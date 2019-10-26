6.2% Yielding BP Could Double Your Money Over The Next 5 Years

BP's growth potential has a very wide range due to the cyclical nature of its business and the unpredictability of oil prices.

BP at $39 right now is a reasonable buy given its quality, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects.

Long-term investors can achieve significant gains by looking beyond the short term, which Wall Street is famously obsessed with.

This article was coproduced by Dividend Sensei.

(As REITs have become a bit pricey, we are providing readers with non-REIT selections which we believe is a value-add. We consider diversification critical to the investing process.)

It's been a rough year for energy stocks, including integrated oil majors that have all badly underperformed the red hot S&P 500.

(Source: Ycharts)

That's not surprising given that this year analysts are expecting just 0.7% EPS growth from the S&P 500, and the energy sector, courtesy of lower oil and gas prices, is expected to report the largest earnings declines by far.

(Source: FactSet Research)

However, the energy sector, in general, is now trading at its best valuations in 15 years and 2020 could turn out very differently.

The First Shall Be Last And The Last Shall Be First

(Source: FactSet Research)

While analyst forecasts are never guaranteed (they have been coming down in recent months due to trade uncertainty) the point is that long-term investors can achieve significant gains by looking beyond the short term, which Wall Street is famously obsessed with.

What's more, you can lock in generous, safe and steadily rising income (our goal at Dividend Kings) on deeply undervalued companies, buying above-average quality assets at below-average or deep value prices, if you know where to look.

Recently several members have requested a deep dive on BP (BP) one of the highest-yielding stocks in the S&P 500. So let's walk through a thorough analysis of this company to see how safe the dividend is, what the company's long-term growth prospects and risks are, and why, from its current 15% discount from fair value, BP could realistically double your money over the next five years.

Photo Source

BP: A Generous Yield But Not As Safe As Its Peers

The first thing we look at with any company is dividend safety. We are not interested in yield/value traps that represent dangerous ways to lose your hard-earned money.

Why BP Has 3/5 (Average) Dividend Safety

Metric BP Safe Level For Industry Peer Average FCF Payout Ratio (2019 consensus) 88% 40% or less over time 42% FCF/share trend 7.0% CAGR over the last 20 years, positive in 6 of the last 10 years positive in most years, covers dividend over time NA Dividend Trend no dividend cut for 8 eights, 1-year growth streak (token amount) steadily growing dividends across the industry cycle NA Debt/Capital 37% 30% or less 32% S&P Credit Rating A- BBB- or higher NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Gurufocus, S&P)

BP's debt levels are the highest among its peers, which is why, when combined with its lackluster dividend growth record and cyclical cash flow, we rate it merely average for dividend safety.

BP's average dividend safety isn't a bad thing since the average S&P 500 company rarely cuts its dividend, even during recessions.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

Outside of the Great Recession (which decimated banks and REIT dividends) the worst average recessionary dividend cut was 2% during the 1990 recession. Typically average quality companies cut dividends just 1.2% during economic downturns.

7/11 average quality companies (factoring in dividend safety, business models and management quality/dividend friendly corporate cultures) are more speculative than higher-quality companies but still attractive potential investments at the right margin of safety (see valuation/total return section).

(Source: Dividend Kings' Master List)

Management says that the current breakeven oil price, that maintains a safe dividend (covered by free cash flow) is $55. Further cost cutting over time is expected to drive that down to $50 by 2021, according to Morningstar's Allen Good.

While global oil prices aren't likely to remain below $50 for several years, it's important to remember that superior rivals like Exxon Mobil (XOM) have just $40 safe dividend breakeven levels today, not in the future.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

The biggest reason that we're a bit skeptical of BP's dividend safety relative to its integrated oil major peers is the balance sheet. It's not weak, with S&P giving it an A- rating, which implies less than a 4% probability of debt default over the next 30 years.

(Source: S&P 2018 Global Default Report)

But it's the weakest of the oil majors, which more conservative income investors need to keep in mind

Furthermore, BP's debt/capital ratio, which needs to be as low as possible during good times to preserve borrowing power in industry downturns, started the year at 27% and is now up to 37%.

By the end of the year, management expects asset sales to bring that down to its 20% to 30% long-term debt/capital target, which is a safe range for integrated oil majors. We'll upgrade BP's safety and quality score if it achieves that target.

What about the Deep Water Horizon tragedy that BP suffered in 2010 and forced its 50% dividend cut that year? The total cost of that disaster will now be $65 billion, according to Reuters. Of that amount, BP has $23 billion remaining to be paid over the next 17 years. After 2019, the company will be paying $1 billion per year until all cleanup costs and legal settlements are accounted for.

