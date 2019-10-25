Microsoft As The One Stock To Rule Them All

All the other major tech names have a material negative or two; MSFT is pristine and thus is my candidate for the one "must-own" stock in the market.

At about a 25% premium forward P/E to that of the SPY (my estimate), but with faster growth and many structural advantages, MSFT is relatively undervalued.

MSFT is doing almost everything right in almost all its many business segments.

MSFT had another strong quarter (Q1), though it did not raise expectations for Q2.

Background

I switched from being an Apple (AAPL) investor to a Softee (MSFT) guy last year, due primarily to my perception of a very good CEO (Tim Cook) and a great one (Satya Nadella).

AAPL shares have done well, of course, and I wish it well and expect good results over time. I simply liked MSFT better and continue to do so.

I would now reaffirm my May and July 2018 articles, the titles of which encapsulate their themes. Respectively, these were first, Microsoft 3.0: A Turnaround That Looks Real; then Microsoft: Letting This Bull Rampage On.

Once those points had been made, it has been "steady as she goes" for the company, with occasional sinking spells for the stock as P/Es do not come close to levels routinely seen in the '90s.

This May's article sets the tone for the theme of today's article. It was titled LinkedIn As A Key To Nadella's Plans For Microsoft and laid out the argument that this deal was made with the intent both to grow the core LinkedIn business but also as part of the CEO's strategy to lash together a growing group of businesses.

Let me dilate upon that point before briefly commenting on MSFT's latest earnings release.

Why MSFT goes "land and expand" one better

The classic strategy for growth-oriented SaaS and other tech stocks is to establish a beachhead with a superior product ("land") and then develop related products that provide sales synergies ("expand"). In its youth, MSFT, Oracle (ORCL), and others pursued this strategy. But doing so is challenging, just as voyages of exploration and annexation were when Europe was discovering and populating the Americas.

What's better than land and expand?

Structurally, MSFT's positioning is.

MSFT is already "there." Nadella began with fortresses of Office and Windows (and others), as well as a small Cloud presence (one of the few important initiatives of his predecessor). He then set about cloudifying the company while infusing it with AI. But he also did much more, because MSFT had "landed" long ago. All it needed to do is expand again, both within its fortress areas and in their many adjacencies. Whether it's the old server business, or the newer CRM/ERP business (Dynamics), the key was retaining and regaining quality throughout the MSFT empire. If that meant partnering with a company such as ServiceNow (NOW) with its superior products for workflow, that's fine: Azure gains business, and per the press release, MSFT brings plenty to the table that little NOW lacks. Thus, MSFT gains profits and - more importantly - a leading presence in a growing part of the software world. A different CEO might have tried harder to crush or at least neutralize NOW, but Nadella's strategy is wise in two ways: the sharp-elbowed MSFT is no more. This makes it a more preferred partner for companies large and small. It also allows MSFT to leverage its many existing strengths as a marketer/distributor. MSFT can therefore spend all its R&D dollars where it sees the best ROIC.

The less pride of invention MSFT has in what it shows to end users, the better off it is.

Of course, a company has to be in a secular growth field to be able to do this while growing rapidly, and - getting back to my main theme today - it has to already have "landed" and "expanded" years ago. All one has to do is look at the long-term chart of slow-growth Coke (KO) to see the importance of being a dominant marketer/distributor.

MSFT is going for a "Microsoft everywhere" business model within business productivity. It's largely software, but it has a growing number of hardware products. These include Surface, dual-screen computers, HoloLens, and quantum computing.

So, MSFT has as few holes as possible in the product line, allowing it to be the business software (and to a small degree hardware) supermarket for global businesses of all sizes.

MSFT as the most wart-free large tech

Tech is where it's at and will be for some time to come before - as history suggests - it will go the way of steel, oil and automobile industries to become truly mature and then on the stock market decline.

I see all of MSFT's competitors as the "best" major tech stock as having a material negative risk factor (though I like all the following names and own all but AAPL).

AAPL has China-related risks in its sales and conceivably in its assembly. Its major products also address a mature set of markets. AAPL has skimped on R&D for many years. In the past 10 years, only the iPad (2010) and Apple Watch (2014 announcement) have been important brand new device intros.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are under fire both from conservatives and from elsewhere across the political spectrum. They also have non-diversified profit sources which could become mature sooner than expected or at lower peak levels than expected.

Amazon (AMZN) has a fascinating multi-year growth-oriented business strategy, but the ultra-high P/E and unending deferral of profits to go for longer-term growth tend to rule it out a potential #1 stock for conservative investors.

All other tech stocks are smaller and thus not in position to be the "must-own" stock.

MSFT has none of the above issues. It is widely diversified, pays a dividend, has a reasonable P/E, and could even benefit from one issue that is much in the news these days:

A very friendly resolution with China might even allow it to collect some of the billion dollars a year it says it is being deprived of by intellectual piracy.

MSFT is not in the political cross-hairs of the Trump team. To my knowledge, MSFT is also not being looked at very much by EU "pro-competition" regulators.

Yet MSFT is growing sales organically while also expanding margins. It is making the LinkedIn deal look good, via improving sales and rising margins in this segment. Also, this division helps strengthen MSFT's entire ecosystem.

To close my argument about the one stock in the US markets to rule them all, I believe that we are still well within the tech era, so that the strongest tech stock, adjusted for risk, will normally be the entire market's "best" stock on a risk-reward basis for most investors, both individuals and institutions.

Q3 shows MSFT rolling along, and some analysts don't quite "get it"

From the above-linked 10-Q:

Sales were up 14% (yoy)

Gross margin rose 18%

Operating income rose 27%

net income and EPS rose 21%.

