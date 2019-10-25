United States Antimony: 'Department Of Defense Put' To Rescue Share Prices

If antimony prices rise and the company manages to increase capacity, returns on its stock could be significant.

While it is an extremely volatile $35M company, the U.S government cannot afford for it to have financial difficulties and is acting to protect it.

Despite historically very low antimony prices, the company has managed to financially breakeven due to profits from its precious metals and zeolite mining.

Around 90% of Antimony (used in electronics and bullets) comes from the People's Republic of China which not only threatened to cut supply but also is running out of supply.

U.S Antimony has a monopoly on U.S production and was recently awarded a materially large grant from the Department of Defense to potentially source a U.S military stockpile.

(Source - U.S Antimony) - The Sole Antimony Smelter in the U.S

There is something to be said for looking at stocks that nobody has heard about and is a very esoteric or, for lack of a better word, boring industry. The United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is exactly that.

Among other things, the company operates the only antimony smelter in the United States. Antimony is a rare metal used in batteries and some electronics. It used to be a bigger business in the U.S, but today over 80% comes from China and over 90% comes from countries that are not diplomatically close to the U.S (Russia etc). Because antimony is often used in military ordinances, this is a huge national security risk for the United States and Europe.

In fact, on September 16th the company filed an 8-K that said:

The Defense Logistics Agency (NYSEMKT:DLA) of the Department of Defense (NYSEARCA:DOD) has awarded United States Antimony Corporation a grant (BAA-DLA-2018- 01) of $510,528 to establish a new source of antimony trisulfide meeting the specifications of Production of 500 kg samples Mil-A-159D, Class 1, and Type 1. The goal is to establish a new domestic source to supply antimony trisulfide in the United States as an alternative to supply from China. USAC will select and test samples from its mine in Mexico. USAC will process six batches mined from Mexico and report those findings to the contracting office, which will report its finding to DLA Strategic Materials.

Not only will this grant bring in needed revenue to the company, but it also demonstrates what I call a "DoD put". Over the past few decades, U.S strategic metals firms have disappeared. Indeed, China has been able to produce most of these metals at a far lower cost of production and it has been difficult for even these producers to stay afloat. In the case of many elements, one producer has a monopoly on U.S production

Despite this, U.S Antimony has managed to nearly breakeven every year and actually made a profit last year. There is no denying that its stock has extremely high volatility and has been struggling with maintaining cash reserves, but the U.S government must keep it afloat. In fact, it is already rewarding the company grants to keep it so. Like the "Fed put" with equities, the "DoD put" makes investing risk much lower than usual.

To make it even better, the company's stock price has yet to move on this news.

A Few Important Points on Liquidity

Importantly, the company has a market cap of about $35M which makes it highly illiquid. Because this article could move the stock price, I want to make it clear that I recently purchased shares and am long.

Many investors refuse to buy companies with a market cap below $100M due to illiquidity. Personally, if you're a small investor and want to beat the market, then the best opportunities are in companies with extremely low market capitalizations. Here are a few reasons I like these 'nano-cap' stocks:

They are not covered by analysts (U.S Antimony has had no SA articles for over seven years)

SA articles for over years) They often undersell themselves to investors because they don't pay much for marketing. (U.S antimony has a bit of an outdated website that likely deters investors)

They have fewer 'smart-money' investors (that usually value companies better/higher).

They usually have near-zero correlation to the broader equity market so act as great diversifiers (even if very volatile on their own).

Because they often come with a spread, they're usually undervalued ('liquidity premium').

Indeed, a company like U.S Antimony is best as a small long-term buy-and-hold position in your portfolio. Frankly, I don't plan on selling for many years until the global 'strategic metals crisis' comes to a resolution. As I'll explain in more depth in the following section, the company is probably either headed to zero or 3-10X higher. To me, that is a great tradeoff for a small portion of my portfolio.

With Antimony Subsidies, Profits Could Rise

While antimony is the company's "bread and butter", they also produce gold, silver, and zeolite (a substance found around volcanos used for absorption). According to their September quarterly report, In Q2 2019 they made a gross revenue of $1.5M on antimony, $60K on gold & silver, and $700M from zeolite.

Because antimony prices have been abnormally low, they lost about $550K in EBITDA on antimony, but made $60K on precious metals and $224K on zeolite. Thus, they made a total EBITDA loss of $262K which turned out to $486K in net losses. Over a year, this means about $1.5M in losses (after ITDA)

Now, they don't have a ton of cash on hand and are actually currently in negative net working capital of $1.6M so they'll need antimony prices to rise or even larger federal government support to stay afloat. They do have a market cap of $35M, so they could also do an equity offering to raise cash if they must, but doing so may be difficult due to their already depressed share price.

As you can see below, capital raises have historically pushed down the company's share price:

You can also see that capital raises have been few and far between over the last five years.

The recent $510K from the DoD (which, as far as I can tell, went completely unnoticed by markets) will certainly help them temporarily. Specifically, the grant is to be used to deliver a few batches of antimony trisulfide to a testing company that will let the U.S government know if it is good enough for military equipment. If it is, much more is likely to be purchased from the company for the National Defense Stockpile (which is currently full of products from the People's Republic of China). Importantly, there are currently no publically known U.S government stockpiles of antimony, so there may be a lot of government demand on the horizon.

I won't estimate the total amount they'd want because doing so is above my paygrade, but this could mean potentially a very large increase in antimony revenue for the company.

Remember, the DoD spends over $100M for a single F-35 fighter jet. To put that in perspective, one F-35 fighter jet is supposedly 3X more valuable than the sole U.S producer of a much needed military-strategic metal.

While buying a company that is struggling with cash is risky, the potential reward of much larger government funding makes for a worthwhile investment.

The Bottom Line

Imagine if the People's Republic of China actually makes due on their threat to block strategic rare earth mineral exports to the U.S, the price of antimony would soar. Take a look at just how depressed antimony prices today compared to the past:

(Data Source - U.S Antimony)

As you can see, antimony is very volatile and historically very cheap. In Q2, the company produced and sold about 220 metric tons of the metal. If they were selling at a price 170% higher than the current value as they would have in 2011, their EBITDA from the product would likely rise from a $550K deficit to around $1.9M.

Given no change in precious metals or zeolite, they would have a total estimated EBITDA of $2.2M. This would give the company an "EV/EBITDA" of about 18X. Still very high, but very low considering the high likelihood of production increases.

Of course, the U.S and Mexico (where the company's antimony is mined) would still be producing less than 5% of U.S consumption and much more would be needed to ween the U.S off the PRC's product. I'm not going to estimate how much more antimony the company can produce to meet this demand, but they did respond to Chinese tariff threats by expanding antimony smelting capacity so I have sense that they have room to grow if prices rise.

I am fascinated to see where this company goes over the coming year or two. Frankly, I'm not sure if I've found a company where the financial markets seemingly missed material news to the stock price by such a degree.

While the company is certainly struggling with antimony prices at this level and will likely continue to have a very volatile stock price, the potential upside appears to be enormous while the downside is capped at 100%. I'll be keeping a close eye on the firm, so feel free to follow my account for more information.