As of Q2 2019, BP has $20.8 billion in cash on the balance sheet, and it's currently generating strong free cash flow that should allow it to easily service these liabilities as well as its debt without putting the dividend at risk.

Year FCF/Share consensus Dividend/Share consensus Total Dividend Cost (Billions) Total FCF ( Billions) FCF Payout Ratio 2019 $2.82 $2.48 $8,442 $9,599 87.9% 2020 $3.71 $2.52 $8,578 $12,629 67.9% 2021 $3.96 $2.58 $8,782 $13,480 65.2% 2022 $4.70 $2.63 $8,953 $15,999 56.0%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BP's retained cash flow is expected to be $1.2 billion this year alone and rise to over $6 billion by 2022. $1 billion in liabilities isn't likely to put the dividend at risk unless oil prices decline under $50 for several years.

But a safe dividend is just the first start of good due diligence. As dividend growth investors we want to make sure that a company's growth prospects, both for dividends and cash flows, are strong over the long-term.

Strong Growth Prospects...If Oil Prices Cooperate

BP, like most oil majors, slashed spending by $7 billion per year, or about 20%, from 2014 levels during the 2014 to 2016 oil crash when crude plunged 77%. It reduced capex spending per barrel by 50% and overall production costs by 40%.

(Source: investor presentation)

Growth spending on oil and gas is down $5 billion from pre-oil crash levels and management plans to maintain it at $13.5 billion through 2021, one of the lowest capex rates of any oil major.

Much of that cost improvement has come from US onshore production where fracking 2.0 technology has helped to drive significant efficiency gains and lower production costs.

20% of reserves are owned as part of BP's 20% stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, which has some of the lowest production costs on earth (though questionable legal protections for foreign investors).

It sold off a number of lower-quality and less profitable refineries as well as other assets to pay off its large Deep Water horizon liabilities ($75 billion in asset sales) and today its remaining refineries and downstream operations are more profitable than before.

From 2010 to 2014 BP's downstream returns on investment averaged 6%, but by 2023 analysts expect them to rise to 14%, more than doubling courtesy of the focus on quality over quantity.

Downstream businesses like refining, retail marketing (big push into emerging markets like Mexico, China, and Indonesia with, 1,200 gas stations now open) and petrochemicals, help smooth out BP's cash flow over time. Normally during periods of low oil and gas prices, margins in downstream operations rise due to lower input costs.

Meanwhile strong growth in convenience store sales at its emerging market gas stations is expected to drive 8% CAGR sales growth from that business through 2025.

(Source: investor presentation)

BP has achieved one of the lower cost structures in its industry and is a major reason that some analysts think BP's cash flow is going to soar in the coming years despite $15 billion to $17 billion in total annual capex spending, one of the lowest figures in the industry (XOM plans to spend about double that).

BP already has 85% of growth projects under construction to achieve its goal of 800,000 bpd production growth by 2020 (25% increase in total production by 2021) and at 35% higher margins than its existing portfolio of oil and gas producing assets. BP's medium-term production growth forecast is for 5% CAGR production growth through 2021 measured from 2016 levels, among the best of the oil majors.

(Source: investor presentation)

Analysts are currently forecasting long-term gas prices of $3 per thousand cubic feet and $60 global crude. That's near or slightly higher than today's prices ($2.43 gas and $61 Brent oil).

BP's margins and returns on capital employed (industry version of ROIC) are expected to keep improving as they have in recent years.

(Source: Ycharts)

8% or higher ROCE is considered the sign of a well-run oil company, with competent and trustworthy management. BP's ROCE has tended to be near the lowest of its peers, even before the Deep Water Horizon disaster.

However, BP's management's disciplined use of cost cutting and balanced growth strategies has allowed it to return to 8.6% ROCE indicating that this is a management team income investors can entrust with their savings (2/3 management quality/dividend corporate culture).

CEO Robert Dudley took over in 2010 following the Deep Water Horizon explosion and his first job was fixing BP's horrible track record on safety. That not just includes the Deep Water incident, but also a pipeline leak in Alaska, a fine for trying to corner the propane market, and an explosion at its Texas City refinery.

The company has made great strides in improving safety and is now focused on strategic but cost-effective growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

That includes a July 2018 $10.5 billion asset purchase of US shale acreage from BHP Bilton (BHP), the largest acquisition Dudley has yet overseen (and BP's biggest purchase since 1999). BHP paid $20 billion for those assets in 2011, indicating that BP's acquisition is likely at a reasonable valuation.

