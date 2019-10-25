Ulta Beauty's Gloomy Outlook Won't Last For Long

Investment Thesis

Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) share prices plummeted after the announcement of a weaker than expected earnings report. Despite operating in a declining market, the company still furnished moderate results. The company has established an unprecedented position in the industry and its unique tactics are likely to continue producing positive outcomes. The stock is currently trading below its historical average which provides an attractive opportunity to investors.

Overview

Ulta Beauty Inc. is a leading beauty retailer in the United States. The cosmetic selling empire has garnered a lot of attention these past months by being the holy grail spot for various celebrities'' makeup line launches. Recently, Chanel Inc.'s executive vice president procured nearly a quarter-million shares of the beauty retailer declaring a 3.4% stake which is a positive indicator for Ulta Beauty's business outlook.

Q2 Earnings Report

Ulta Beauty's adjusted earnings came in at $2.76 per share missing the consensus estimate by $0.08. Revenue rose by 12% to $1.67 billion which failed to meet analyst expectations of $1.68 billion. Comparable sales grew by 6.2% opposed to an awaited increase of 6.7%. The comp growth was primarily driven by a 5.4% increase in transaction and a 0.8% spike in average ticket.

Gross profit margin expanded 40 basis points year-over-year to 36.4% propelled by an effective merchandise margin, but the operating margin contracted 50 basis points to 12.5% from the year-ago period to reflect a rise in SG&A expenses.

In conclusion, Ulta delivered moderate top-line performance coupled with a healthy bottom line expansion supported by growth in gross margin and, at the same time, executed significant investments in the midst of softening trends. This all points to a sturdy business momentum and speaks to Ulta's resilient presence in the marketplace.

The company lowered its outlook for fiscal 2019, projecting earnings from $12.83-13.03 per share in the previous quarter to $11.86-12.06 per share and same-store sales to a range of 4% to 6%, down from 6% to 7%. Management claimed that the slowdown in the overall cosmetics industry is to blame for the underwhelming outlook.

Valuation

Coming to the valuation aspect, the stock is currently trading well below its historical averages. The steep decline in the share price has brought the valuation ratios below the historical average. The company is currently trading at PE ratio of 20.18x which may seem pricey, but it is at a 40% discount to its 5-year average.

Since the company's balance sheet is free of long-term debt, solvency is not an issue. Plus, the steady growth of free cash flow adds to its sound financial health. From a profitability standpoint, Ulta has an impressive ROE of 37.8% which is 268% more than the sector median.

Competitive Positioning

Ulta is set apart from competitors through its outstanding merchandising strategy and versatility. The company has secured an unparalleled spot in the marketplace by offering both drugstore and premium brands together with salon products and treatments, all under one roof. No other beauty outlet has ever come close to Ulta's extensive range of products and services.

Ulta is also coveted for its exceptional loyalty and reward programs which usually account for a major part of the company's sales. In order to achieve this, Ulta has consolidated numerous features like promotions, in-store events, gifts with purchase, etc. to enhance the customer-brand engagement.

In addition to the stellar marketing strategies, ULTA is going out of its way to improve the consumer experience by elevating its digital footprint. In terms of technology, Ulta Beauty's latest acquisitions of augmented reality and artificial intelligence startups GlamST and QM Scientific suggest that the company is evolving to offer added feasibility, affordability, and versatility in their services.

Declining Growth In Makeup Industry

In words of the chairman and chief executive of L'Oreal, "the makeup market has really slowed down in the U.S.," which explains the sluggish growth in makeup sales of top cosmetic brands like L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) and Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL). The lack of propensity in recent makeup trends to boost traffic is to blame for the recent depreciation in sales, according to ULTA's management. Since nearly 50% of revenue comes from the cosmetics category, this is a major headwind for Ulta.

On the other hand, skin care product purchases have increased 5 percent to $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019 according to NPD. This trend is majorly influenced by consumer preferences inching towards natural beauty and prioritizing clean living and wellness. Ulta has caught on to that fact and expanded its skincare line by collaborating with leading skincare brands like Sunday Riley and Peach & Lily.

The rise of beauty vloggers and digitally famous personalities have heavily weighed on the consumer mindset. In light of this, the company has accumulated special connections with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and other popular social media influencers which have bettered their chance of winning the customers with exclusive launches.

Amazon Disruption

Although Amazon (AMZN) has greater financial resources to capture opportunities in the beauty industry, it is yet to beat Ulta. From a consumer standpoint, it's hard to comprehend if a product is a good match for your skin without sampling it first. And this is a big advantage brick and mortar stores have over Amazon.

Moreover, Instinet analyst Simeon Siegel remarked that specialty beauty retailers are more advantageous because of the experience that they offer its customers. "Amazon has shown the ability to move units very effectively rather than to help people find something they didn't know they wanted. That is what Ulta and Sephora do very well."

Henceforth, it is clear that even Amazon has a hard time challenging Ulta's growth. Case in point, the Piper Jaffray Gen-Z survey that declared Ulta as not only the number one specialty beauty retailer but also indicated that more than 90% of female teens favor shopping for beauty in-store vs. online.

Conclusion

Although the growth forecasts for the company have declined recently, it still has a massive customer base to fall back on supported by its expansive variety of products and services. With recent investments in AI-driven consumer analytics and focus on personalized e-commerce experiences, the company is setting the groundwork for future growth. And the recent dip presents investors with an attractive opportunity to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ULTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not a certified financial advisor nor in any way licensed to give financial advice. Investors are expected to do their due diligence and research before any investment.