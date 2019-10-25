CAD/USD: Upside Expected To Continue

Moreover, supply concerns persist in the oil market - which could be positive news for Canadian oil exporters.

The Bank of Canada is unlikely to cut rate on October 30.

I argued on October 16 that the Canadian loonie is set to rise further.

My primary reason for making this argument is that the Bank of Canada is not under as much pressure as central banks in other developed countries to lower interest rates.

Inflation is trending near 2% at this time, and Canadian crude exports could see a boost in demand should we see oil supply concerns accelerate.

Since October 16, the CAD/USD has risen from 0.7558 to 0.7655 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

Up until now, concerns about economic growth due to ongoing trade wars globally have been largely responsible for a decline in oil prices. Whether this is set to significantly change in the next year remains to be seen. However, this has overshadowed the fact that lower than expected supply remains an issue.

Particularly, a fall in US stockpiles by 1.7 million barrels has given oil prices a slight boost.

Source: investing.com

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has previously sounded the alarm that oil prices could be set to go much higher should tensions with Iran flare further.

In terms of the loonie, these developments could mean that we continue to see further demand for Canadian oil exports and this in turn will boost the value of the loonie.

Given the upward trend we have been seeing in price in October - we may well see the CAD/USD rise accordingly.

In terms of the macroeconomic picture in Canada - there is now even less chance of the Bank of Canada cutting rates on October 30 - with business sentiment on the up and 28 percent of businesses now indicating plans to increase investment spending going forward - up from a prior 20 percent.

On this basis, I expect that the CAD/USD could be set to breach the 0.768 level that we saw back in July.

Taking a longer-term view, we see that the CAD/USD still trades significantly below levels seen in 2018.

Source: investing.com

On this basis, the currency could have significantly further room to rise should Canada have the capacity to hold rates at current levels or even raise them in the future.

For these reasons, I continue to take a bullish view on the CAD/USD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.