Share Gains And Advantageous Market Exposures Drive A Strong Result From Atlas Copco

I’ve said many times before that good companies really show their quality in downturns, and I’ve likewise said many times before that I believe Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) is one of the best multi-industrials out there. Although I thought the shares weren’t undervalued when I last wrote about the company, the stock is up almost another 15% since then as Atlas Copco’s strong third-quarter results further polish its reputation and add some “safe haven” momentum for good measure.

I can’t really make the valuation numbers work now for Atlas, though I freely admit that stocks don’t go down just because they’re expensive (likewise, they don’t go up just because they’re cheap). The company’s full-cycle outperformance potential seems fully priced into the shares now, and this is only a name I’d be comfortable considering for my own portfolio on a pullback.

Share Gains And Market Exposures Drive Some Strong Numbers

By most metrics Atlas Copco had a great quarter (and we’ll get to the “but” in a moment). Revenue was not only 6% better than expected, the 4% organic growth will likely be among the best of the group this quarter (fellow overachiever Honeywell (HON) saw 3% growth this quarter). Orders were likewise quite strong, growing 6% and beating expectations by 8%.

Atlas Copco’s compressor business (Compressor Technique, or CT) makes up close to half of revenue and earnings, and CT revenue grew 2% this quarter, beating expectations by 8%. I had been concerned that industrial compressors were an area of potential weakness going into this quarter for both Atlas Copco, Ingersoll-Rand (IR), and Gardner Denver (GDI) and this result partly relieves that. I say “partly” because Atlas benefited from its comparatively greater leverage to large compressors used in process industries (like oil/gas); underlying performance in smaller compressors (more tied to baseline industrial demand) wasn’t as robust.

Still, Atlas appears to be gaining share, which is great, and the healthy order growth (up 7% and 8% above expectations) is a positive, even if driven more by large compressors. At the operating line, CT profits grew about 9% with inline margins (down 20bp).

Vacuum Technique (or VT) was the other major driver of the upside. Revenue rose 2% in organic terms, beating expectations by 11%, as Atlas saw healthy follow-on orders driven by recent incremental investments in leading-edge capacity – it was unclear from management’s commentary how much was driven by EUV investment, as ASML (ASML) reported strong orders, and it looks like share gain was a factor here. Profits were up 15%, but margin did contract 20bp; still, that was good for a nearly half-point outperformance versus expectations, and VT margins have held up surprisingly well through the cycle, answering one of the key issues in most bear theses (that expanding the VT business is/will be bad for margins).

Industrial and Power Technique (IT and PT) both posted healthy beats on the revenue line, 8% and 11% respectively, with organic growth of 4% in IT and 17% in PT. Order performance was less impressive, with IT down 4% and PT down 2%. Both businesses underperformed on margins, with IT seeing 130bp of contraction and PT seeing 10bp of contraction.

On a consolidated basis, Atlas Copco posted 4% organic revenue growth and 6% order growth. While the earnings performance (up 11% at the EBIT line) looked impressive with a 6% beat, most of that was driven by currency; the underlying beat was closer to 1% neutralizing forex and organic EBIT actually declined slightly. So while Atlas did do quite well this quarter, the performance wasn’t quite as strong as the headline numbers or market reaction may lead you to think.

Will Atlas Sidestep The Downturn?

Management did guide for softening trends into the fourth quarter, but U.S. order growth remained quite healthy and quite steady at 6% (helped by large compressors). The auto and general industrial markets are indeed weak, as other companies have repeatedly confirmed, but Atlas’s leverage to process industries (also a positive for Honeywell) is clearly helping, as is the strong investments in product development and service that appear to be driving further market share gains for a company that is already a leader in most of its key markets.

Atlas Copco is making a strong case for a superior full-cycle performance, as the company is outperforming most of its peers through this point of the downturn. I do see organic sales eroding from here though, and I believe Atlas could still see a negative yoy organic comp before rebounding in 2020. Process industries like oil/gas have continued to invest in midstream/downstream projects, but there have been some reports of new project pushouts, which could choke off some of that fuel for the current outperformance in the CT business. Likewise, both IT and PT could be vulnerable to further weakness as auto capex remains very weak and non-resi construction spending slows.

The Outlook

Atlas Copco is doing better than I expected, and although I think comps could go negative in Q1’20, slight organic growth in 2020 is still my base-case assumption. I do think there’s a risk that 2020 EBIT margins will fall from 2019 levels, but I don’t think it will be a big drop, and Atlas management has done a good job so far of managing operating deleverage through this slowdown.

Longer term, nothing changes in my outlook – I still expect mid-single-digit revenue growth, mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth, and some of the best margins and returns (ROIC, ROA, et al) in the multi-industrial sector.

The Bottom Line

With Atlas Copco’s superior margins and returns on capital, a margin/returns-driven EV/EBITDA approach is the most forgiving from a valuation perspective, but even here Atlas already trades above a “fair” forward multiple of 15x. The prospective returns from a DCF approach are even less exciting. Although management is doing everything to earn and keep a benefit of the doubt and a quality premium, I can’t see enough return potential to argue for buying these shares at $34.50-plus/ADR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.