$10 billion in asset sales are planned through 2020 to fund that acquisition which Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary predicts will go a long way to improving the overall portfolio and company's long-term profitability.

(Source: investor presentation)

The new shale assets (Permian and Eagle Ford shale) are expected to help drive returns on capital to over 10% by 2021, which is a major improvement over recent years. And that's assuming just $55 global oil prices.

In total BP bought about 4.6 billion in oil reserves (increasing reserves about 25%) that it believes it can achieve over 20% returns on capital over time and by 2021 are expected to generate over $1 billion in free cash flow all on their own.

(Source: investor presentation)

Today West Texas Intermediate (US oil standard) is $53. Almost all of the oil represented by BP's new shale assets has break-even (defined as 10+% ROCE) prices less than current crude prices, with more than half being at about $40.

(Source: investor presentation)

BP also is diversifying into liquefied natural gas or LNG, and on Sept. 23, BP announced it was signing a $9.6 billion 15 year deal with South Korea's Korea Gas Corp to buy 24 million tons of LNG between 2025 and 2040.

Twenty new major projects in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea through 2021 are expected to boost production by 900,000 bpd, offsetting moderate declines in existing assets (legacy oil fields decline at about 6% per year). BP's production declines have averaged 3% from 2013 to 2018, half the global rate, courtesy of a strong collection of oil and gas producing assets around the world. Long-term production decline guidance is for 3% to 5%, still far better than average, even factoring in higher decline rates in US shale.

BP already has put 19 new projects into service since 2016, indicating its track record on execution has vastly improved in recent years under its current management team.

(Source: investor presentation)

Overall BP thinks its strategy of focusing limited investments on the highest margin opportunities could boost 2021 free cash flow to $14 to $15 billion with some analysts thinking $16 billion is likely. That assumes global crude prices at $55, $6 lower than they are now.

(Source: investor presentation)

Finally, few oil giants are as aggressive as BP in planning for a post-oil world. Here's CEO Dudley explaining BP's big diversification plans in renewable and low carbon projects.

Our activity spans a number of renewable energy businesses, renewable fuels, renewable products, wind, energy, solar energy and biopower, including, in biofuels and bio power through the joint venture with Bunge, which brings together a combination of scale, capability and synergies in one of the world's leading markets for ethanol as a transport fuel and which we believe to be key to decarbonizing road transportation. In wind energy, where we have a leading portfolio in the U.S. onshore sector, and as mentioned in solar, where our investment in Ligthsource BP is growing rapidly, with the ambition of reaching 8 gigawatts of installed solar capacity by 2022. That's enough to power more than 2 million homes. Beyond our renewable energy businesses, we are also actively developing low carbon businesses and customer offers across our five focus areas. We are participating in a number of ways through direct equity investments to supporting startups or developing our own projects. This gives us access to a wide range of new and innovative ideas, technologies and businesses, and we can be agile in our approach." - Robert Dudley, Q2 conference call

While it's likely to take several more decades before oil and gas represent less than 50% of the world's energy mix, BP's rising investments ($500 million per year right now) in renewables bode well for this 130-year-old company to survive well past 2050 and beyond.

(Source: investor presentation)

BP is modeling for oil and gas to maintain about 50% of the world's energy market share through 2035. What about beyond 2035? Here's what McKinsey's 2050 Energy Outlook report concluded

Fossil fuels will dominate energy use through 2050. This is because of the massive investments that have already been made and because of the superior energy intensity and reliability of fossil fuels. The mix, however, will change. Gas will continue to grow quickly, but the global demand for coal will likely peak around 2025. Growth in the use of oil, which is predominantly used for transport, will slow down as vehicles get more efficient and more electric; here, peak demand could come as soon as 2030. By 2050, the research estimates that coal will be down to just 16 percent of global power generation (from 41 percent now) and fossil fuels to 38 percent (from 66 percent now). Overall, though, coal, oil, and gas will continue to be 74 percent of primary energy demand, down from 82 percent now. After that, the rate of decline is likely to accelerate." -McKinsey

But while BP's growth plans are reasonable and might result in far better free cash flow and higher and safer dividends in the future, there are still plenty of risks to keep in mind before investing.

Risks To Consider

Oil prices have ranged from $20 to $145 over the past 20 years, meaning that BP's cash flow predictions could easily prove wrong.

(Source: Ycharts)

In the past decade alone we've seen three 40%-plus oil crashes, something all oil investors need to keep in mind when sizing their positions per their risk profiles.

