Pinnacle Standing Out In A Crowded Field

Pinnacle delivered a nice core beat in the third quarter, with the beat driven by strong fee growth from the BHG healthcare lending operation.

Markets like Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia are among the most competitive in the U.S., with established players like BB&T (BBT), Bank of America (BAC), First Horizon (FHN), and Wells Fargo (WFC) facing increasing competition from rivals like Fifth Third (FITB) and U. S. Bancorp (USB) attracted by the region’s above-average population growth and rising household income. Although that’s not great news for Tennessee’s Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP), this commercial-focused bank has a few tricks up its sleeve, including a differentiated corporate culture and customer service model, and some attractive specialty lending operations.

Pinnacle’s high deposit beta is a threat, as is its heavy commercial exposure and higher-cost deposit base, but I expect Pinnacle to outgrow its peer group in 2020 and over the next five and 10 years. If annualized core earnings growth in the high single digits is in fact a reasonable expectation, Pinnacle shares look undervalued below the mid-$60’s.

Several Moving Parts, But A Strong Core Beat

Banks have generally done better than expected this quarter, but even against a high bar Pinnacle’s third quarter results look pretty good. Core earnings beat expectations by about $0.10/share, with a $0.13/share beat at the core pre-provision line, driven largely by exceptional growth in the company’s Banker’s Healthcare Group investment.

Revenue rose almost 16% year over year and around 7% sequentially, coming in around 3% better than expected. Spread income was a little disappointing, growing 3% yoy and 4% qoq on lower and slightly disappointing net interest income (down 22bp yoy and 5bp qoq). Fee income was surprisingly strong, up 60% yoy and 17% qoq, with equity earnings from BHG up more than 100% yoy and more or less flat sequentially.

Core operating expenses were up 16% yoy and more than 8% qoq, about 7% higher than expectations, though there was an incentive cost item that largely covers the difference. Pre-provision profits rose about 15%, but were more sluggish on a qoq basis. Tangible book value per share jumped 21% yoy and more than 4% qoq.

Strong Balance Sheet Growth, But Deposit Costs Bear Watching

Many banks are hoping to outgrow their adverse asset sensitivity through above-average loan growth, and Pinnacle is among those actually doing it. Loan growth of 11% yoy and 3% qoq (on a period-end basis) was above average, though the outperform on a qoq basis wasn’t quite so impressive next to peers/rivals like First Horizon’s 5% qoq loan growth.

C&I lending grew nicely on a yoy basis (up 18%), but not as impressively on a qoq basis (up 2%), though both figures were better than the average small bank (and “small” for these purposes basically means “not top-20”). CRE lending likewise outpaced the averages with 8% yoy and 2% qoq growth, while residential mortgages were up 7% yoy and 3% qoq.

Loan yields improved 6bp yoy and declined 1bp qoq on average. At 5.21%, Pinnacle is still comfortable on the above-average side of the spectrum for loan yields, boosted by the bank’s above-average exposure to commercial lending (and particularly more specialized subtypes).

Deposits rose 9% yoy and 3% qoq. While non-interest-bearing deposits grew nicely on a qoq basis (up 5%), the yoy comparison wasn’t quite as strong (up 5%), and Pinnacle is having to tap more expensive sources of funding like time deposits and FHLB advances relative to this time last year. Interest-bearing deposit costs rose 36bp yoy, and at 1.63%, Pinnacle continues to operate with above-average deposit costs. With the above-average yields, Pinnacle is still on the right side of the curve with respect to NIM, but above-average deposit beta is a threat to watch.

Credit remains unconcerning, as net charge-offs are steady at a low level, as are NPAs. While Pinnacle’s credit experience a decade ago was worse than average (due in large part to above-average construction loan exposure), and the commercial loan book does carry above-average risk, I believe credit risk is not an imminent problem here.

Multiple Possible Offsets To Spread Risk

Pinnacle’s higher beta is a threat in a rate-lowering cycle, but I believe there are at least a few positive factors working for Pinnacle.

First, I like Pinnacle’s potential for maintaining above-average loan growth. Pinnacle has long had success in recruiting productive, experienced loan officers from larger banks, and the bank’s high ranking in American Banker’s “Best Banks To Work For” (#13) and below-average turnover argue that the company’s focus on culture isn’t just lip service. Oddly, and unlike most banks, Pinnacle has built a company-wide incentive structure where everyone shares in the success and failures as opposed to more “you eat what you kill” structures at many banks. On a related front, Pinnacle’s focus on high-touch customer service does seem to translate into actual real-world results, as Pinnacle enjoys a very high net promoter score in its core markets (like Nashville).

I also like Pinnacle’s specialty lending operations. Within C&I lending, Pinnacle has a growing music, sports, and entertainment lending business. This is a tough business to break into, and the nature of the industry (unconventional cash cycles and practices like royalty advances, tour support, and portfolio mortgages) puts a premium on industry experience.

Pinnacle also has its 49% stake in BHG. This business originates loans for medical practices and historically then auctions them to a network of over 1,000 community banks. This business has been seeing very strong loan growth and attractive margins (10% margins on sale), but Pinnacle’s practice of gain-on-sale accounting makes for more erratic earnings. BHG is migrating toward a model that will see more loans stay on the balance sheet, and credit quality remains a risk, but this is a strong potential growth driver for years to come.

Last and not least is more M&A opportunity. Pinnacle has been a fairly active acquirer over the years, and with the 2017 BNC Bancorp deal now basically fully-digested, I expect management to have an eye on opportunities in the Washington, DC to Atlanta corridor. I don’t think anything is necessarily imminent, but I expect management to be opportunistic.

The Outlook

Further spread compression is definitely a risk, as is increased loan competition in Tennessee and North Carolina, but I like the expense structure here and the opportunity for above-average loan growth driven by a high-touch service model that doesn’t seem to require particularly high levels of core opex spending.

I do expect growth to slow in 2020 on spread compression, but BHG should remain a valuable (and unvalued) source of growth, and I expect core earnings growth in the high single digits over the long term.

The Bottom Line

On both a discounted core earnings and ROTE-driven P/TBV basis, I believe fair value for Pinnacle shares is in the mid-$60’s. Investors are nervous about banks with heavy commercial skews and above-average deposit betas, and Pinnacle’s core markets are getting more competitive. Still, I believe Pinnacle is more likely than not to be one of the long-term winners, and I think the valuation makes this a name worth looking at today even though this is not a good time in the banking cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.