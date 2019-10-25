Pinnacle Standing Out In A Crowded Field

Markets like Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia are among the most competitive in the U.S., with established players like BB&T (BBT), Bank of America (BAC), First Horizon (FHN), and Wells Fargo (WFC) facing increasing competition from rivals like Fifth Third (FITB) and U. S. Bancorp (USB) attracted by the region’s above-average population growth and rising household income. Although that’s not great news for Tennessee’s Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP), this commercial-focused bank has a few tricks up its sleeve, including a differentiated corporate culture and customer service model, and some attractive specialty lending operations.
Pinnacle’s high deposit beta is a threat, as is its heavy commercial exposure and higher-cost deposit base, but I expect Pinnacle to outgrow its peer group in 2020 and over the next five and 10 years. If annualized core earnings growth in the high single digits is in fact a reasonable expectation, Pinnacle shares look undervalued below the mid-$60’s.
Several Moving Parts, But A Strong Core Beat
Banks have generally done better than expected this quarter, but even against a high bar Pinnacle’s third quarter results look pretty good. Core earnings beat expectations by about $0.10/share, with a $0.13/share beat at the core pre-provision line, driven largely by exceptional growth in the company’s Banker’s Healthcare Group investment.
Revenue rose almost 16% year over year and around 7% sequentially, coming in around 3% better than expected. Spread income was a little disappointing, growing 3% yoy and 4% qoq on lower and slightly disappointing net interest income (down 22bp yoy and 5bp qoq). Fee income was surprisingly strong, up 60% yoy and 17% qoq, with equity earnings from BHG up more than 100% yoy and more or less flat sequentially.
Core operating expenses were up 16% yoy and more than 8% qoq, about 7% higher than expectations, though there was an incentive cost item that largely covers the difference. Pre-provision profits rose about 15%, but were more sluggish on a qoq basis. Tangible book value per share jumped 21% yoy and more than 4% qoq.
Strong Balance Sheet Growth, But Deposit Costs Bear Watching
Many banks are hoping to outgrow their adverse asset sensitivity through above-average loan growth, and Pinnacle is among those actually doing it. Loan growth of 11% yoy and 3% qoq (on a period-end basis) was above average, though the outperform on a qoq basis wasn’t quite so impressive next to peers/rivals like First Horizon’s 5% qoq loan growth.
C&I lending grew nicely on a yoy basis (up 18%), but not as impressively on a qoq basis (up 2%), though both figures were better than the average small bank (and “small” for these purposes basically means “not top-20”). CRE lending likewise outpaced the averages with 8% yoy and 2% qoq growth, while residential mortgages were up 7% yoy and 3% qoq.
Loan yields improved 6bp yoy and declined 1bp qoq on average. At 5.21%, Pinnacle is still comfortable on the above-average side of the spectrum for loan yields, boosted by the bank’s above-average exposure to commercial lending (and particularly more specialized subtypes).
Deposits rose 9% yoy and 3% qoq. While non-interest-bearing deposits grew nicely on a qoq basis (up 5%), the yoy comparison wasn’t quite as strong (up 5%), and Pinnacle is having to tap more expensive sources of funding like time deposits and FHLB advances relative to this time last year. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 36bp yoy, and at 1.63%, Pinnacle continues to operate with above-average deposit costs. With the above-average yields, Pinnacle is still on the right side of the curve with respect to NIM, but above-average deposit beta is a threat to watch.
Credit remains unconcerning, as net charge-offs are steady at a low level, as are NPAs. While Pinnacle’s credit experience a decade ago was worse than average (due in large part to above-average construction loan exposure), and the commercial loan book does carry above-average risk, I believe credit risk is not an imminent problem here.
Multiple Possible Offsets To Spread Risk
Pinnacle’s higher beta is a threat in a rate-lowering cycle, but I believe there are at least a few positive factors working for Pinnacle.
First, I like Pinnacle’s potential for maintaining above-average loan growth. Pinnacle has long had success in recruiting productive, experienced loan officers from larger banks, and the bank’s high ranking in American Banker’s “Best Banks To Work For” (#13) and below-average turnover argue that the company’s focus on culture isn’t just lip service. Oddly, and unlike most banks, Pinnacle has built a company-wide incentive structure where everyone shares in the success and failures as opposed to more “you eat what you kill” structures at many banks. On a related front, Pinnacle’s focus on high-touch customer service does seem to translate into actual real-world results, as Pinnacle enjoys a very high net promoter score in its core markets (like Nashville).
I also like Pinnacle’s specialty lending operations. Within C&I lending, Pinnacle has a growing music, sports, and entertainment lending business. This is a tough business to break into, and the nature of the industry (unconventional cash cycles and practices like royalty advances, tour support, and portfolio mortgages) puts a premium on industry experience.
Pinnacle also has its 49% stake in BHG. This business originates loans for medical practices and historically then auctions them to a network of over 1,000 community banks. This business has been seeing very strong loan growth and attractive margins (10% margins on sale), but Pinnacle’s practice of gain-on-sale accounting makes for more erratic earnings. BHG is migrating toward a model that will see more loans stay on the balance sheet, and credit quality remains a risk, but this is a strong potential growth driver for years to come.
Last and not least is more M&A opportunity. Pinnacle has been a fairly active acquirer over the years, and with the 2017 BNC Bancorp deal now basically fully-digested, I expect management to have an eye on opportunities in the Washington, DC to Atlanta corridor. I don’t think anything is necessarily imminent, but I expect management to be opportunistic.
The Outlook
Further spread compression is definitely a risk, as is increased loan competition in Tennessee and North Carolina, but I like the expense structure here and the opportunity for above-average loan growth driven by a high-touch service model that doesn’t seem to require particularly high levels of core opex spending.
I do expect growth to slow in 2020 on spread compression, but BHG should remain a valuable (and unvalued) source of growth, and I expect core earnings growth in the high single digits over the long term.
The Bottom Line
On both a discounted core earnings and ROTE-driven P/TBV basis, I believe fair value for Pinnacle shares is in the mid-$60’s. Investors are nervous about banks with heavy commercial skews and above-average deposit betas, and Pinnacle’s core markets are getting more competitive. Still, I believe Pinnacle is more likely than not to be one of the long-term winners, and I think the valuation makes this a name worth looking at today even though this is not a good time in the banking cycle.