Gas prices have been weak recently and that might not change anytime soon.

(Source: Ycharts)

Some analysts expect rising Permian gas production (produced as a by-product of oil) to cause average gas prices in the US to be $1.90 in 2020. BP's CEO recently said that he expects gas prices to remain under pressure through at least next year.

In the absence of extreme weather conditions, LNG is expected to be oversupplied through 2019 and 2020, with gas prices expected to remain under pressure." - BP CEO, Q2 conference call

In Q1 oil and gas prices (that BP received) averaged $69 and $3.20, and in Q2 that fell to $63 and $2.60. Today's prices are even lower, meaning that BP might miss short-term expectations. Long-term forecasts also could be invalidated should the US/China trade conflict continue to slow global economic growth and thus energy demand growth.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The IMF is now predicting that the trade conflict will cost the global economy 700 billion next year, lowering growth from 4.2% to 3.4%. This year just 3% global growth is expected and US economic growth also is taking a major hit.

(Source: MarketWatch)

From 2018's 2.9% GDP growth, the US is now expected to grow about 1.1% to 1.5% in Q4 and just 1.3% in Q1 2020. For context during the oil crash, we had three quarters of 0.9% average growth and in 2016 a manufacturing recession (5% decline in output) caused 1.6% growth for the full year.

What does this slower growth mean for oil demand growth? Here's the International Energy Agency's most recent summary.

Our demand growth forecasts for 2019 and 2010 are both reduced by 0.1 mb/d, to 1 mb/d and 1.2 mb/d, respectively."

The good news is that no global recession (defined as sub 3% growth) is expected next year, though growth forecasts have been steadily falling all year. The bad news is that while oil demand is likely to keep growing, oil prices are set at the margin, meaning that even modest declines in demand growth could send oil prices to levels that might put BP's cash flow growth plans at risk, and possibly its dividend if they fall low enough for long enough.

Finally, we should point out that BP's lower quality relative to superior SWAN (and dividend aristocrat) peers Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) means that the long-term returns of this company (which include dividends) leave much to be desired.

BP, CVX, and XOM Total Returns Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BP, portfolio 2 = CVX, portfolio 3= XOM

Chevron and Exxon, courtesy of their excellent management teams and commitments to steady dividend growth every year (both are aristocrats) have delivered market-beating returns over the past 33 years. What's more, they tend to fall less than the S&P 500 during bear markets, resulting in superior excess total returns (relative to 10-year Treasuries)/negative volatility, aka higher Sortino (reward/risk) ratios.

BP, CVX and XOM Peak Declines Since 1986

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = BP, portfolio 2 = CVX, portfolio 3= XOM

That's not to say that Chevron and Exxon can't be volatile at times. But BP's crashes have been far larger, a result of its lower quality, inferior management, and the 2010 dividend cut.

Dividend Kings' Deep Value Portfolio recently purchased an initial position (1%) in Exxon at the best valuation in 25 years. We haven't bought Chevron yet but would do so if it were to fall to similarly attractive valuations (25% or more undervalued).

To buy BP, a much lower quality company, we'd have to see far better margins of safety then the company offers now.

Oil Giant Quality Score (Out Of 11) 2019 Fair Value Discount To Fair Value BP 7 $46 15% Royal Dutch Shell 8 $69 13% Chevron 10 $129 9% Exxon 10 $91 24%

(Source: Dividend Kings' Master List)

Valuation/Total Return Potential

The way we value companies is by using actual market-determined average multiples applied to dividends, earnings, and various kinds of cash flow (like OCF, FCF, EBITDA, and EBIT). These are to determine fair value estimates based on fundamentals that real investors, risking real money, during periods of similar growth and fundamentals, have paid for a company.

For BP the fair value estimates range from $33 (based on 10-year average PE) to $53 (based on 10-year average EBTIDA and EV/EBITDA). The average of all of these metrics (excluding outliers) is $46, indicating that BP is likely 15% undervalued based on this year's consensus fundamental expectations.

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price (2019) Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential BP 6.2% $39 $46 15% 6% to 26%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, analyst consensus, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

While fair value or better is "reasonable" for any sufficiently quality company (with a safe dividend) we require a higher margin of safety to make stronger recommendations, based on a company's risk profile and quality score.

Classification Required Margin of Safety (Discount to fair value) For 7/11 Quality Companies 2019 Price 2020 Price Reasonable Buy 0% $46 $48 Good Buy 20% $37 $39 Strong Buy 30% $33 $34 Very Strong Buy 40% $28 $29

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BP at $39 right now is a reasonable buy, given its quality, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects.

