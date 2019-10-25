Ensemble Fund: A Mutual Fund To Watch!

Introduction

I am always on the lookout for up-and-coming mutual fund managers in the hope of finding the next Peter Lynch (i.e., a fund manager set to outperform the S&P 500 over a long period of time). Sean Stannard-Stockton, CFA of the Ensemble Fund (ENSBX) (the "Fund"), might be such a manager. For that reason, I have included the Fund on my Watchlist and will consider making an investment in the Fund in the future. I'd like to give the Fund a little more time to develop its track record and, with a relatively rich portfolio P/E of 22, I'd rather buy the Fund on a material pullback.

About the Fund

The Fund is an open-ended mutual fund with a stated goal of achieving long-term capital appreciation via a relatively focused portfolio of roughly 15 to 30 securities that meet the Fund's strict investment criteria. With an emphasis on its best ideas, the philosophy of the manager of the Fund revolves around the notion that a small number of core concepts will ultimately drive the preponderance of investment outcomes. Those core concepts include competitively advantaged business models, talented management teams, and understandable businesses, as well as buying the securities of business exhibiting such features at a discount to their intrinsic value.

When the Fund identifies strong business franchises that meet its demanding valuation requirements, the Fund is willing to take a material position in such a business. Being patient investors, the Fund's manager is also willing to hold positions for at least three to five years, if not longer.

The Fund's top-ten holdings make up approximately 63% of the Fund's assets. Those holdings include First Republic Bank (FRC), Booking Holdings, Inc. (BKNG), Alphabet (GOOGL), Ferrari NV (RACE), Mastercard (MA), Netflix (NFLX), Charles Schwab (SCHW) and Fastenal (FAST). Given the relatively large size of many of the names in the top-ten, and the growth bent (particularly with BKNG, GOOGL, MA, NFLX and SCHW), it's not surprising that Morningstar includes the Fund in its "Large-Growth" category. The Fund's largest holding, FRC, however, does not neatly fit into the traditional large-cap growth category, but the bank does notably trade at a premium to its peers and has a reputation for strong business plan execution. FRC is up more than 20% year to date.

While the majority of holdings are U.S. companies, roughly 7% of the portfolio is in foreign stocks. RACE is a notable holding in this regard. RACE released the F8 Tributo earlier in the year. The F8 Tributo celebrates RACE's award-winning V8 turbo engine.

The model has received acclaim for it design and performance and, according to the company, orders are exceeding company expectations. RACE is up more than 60% year to date and is roughly 6.5% of the Fund's portfolio.

The Fund avoids businesses that have been commoditized or with shareholder unfriendly management, as well as businesses that are overly complex. The Fund's recent third quarter commentary does a good job of capturing these "investing traps" that the Fund aggressively seeks to avoid:

We've identified three traps we want to avoid. First, the commoditization trap. This is when there's strong management in place and an easy-to-understand business, but either a non-existent or narrowing moat. Much of a company's intrinsic value is driven by its so-called "terminal value" - the value the business will create over the very, very long term. As such, if we're not confident that a company can maintain or widen its economic moat beyond 5 or 10 years, estimating terminal value becomes increasingly difficult. In this circumstance, long-term returns on invested capital and growth - the two pillars of our valuation model - can decline faster than might otherwise be expected. Some investors are comfortable making a bet on a company's decline being slower than market expectations - and that's another way to make money - but we think that's a dangerous game and one we intentionally avoid. The second trap is a stewardship trap. This is when there's evidence of a durable moat and an easy-to-understand business, but we lack confidence in management. We live in a hyper-competitive economy where cheap and abundant capital and new advertising platforms have made it easier than ever for challengers - whether that's a startup or Amazon - to take on lazy incumbents and chip away at their business. Because of this, we require our companies to be managed by what we consider to be good business stewards. Our management teams need to understand how to create sustainable value and thoughtfully allocate capital. The final trap is the complexity trap. This is when we like management and think there's a durable moat, but we just can't get comfortable understanding the business. Sometimes the reason is that we lack requisite domain knowledge in a specialized field. Other times, the financials are opaque, or the business operates in multiple competitive arenas and we struggle to grasp unit economics. Before investing in any company, we want to appreciate the known risks and the so-called "known unknowns" about the business, and a lack of understanding prevents us from achieving this."

The Fund summarizes its investment approach in a helpful diagram:

Overall, the investment process utilized by the manager of the Fund is rational and consistent with principles used by great value investors. To date, and as will be discussed later on in this article, the disciplined investment process is working.

Fund Basics

Expense Ratio: 1:00%

Sales Charge: None

Other Fees: None

Inception Date: November 2, 2015

Fund Advisor: Ensemble Capital Management

Fund Portfolio Manager: Sean Stannard-Stockton, CFA

Net Assets: $30.7 million (as of 9/30/19)

Minimum Investment: $5,000 | $1,000 for IRAs

According to Charles Schwab, the Fund's P/E is above 22, which while lower than the large growth category of roughly 25, is still pretty rich on an historical basis.

Successful Performance

The Fund's track record since its inception has thus far been superb. As of September 30, 2019, the Fund's performance is as follows (data from the Fund's website):

3Q19 YTD 1 Year 3 Year Since Inception* Ensemble Fund 1.48% 27.01% 6.95% 14.84% 12.82% S&P 500 1.70% 20.55% 4.25% 13.39% 11.56%

*Inception Date: November 2, 2015

With a disciplined approach and strong results, the Fund is likely suitable as a core large cap holding in a potential investor's diversified portfolio. Investors nearing retirement might want to avoid the Fund, however, as its non-diversified growth focus could backfire. Moreover, having been around less than five (5) years, the Fund does not have a bear market track record.

Fees are reasonable

The Fund is a no-load fund, meaning there are no front end or back end fees involved in the purchase of shares. With an expense ratio of 1.00%, the Fund cost is reasonable, particularly in light of the relatively low current level of assets (under $35 million).

Potential Concerns

1. The Fund has been operating for roughly four (4) years. Consequently, the Fund has not had to operate through a major bear market, making it difficult to discern how management will perform in a major downdraft. Further, the Fund did underperform the S&P 500 in 2018 which was a mildly down year.

2. The Fund currently has less than 25 holdings and is not very diversified. Having been an investor in the Fairholme Fund (FAIRX) in the past, I am mindful of how sideways things can go for an extended period of time for focused funds. Indeed, FAIRX's fund's manager, once the recipient of the Morningstar "Manager of the Decade" award, has gone from a 5-Star fund to a 1-Star fund after receiving the aforementioned award. However, mitigating this concern somewhat is the fact that the Fund is not nearly as focused as FAIRX had been (and still is).

3. As noted above, the Fund's portfolio has a relatively rich P/E ratio and may be expected to underperform should the growth stock trend come to an end (with a long expected hand-off in favor of value stocks). Since I have positioned my portfolio, from a macro perspective, to take advantage of such a hand-off in favor of value stocks, I am finding it hard to make an investment in the Fund at this time -- chasing strong performance has never been my investment strong suit.

Concluding Thoughts

The Fund is definitely one to watch and the manager's disciplined investment approach should help the Fund reduce mistakes. Returns to date, as shown above, have been excellent, exceeding those of the S&P 500. Before investing in the Fund, however, in any meaningful way, I would like to see a little longer track record, and a material pullback. That said, I have to admit that I would have probably already taken a small position in the Fund if it was available as a "No Transaction Fee" fund on the Schwab platform. For now, however, I have the Ensemble Fund on my Watchlist and I am monitoring it closely. You probably should too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.