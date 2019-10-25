SCOR: Not Much Of A 'Quantum Leap'

Though SCOR's (OTCPK:SZCRF) latest "Quantum Leap" plan was ironically short of quantum leaps, it represents a solid extension of "Vision in Action" and bridges the way to the introduction of IFRS 17 in 2022. While most financial targets remain broadly in line, with weakness in investment targets largely expected due to the low-yield environment, the key disappointment was in the absence of a buyback announcement. SCOR could, in theory, deliver a recurring buyback given its strong capital generation, but the emphasis seems to be on growth opportunities, for now, thus I'd be cautious against buying any dips on 2020 buyback hopes. Based on a DDM-based valuation as well, I believe fair value lies at ~EUR30/share (vs. EUR38 currently), thus I see little reason to buy in at these levels.

SCOR's "Quantum Leap"

Following its successful "Vision in Action" plan, SCOR's latest medium-term strategy (named "Quantum Leap") for the 2019-2021 period was perhaps less optimistic than the name suggests. The crux of the plan is as follows: 1) Redeploy capital to value-creative segments and clients, 2) grow P&C partners, and 3) build a 360-degree risk-taking platform.

Source: Investor Presentation

The "Quantum Leap" strategic plan will be the last plan before 2022 (when IFRS 17 comes into effect). The IFRS 17 transition was also acknowledged via the new GDP-plus target of 6-8% growth for VNB (value of new business after risk margin and tax) across both P&C and life.

Source: Investor Presentation

With regard to the IFRS 17 transition, SCOR also highlighted its economic value (which it deems to be EUR54 per share), a reiteration of its prior argument against a proposed takeover by Covea, which put the economic value at EUR43 per share. The main contributor to the valuation discrepancy is based on the "unrecognized" value related to Life, worth EUR8 per share under IFRS 4.

Source: Investor Presentation

The total impact of Solvency II (via adjustments and "conservatism") comes to about EUR14 per share. However, investors may want to take the slide with a grain of salt for two reasons: 1) It is already a core part of the translation from IFRS equity, and 2) a similar argument could be applied to peers.

Updated Financial Targets Offer Little Surprise

Disappointingly, the updated 2019-2021 financial targets offered little in the way of optimism as by and large the "Quantum Leap" targets were consistent with "Vision in Action." Headline targets are as follows: 1) Overall gross written premium (GWP) growth of 4-7% (no change), 2) return on invested assets of 2.4-2.9% (vs. 2.5-3.2%), and a new growth target for VNB (P&C and Life) at 6-9%. The combined ratio target remains unchanged at 95-96% despite stronger trends in pricing and renewals.

Source: Investor Presentation

P&C

Within the P&C segment, the target for the combined ratio remains unchanged and consistent with prior targets. Embedded within the "Quantum Leap" target is, however, a 1%pt decrease in the attritional ratio. In conjunction with the more favorable attritional ratio, the Cat ratio increases to 7% (vs. 6-7% in the "Vision in Action" plan).

Source: Investor Presentation

The key growth driver in P&C is set to be further US expansion, with SCOR currently ranked 10th, but is targeting a rise to the 7th/8th position. The headline impact on GWP is guided to be an increase to $2.0bn in 2021 (vs. $1.5 bn in 2018).

Source: Investor Presentation

Life

Within the Life segment, technical margins are guided to hit 7.2-7.4% in 2021 (vs. 7.2% in 2019E and 6.8-7.0% in the prior plan). The key contributor to the increase is set to be an optimized risk profile stemming from a mix shift toward financial solutions, which brings in fee income without having premiums booked. The growth drivers for Life remain broadly consistent: 1) China growth, 2) new business growth in the US, and 3) fee income from increased financial solutions mix.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investment

Within investments, the return on invested assets target dipped as a result of the lower-yield environment, reaching 2.4-2.9% (vs. 2.5-3.2% in the prior plan). The portfolio will shift away from fixed income toward alternatives such as 1) equities, 2) real estate, and 3) private equity, which should offset some of the recent yield decline. As disposals are projected within real estate, most of the upcoming realized gains should come from real estate projects.

Source: Investor Presentation

Buyback Disappointment

The lack of a buyback announcement was disappointing, given the buybacks in 2017 and 2018. Though a buyback in the 2020 investor day could still be on the cards, I'd caution investors against penciling this in as the low-yield environment, coupled with the company's preference to pursue growth opportunities, means there is a material risk of disappointment with regard to capital return.

Source: Investor Presentation

Based on a dividend discount model-based valuation and taking into account the following: 1) Continued pricing strength, 2) future growth (midpoint of 4-7% GWP in line with guidance) does not weigh on margins, 3) no buybacks, and 4) dividend increases in line with historical trends, I believe shares should be worth ~EUR30/share.

(EURm) 2019e 2020e 2021e DPS 1.85 1.95 2.05 Share buyback 0 0 0 Total payout 307 309 387 Sum of disc. Payouts (Ke = 10%, g=2.5%) 3,738 FV 5,723 No. of shs. outst. 193 FV per share 29.8

(Source: Author)

Conclusion

SCOR's recent investor day played out largely as expected, though capital return disappointed as no buyback was announced this time around. This implies an additional tool to reward shareholders beyond the growth (both organic and inorganic) that has historically driven its performance. Though capital generation is strong, the emphasis seems to be on growth opportunities for now, thus buying into dips based on 2020 buyback hopes may not be the best idea. Assuming dividends play out in line with historical trends and the company executes against its three-year plan, I think fair value is ~EUR30/share - given shares already trade at ~EUR38, there isn't much upside from here, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.