Here's BP's growth profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 9.5% CAGR

Reuters' long-term growth consensus: 31.5% CAGR (excessively bullish)

Realistic long-term growth range: 0% to 10% CAGR

BP's growth potential has a very wide range due to the cyclical nature of its business and the unpredictability of oil prices.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

BP's historical rolling growth rates have varied from -4.6% CAGR to as much as 52% CAGR. F.A.S.T Graphs estimates 5.5% is a realistic growth range and management's current growth plans might make up to 10% long-term growth possible.

To be extra conservative, the lower end of our total return model assumes zero long-term growth and using Ben Graham's formula for fair value EBITDA/share (baked into F.A.S.T Graphs) that would mean BP's fair value multiple would be 5.8.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The company's historical fair value EBITDA (the best intrinsic value metric to use for oil companies) is four to six, so we can use that, in conjunction with the realistic growth range, to estimate a realistic long-term total return range.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Thanks to its high starting yield, BP's low-end return potential is 6% CAGR, even with no growth and an EBITDA multiple of just four (basically where it is now).

That low return, created entirely by dividends, would likely still allow BP to match or possibly exceed the forward returns most asset managers expect from the S&P 500.

At the upper end of its realistic return potential, a six EBITDA multiple and 10% growth could allow BP to more than triple your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

What's most likely? We consider F.A.S.T Graph's estimated 5.5% extrapolated long-term growth rate reasonable. Applying the company's mid-range market-determined P/EBITDA of 5 shows a 16% CAGR return potential that might allow BP to more than double your investment over the next five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Why are we such sticklers about margin of safety for more speculative companies like BP? Because of the high degree of uncertainty surrounding its return potential, especially compared to superior quality high-yield options available in midstream and outside the energy sector entirely.

Here are the total return potentials generated by higher margins of safety.

Classification Required Margin of Safety (Discount to fair value) 2019 Price 2020 Price 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $46 $48 3% to 23% Good Buy 20% $37 $39 7% to 27% Strong Buy 30% $33 $34 9% to 29% Very Strong Buy 40% $28 $29 11% to 31%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Margin of safety is what all great long-term investors, including Buffett, Graham, Dodd, Munger, Miller, Lynch, and Greenblatt have used to minimize the risk of losing money, even if their long-term growth thesis proved wrong.

At the right price, such as $29 in 2020 (very strong buy), even lower quality BP can realistically deliver 11% CAGR total returns, even if it doesn't grow at all over time. If it grows as some analysts expect (10%), it could deliver 31% CAGR total returns, on par with the greatest investing returns in history.

The goal of the Dividend Kings isn't to just deliver generous, safe and rising income for our members, but to point out exceptional long-term investment opportunities that can result in double-digit returns that can help you achieve your financial goals.

BP's current return potential and safe 6.2% yield makes it a reasonable choice for conservative high-yield investors, though hardly the best option from Dividend Kings' 236 company Master List.

Bottom Line: BP Is One Of The More Speculative Oil Majors But Today's Valuation And Return Prospects Are Reasonably Attractive

BP's 6.2% yield appears safe, even through a future recession (whenever one arrives). The company's execution in recent years, both in terms of improving safety as well as bringing more profitable growth projects online ahead of schedule and under budget, has been above average.

However, while BP's growth prospects are the brightest they've been in years, this company's balance sheet, dividend growth, and total return track record can't hold a candle to best in breed SWAN dividend aristocrats Chevron and Exxon.

At a 15% discount to fair value, BP is a reasonable buy today, but not offering a sufficient margin of safety to compensate for its complex risk profile and thus preventing it from earning a higher conviction recommendation.

Exxon remains the best-integrated oil major you can buy today, if your chief concern is maximizing safe income over time, rather than purely current yield.

However, that being said, BP can realistically double your investment over the next five years, as long as we avoid a global recession that sends crude prices below $50 for several years.

Make sure to use proper risk management in sizing your position. As things stand now I'd recommend keeping BP to 2.5% or less of your portfolio and leave sufficient room under that risk cap to opportunistically buy more should this volatile stock decline significantly in the short term.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Cat Is Out Of The Bag...Or Shall We Say, R.I.N.O. We are set to launch our new REIT scoring model we call R.I.N.O. that stands for REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized. Subscribers to iREIT on Alpha will get access to RINO and over 125 REITs screened by QUALITY and VALUE. Our research is powered by qualitative data analysis that provides a decisive edge to achieve superior portfolio results.

Sign up for the 2-Week Free-Trial By Clicking Here Today

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.