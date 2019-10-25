Infosys: Improving Story, With Double-Digit Revenue Growth

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

Infosys (INFY) is the Indian company that focuses on business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. It is the second largest Indian company in this space, after Tata Consultancy. Its main competitors are Cognizant, Accenture, and IBM (consulting and outsourcing arms) in the US, and Capgemini in Europe. The company has a wide outreach across all major verticals.

Valuation:

We value Infosys in the peer group that includes many players from the fragment IT services space (which specifically focuses on outsourcing and consulting): Accenture, Cognizant, Sapient, IBM, Capgemini, Globant, EPAM, Wipro, and Tata Consultancy, among others. We find that on 2020 earnings the PE multiple of 18x remains appropriate and fairly conservative. When applied against our 2020 EPS estimate of $0.62, we get the target price of $11.

Key Tailwinds:

We see the following tailwinds for the INFY story:

Expect INFY to outperform 2020 Guidance: In our view, the company’s 8.5%-10% Y/Y constant currency revenue growth is overly conservative, since only within outsourcing our estimate yields 14%-15% growth. While consulting may be softer in upper single digits, there should clearly be enough traction to deliver revenues north of 10%. Our current model calls for 10.6% Y/Y revenue growth and the most recent earnings call didn’t give us reasons to soften our model.

See Margins Stabilizing in 2020: We estimate that by the latter half of 2020 (approximately two-three quarters out) EBITDA margin will stabilize around 2.7%, with approximately 15-20 bps expansion on a quarterly basis. A lot of it will depend on S&GA performance of the consulting business, which is always a wild card, albeit we do expect some stabilization throughout 2020.

Expect Cloud To Catch-Up: Recall that Infosys has been behind the curve in terms of cloud tailwinds both relative to its US and particularly Indian competitors. We estimate that cloud did not contribute more than 3% of annual revenue between 2016-2019. At present, we expect this percentage to start aggressively growing and reaching as much as 4.5%-5% by 2020. We believe that cloud-related work should grow as much 30% Y/Y going forward.

More US Exposure: The company has been channeling most of its marketing efforts toward Europe in recent years. We believe that over the next 1-2 years we may see a greater shift toward winning some US contracts, particularly on the technology and financial services side. In other words, we will likely see more direct competition vis-à-vis Cognizant. Recall that US margins are higher, so this assumption goes in line with our margin expectations.

Capital Return to Continue: We anticipate more share repurchases in the next 12 months, as the company remains very generous and commits more than half of its free cash flows toward buybacks. While critics point out that this was more of a push to prop up the EPS at the time when the company’s shares were under pressure, we note that share repurchases has been a consistent policy over the last several years. Furthermore, dividend remains very generous, currently standing at 2.9%.

Recent Whistleblower Complaint: While complaints of unethical practices related to the company and its senior management have recently exerted significant pressures on the share price, we believe that more information is needed before we revise down our numbers or the multiple, if at all. When events of this nature happen, we believe that the best course of action is to stand ready for additional information, and as soon as the impact on the actual business become evident, it is then prudent to make changes to the model. We will put out a separate report when/if this happens.

Business Risks:

We see the following business risks for Infosys:

Legislative Uncertainty:Like all Indian firms with presence in the United States, Infosys heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

Pricing Wars: Infosys is positioned fairly well from the pricing perspective, relative to the US players, such as Cognizant and Accenture. However, within its domestic market, both Tata and Wipro are waging a pricing war on INFY, which may undercut Infosys’ business in the future.

Macro Pressures: With the world economy slowing down, India is usually one of the first ones to be affected, which may in turn slow down demand for the consulting revenue (outsourcing revenue does well during downturns).

Technology Risks: Like other global companies, Infosys is facing potential cyber attack risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.