there is still room to run.

