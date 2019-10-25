AT&T: Late To The Game Again

A stock rally to $42.50 on event hype would push the dividend yield towards a decade low of 4.8% and issue a sell signal for AT&T.

The company will likely discuss goals of 70+ million domestic subs, though the realistic estimates are far lower.

As AT&T (NYSE:T) gets set to release plans on their direct-to-consumer streaming service, HBO Max, set to launch in spring 2020, other large competitors are set to launch their streaming services at more competitive prices. My investment thesis has long questioned the ability of this management team to manage a conglomerate of businesses in the wireless, entertainment, and media spaces. The media event could launch the stock to my price target of above $40, but the likely outcome is a stock to unload on any major rally similar to what happened with Disney (DIS).

Image Source: AT&T website

WarnerMedia Event

The WarnerMedia Day 2019 is set to take place on Tuesday, October 29 at 6 p.m. EST. The company suggests the release of financial expectations about the service, but investors should expect the actual numbers to trail these forecasts.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey has a goal for the company reaching 70 million to 80 million domestic subscribers to reach scale. His comments to CNBC back in June have a ton of validity considering the content assets held by AT&T:

Somebody in the legacy media space will build a platform of scale and get to 70 million to 80 million subscribers. We'd like it to be us. If you keep the cultures separate, you'll never get the benefits the three together [HBO, Warner Bros. and Turner] bring.

Investors should expect financial projections around these original targets floated by the company. A big question surrounds what a such a goal even means with existing HBO Now already streaming with 8 million subs and legacy HBO having 35 million domestic subs.

Assuming HBO Max obtains 70 million subs, the math is simple for a service charging $17/month. The amount equates to nearly $1.2 billion in monthly sales and $14 billion annually. A major caveat is whether these additional subs are just legacy HBO subs shifting over to Max for an additional $2 a month. In such a scenario, half the revenue forecasts would disappear.

The issue is that HBO Max faces so much competition while charging the highest price in the industry that pundits are forecasting far less subscriptions than predicted by AT&T. A forecast of 12 million domestic subs for HBO Max within five years could only equate to 4 million new subs paying the additional $17/month fee.

Source: Matthew Ball - Twitter

A discrepancy of somewhere near 60 million subs is a huge problem for WarnerMedia. Not to mention, HBO forecasts ramping up content costs by 50% this year from a $2 billion level. The higher costs might not come with any meaningful revenue growth due to the mispricing of the streaming service and spending aggressively on new content with competitors ramping up fast.

Katy Huberty of Morgan Stanley has Apple TV+ generating 136 million paying subs by 2025. The analyst has Apple TV+ generating $9 billion annual revenues for Apple (AAPL), providing a solid 50% margin on content costs of $4.5 billion.

The concerns for AT&T shareholders should be that Disney, Apple and Netflix (NFLX) push the strong programming lineup coming from HBO Max into the irrelevant stage because the company is too busy protecting the current profit stream. Apple TV+ launches on November 1st for $4.99 per month and Disney+ launches on November 12th for $6.99 per month. In addition, both services have promotions such as Apple TV+ being free with the purchase of an Apple product and Disney+ free via a Verizon (VZ) subscription or at a discount when packaged with other Disney services such as Hulu and ESPN+.

Event Hype

Despite these logical low expectations for the DTC streaming service, AT&T executives are likely to hype up the market similar to Disney back in April. Disney saw their stock soar $30 to an all-time high of $147.

Ever since the unveiling of the streaming service, Disney has seen the stock plunge. The roughly $15 collapse from the highs ties in with the big cut to FY20 EPS estimates. Analysts were once up above a $9.00 EPS target back during 2015, and analysts were close to $7.80 per share shortly after the event in April. The average analyst estimate is now below $6.00.

Source: S.A. earnings revisions page

AT&T won't face a similar impact due to the business being more focused on mobility than media, but the hype from the event could prompt a rally in the stock. Disney surged nearly 10% on the event, and half the move for AT&T would push the stock to $40. Depending on how much the company can push, the concept of reaching 70 million subs for HBO Max could ultimately push the stock on up to the $42 range.

AT&T surging about $4 to $5 would have a $28 billion to $35 billion boost to the stock with over 7 billion shares outstanding. For Disney, the initial $14 pop boosted the stock by $25 billion, and the eventual peak in the stock added about $54 billion in market value.

Investors should expect a more muted move, and AT&T might not even jump on the news, if the company fails to convince the stock market of a compelling path to major sub growth. The dividend yield is trading in the normal 5.5% range of the last decade.

Data by YCharts

At $42.50, the dividend yield approached decade-low levels below 4.8%. Investors should use this target as a place to dump the stock on any excessive hype following the WarnerMedia event.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the WarnerMedia streaming event could provide a path for the stock topping $40 and potentially hitting $42. Unfortunately, AT&T is very late to the game, and the event might actually highlight the dysfunction at the business.

The key here is for investors to be ready to unload shares on any major rally in the stock that pushes the dividend yield to decade lows near 4.8%, but the WarnerMedia expectations should be very muted, considering the pricing of the service and competition having a head-start of up to half a year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.