This is impressive stuff. Except for Xbox and Surface, double-digit growth or nearly so was pervasive throughout MSFT's many product lines (see slide show for details).

Yet more than once on the conference call, analysts persisted in focusing on allegedly-bearish details rather than the big picture. Mr. Nadella and Ms. Hood (the CFO) kept trying to focus on MSFT's broad-based gains and strategies to continuing filling in the many areas for growth they perceive; then they pointed to greenfield growth potential.

These are two examples from the Q&A, beginning with the very first question (my emphases):

Keith Weiss ... for Amy, you could help us understand sort of when we look at Server & Tools up 14% in constant currency, which is well ahead of our expectations, how should we think about the durability of that in terms of what comes from sort of the pull forward of demand ahead of some -- like SQL Server and Windows Server expirations? And what is going to be more durable over time on the back of those pull forwards? Amy Hood ... if you step back for a second, the durable trends that Satya just talked about, which is making sure we license in a way that respects this long-term reality of where data and compute will be needed is what we call the hybrid value proposition, and the rights to that of course are inherent in how we report this number. And so, for us, what you’ll see is premium strength, which we saw this quarter in both SQL and Windows because of some of the value proposition of hybrid [cloud] and of course broad strength as well, when people feel that flexibility to not be constrained by licensing in terms of how they view their estate.

I'll skip the second questioner, Heather Bellini, worrying about whether Azure margins have peaked (Ms. Hood says they have not) and go to another questioner wondering if margins have peaked in Dynamics. This question received a frosty reception from the CFO:

Jennifer Lowe ... as we think about seat count going forward, how much opportunity is there still left on the migration front of commercial licenses versus leaning a bit more on things like frontline worker to sustain that growth? And is there a point where potentially the seat growth and things like frontline could start to eat further into your ability to continue to lift ARPU on the base you already have? Amy Hood ... you are actually asking important dynamics that I don’t always think of as trade-off. And so, I want to make that more clear in my answer... there is significant room for us to continue to make progress on that front.

Here's why I view the concerns about this or that point being mature as missing the boat.

Nadella sees massive growth opportunities

From his response to a question from Brent Thill:

... What’s next for us is in the apps and infra go from perhaps first innings to second innings; for data and AI to start the first innings. When it comes to security, compliance, we never participated in this. Guess what, we get to participate in a fairly competitive way now. We’ve built, something that didn’t even exist a few years ago, which is the workflow cloud. That’s a huge opportunity for us. Biz apps, we are a very competitive and growing footprint. Even when you think about something like Microsoft 365, we never participated, in spite of our past success with all the first-line work, and now we get to participate in it. So, I see long-term secular growth opportunities...

First inning; second inning. Satya Nadella has real credibility with me.

I think that almost everything MSFT is producing, whether software or hardware, is going to get a lot better, and as it does so, MSFT will receive recurring revenues, either monthly/annually (the SaaS model) or more intermittently (the traditional software model). This should allow MSFT to gain share within the market for software products, which itself is expected to grow for many years. Quantum computing, HoloLens, Surface, etc. are potential gravy.

MSFT: premium P/E but undervalued to the market

MSFT reports using GAAP. I am carrying $155 for the 12-months forward GAAP EPS for the S&P 500, meaning it is trading around 19X. MSFT, growing much faster than the average company, with high R&D spending as a percentage of sales and a fortress balance sheet, could - in the market of 20 years ago - easily be trading at or above double the P/E of the SPY, or 38X forward EPS.

This is how I estimate MSFT's forward P/E. I start with TTM EPS of $4.99. I then assume forward sales growth of 12%, more accretion from buybacks than we see now (as capex declines relative to revenues), and continuing margin expansion. Thus, I project an above-consensus 17-18% EPS increase to about $5.85. This is for the 12 months through the September 2020 quarter (Q1 of fiscal 2021).

At Thursday's closing price around $140, that's a forward P/E of 23.9X.

That's a 25% premium to the P/E of the market, for a company growing sales at least at double the rate of the average stock, growing EPS faster than that with minimal help from buybacks; and then, there is the immense MSFT franchise value to consider. I propose that MSFT deserves more like a 40% premium to that of the market, maybe 50%. In other words, I suggest that a fair value for MSFT is around $160. In contrast, I think the SPY is probably at fair value (at best).

Risks

I believe that valuations of stocks and bonds are, in general, elevated, so all stocks are riskier than usual.

MSFT shares carry significant specific risks, which are disclosed thoroughly in the 10-Q linked to above, as well in MSFT's other regulatory filings and elsewhere.

Concluding comments

A final point I like about MSFT is that the stock has now gone nowhere since the strong July earnings report. It did not sell off as so many other techs (QQQ) did, but on a 12-month basis, look at the comparisons:

Data by YCharts

MSFT has far outperformed QQQ, which itself has marginally outperformed SPY. MSFT's high-level consolidation strikes me as a bullish chart pattern. This action is consistent with institutions stepping in to support this name whenever it sold off just a bit, while retaining its sharp yoy ascent. In addition, the post-earnings flurry of mildly increased price targets from several analysts is just what I like to see from a mega-cap stock that I think is poised to trend higher - on its own time frame.

To summarize:

1. Tech is "it."

2. MSFT is "it" within large cap tech.

3. For one single "must-own" tech stock, very large fits the bill, even if smaller names may have better risk-reward (but their risk is unquantifiably large).

4. Thus, I plan to be a long-term holder of MSFT, with a significantly overweight position.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Thursday night, SPY $300.37, MSFT $139.94, QQQ $194.09.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT,GOOGL,FB,AMZN,ORCL,NOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.