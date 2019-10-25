Snap Inc.: Momentum From Q2 But Still A Long Road To Profitability

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Snap Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAP) has had an impressive 2019 with the stock up 180% from its lows of last year when there was deep pessimism on the company's growth outlook and future as a social media platform. While user numbers stagnated in 2018, even declining in some regions, the company through a number of tweaks to the Snap Chat app interface along with the introduction of new features have led to something of a renaissance in user engagement this year. A narrowing loss and an outlook for continued growth is a positive but the company still faces the challenge of maintaining the current momentum enough to eventually generate a consistent profit and justify its valuation at $18.5 billion. This article recaps the latest earnings release and our view on where SNAP is headed next.

(source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Snap Inc reported its fiscal Q3 earnings on October 22 with a non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.04, $0.01 ahead of expectations while the GAAP loss of $0.16 per share also beat by $0.03. The spread here is largely related to stock-based compensation that reached $161 million in the quarter and is excluded in the adjusted non-GAAP amounts. Revenues of $446.2 million represented an increase of 50% year over year driven by higher revenue per user. The story has been ongoing user growth which increased by 7 million globally to 210 million on the quarter, up 13% compared to Q3 2018. Higher advertising on the platform drove an increase in the average revenue per user 'ARPU' to $2.12 globally, up 33% year over year as one of the most important metrics. ARPU in North America reached $3.75.

The other theme is a favorable trend of narrowing losses that has been driven by a higher gross margin that reached a record 51% for the company this quarter up from 36% in Q3 2018. Snap has made a commendable effort at containing total costs with general and administrative expenses actually down 1% over the first nine months of the year. Still, considering a total operating loss of $228.9 million in the quarter, the company is still far from profitability.

(source: Company IR)

Management's own adjusted EBITDA loss at $42 million in Q3 and an adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 9% needs to turn significantly higher to cover the net loss of $227.4 million. One of our concerns his how long SG&A can be sustained at current level, with higher cost pressures in the future like to pressure free cash flow which is negative $265.5 million year to date.

(source: Company IR)

Looking ahead, the company is guiding for Q4 revenues in the range of $540 to $560 million, which if confirmed represents an increase of 41% year over year at the midpoint. In terms of published consensus adjusted EPS estimates, SNAP is forecast to approach break-even in 2020 with $0.007 while the market sees the potential of a $0.23 in positive EPS by 2021. GAAP EPS is expected to be negative over the next three years.

YCharts

These estimates are based on a consensus expectation that revenues will reach $3 billion by 2021, up nearly 80% from the 2019 full year forecast. This type of implied growth remains speculative and will require the company to continue its trend of strong user growth and higher advertising on the platform. There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical if these growth rates are sustainable, which we explain below with a bearish view on SNAP's outlook.

SNAP Analysis

One of the major product developments for the company this year was the introduction of new augmented reality camera filters or "lenses" that allow users to appear as a young child or even a different gender. The introduction of this 'gender swap' and 'baby filter' went viral and helped boost user growth and engagement worldwide as the feature crossed over into popular culture. CNET magazine described the feature by saying; "New Snapchat filters are fueling excitement on social media". Other reports suggested the new feature was a big hit.

Twitter user demonstrating Snap Chat baby filter. source: @MajorMarvelKing

The timing here is important since the introduction in May of 2019 was about mid-way through the company's fiscal Q2 and likely maintained some momentum through Q3 from the month of July for this latest quarter. Our view is that the company was able to parlay the success of this feature into two fiscal quarters and use the data not only to present a favorable picture to investors but also to drive advertising spending on the platform. As with many trends and fads on social media, it's likely that nearly six months since the lenses innovation, the novelty has begun to wear out and is now less of a driver for curious new users into Q4. It remains to be seen if casual users will stick to the platform over the long run.

Looking at the Q3 daily average user numbers 'DAU', the year over year growth figures are respectable, but on a quarter over quarter basis, it appears the momentum slowed from Q2. Global DAU increased by 3.4% q/q globally and just 1.2% q/q in North America. This is in contrast to the larger 'filter bump' in Q2 that showed global DAU increased by 6.8% q/q. The Q3 numbers here are better than the trends from 2018, when the platform had stagnant growth and even lost users in North America but highlights the potentially volatile dynamics and challenging environment for the company to keep users engaged long term. We don't know the breakdown within trends in DAU over the course of the entire third quarter but expect that what may have started off strong in the month of July could have decelerated by September.

(source: Company IR)

The other component here is the average revenue per user 'ARPU' that was up 33% globally in Q3 to $2.12 from $1.60 in Q3 of 2018. On the other hand, from the graphic below, the data point is less impressive considering the Q3 was just 1.4% higher than the previous peak ARPU number from Q4 of 2018 at $2.09. In North America, similarly, APRU increased by 43% year over year, but a less impressive 10.9% compared to Q4 of 2018. The Q3 number this year on a q/q basis is actually below the 19% increase between Q3 and Q2 2018.

(source: Company IR)

There is a seasonal aspect and Q4 numbers should once again get a boost from the holiday season, but Snap is going to need significantly higher revenues over the next couple of years to turn a profit. Based on the current user number of 210 million globally, and a flat gross margin at 50% while holding operating costs at the existing level; we estimate that ARPU globally and total revenues would need to double from the current level just to break even at operating income.

The Bearish Case for SNAP

The bearish case is simply that as the user momentum wanes which is our base-case, advertisers will push back on larger marketing budgets, and the ARPU growth will stall or even decline over the next couple of years. Snap needs another big hit with a product innovation to keep user excited and engaged on the platform. The company is betting on the third iteration of its 'Spectacles 3' sunglasses which we are skeptical will gain traction. The following points lead us to a bearish view on SNAP.

Unclear path to generate sufficient free cash flow or earnings to justify current valuation at $18.5 billion.

Aggressive growth assumptions with published consensus estimates suggesting revenues approaching $3bn by 2021 from $1.5bn over the past year.

Competitive landscape among social media platforms which compete for user's time and the same pool of advertising dollars.

Emerging rival Tik-Tok app from China has gained momentum among the core Snap Chat demographic of teens, threatening the company's market position.

User growth benefited between Q2 and Q3 from introduction of new novelty features like the 'gender swap' which may have a more limited impact on growth into Q4.

Company has a history of failed product launches with the Spectacles 1 and 2, and the latest Spectacles 3 may also face difficulties gaining traction among consumers.

Takeaway

Despite impressive growth for Snap Inc in Q3, the company still faces long term challenges to maintain user momentum and more importantly reach a consistent level of profitability. With the stock now down about 27% from its recent highs back in September, we think the market is pulling back some of the sentiment from earlier in the year. The stock remains highly speculative requiring an extrapolation of recent growth trends a number of years out.

We are bearish on Snap over the long term but recognize the stock will need a series of disappointing earnings release to really confirm an underlying weakness in its organic growth outlook. The main monitoring points continue to be user growth while 2020 will be an important year for the company as it faces what are now difficult comparables from the current 2019 period. A deeper deterioration in the operating and financial outlook for the company could send share back to its lows of 2018 under $5.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.