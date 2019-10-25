Natural Gas Market Overview: Supply-Demand Balance To Tighten Sharply Next Week

Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the 5-year average is currently projected to expand from +28 bcf today to +36 bcf for the week ending November 8.

We currently expect the EIA to report a build of 94 bcf next week, which is 45 bcf larger than a year ago and 29 bcf larger vs. 5-year average.

This report covers the week ending October 25, 2019.

Total Demand

We estimate that the aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 595 bcf for the week ending October 25 (up 0.7% w-o-w (week over week) but down 1.2% y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but declined from +18.8% to +15.8%. We estimate that total demand has remained above the 5-year norm for 41 consecutive weeks now.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up slightly across the Lower-48 states. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) rose by 15.0% w-o-w (from 15 to 17), while the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) declined by 9.7% (from 66 to 60). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) was approximately 21.5% below last year's level and around 3.4% below the norm.

However, it is important to remember that at the same time last year, natural gas consumption was abnormally strong. Therefore, the bearish annual difference in consumption is partly exaggerated by exceptionally high comparison base. In other words, making "unadjusted" y-o-y comparisons may not be particularly appropriate simply because the benchmark is set too high.

Non-degree-day factors were predominantly bearish (vs. last year). The most important four non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were mostly within the norm (19.3 GW per day on average) - see the chart below.

The average spread between natural gas and coal declined by -$0.005 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas dropped, while the price of coal remained essentially unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 7.0 bcf/d this week (up 0.6 bcf/d vs. 2018 and up 0.9 bcf/d vs. the 5-year norm).

Wind speeds and hydro inflows were mostly stronger y-o-y. On balance, in the week ending October 25, these two factors probably displaced some 500 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2018).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from non-degree-day factors this week should be positive at around +4.5 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, that positive figure is some 1.2 bcf/d below last year's results.

Total exports were down 1.6% w-o-w - primarily due to weaker pipeline exports into Mexico. According to Marine Traffic, U.S. LNG export terminals (Sabine Pass, Cove Point, Corpus Christi, Cameron, and Freeport) served 10 LNG vessels with a total natural gas capacity of 35 bcf. Total flows to liquefaction averaged 6.9 bcf/d. In annual terms, total exports increased by 20.0% in the week ending October 25.

Currently, we expect natural gas exports to average 12.32 bcf/d in October, 12.77 bcf/d in November, and 13.43 bcf/d in December (see the chart below). The share of LNG exports should reach 47% by 2020.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 125 consecutive weeks now, but the growth rate is weakening due to base effects. Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 93.7 bcf/d in October, 93.1 bcf/d in November, and 92.3 bcf/d in December. In the week ending October 25, we estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 102.0 bcf per day (up 0.6% w-o-w and up 7.9% y-o-y).

Total Balance

Overall, total "non-adjusted" supply-demand balance for the week ending October 25 should be around +17.25 bcf/d, which is approximately +8.6 bcf/d looser compared to the same week in 2018 (see the chart below). Next week (ending November 1), the balance is projected to get significantly tighter. Annual difference should be negative, at around -1.6 bcf/d (i.e., +10.22 bcf/d in 2019 vs. +11.81 bcf/d in 2018) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Weather-neutral SD balance (see the definition below) is projected to tighten slowly compared to the previous year. As of today, we estimate that the weather-neutral SD balance is around +5.24 bcf/d (vs. 2018), but we expect the balance to drop to just +0.97 bcf/d by January 3, 2020.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. Weather-Neutral SD Balance (yellow curve on the chart above) = production + imports - exports.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 94 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +53 bcf over the next two weeks (three EIA reports). Natural gas storage "surplus" relative to the 5-year average is currently projected to expand from +28 bcf today to +36 bcf for the week ending November 8.

