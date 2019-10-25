Choppy Near-Term Trends And LNG Order Uncertainty Hitting Chart Industries

Chart seems to be trading close to a point where LNG expectations are washed out, and this remains a strong company in industrial gas and alternative fueling markets.

Demand from non-LNG midstream and industrial customers is looking vulnerable as well in the short term, but the longer-term demand outlook is relatively secure.

With so much of Chart Industries' (GTLS) upside tied to unbooked orders for LNG capital equipment, I can understand why worries about pushed-out timelines for large LNG export facilities would be hitting the shares. On top of that, the outlook for midstream capex in 2020 isn't very good and the slowdown hitting many industrial end-markets is likely to lead to lower industrial gas orders. As LNG prices have recently hit multiyear lows, I suppose it's not so surprising that Chart shares are near a 52-week low and the shares are down more than 20% from the time of my last update.

While understandable, I'm not so sure this downturn is entirely reasonable. True, the LNG outlook has risk to it; orders could get delayed or disappear altogether under certain circumstances. But at this point, I think a lot of the LNG opportunity has been derisked; I can't say that Chart is trading just on the value of its industrial gas business, but it's pretty close - if the E&C business would grow only 2% from 2019 levels (with mid-single-digit growth from the D&S businesses), the shares would be around fair value in my model.

Messy, Murky Results Don't Help

I realize that there has been a lot of activity at Chart that fouls up comparisons, including multiple acquisitions and a re-segmentation of the business, but I think Chart management could do a better job of laying out segment performance in a clearer fashion. You can figure out the organic results, but they don't necessarily make it easy, and there are a lot of moving parts. The big takeaways, though, were a 6% revenue miss, a larger operating income miss, and more cautious near-term guidance on LNG order timing uncertainty.

Revenue rose 31% as reported, but came in flat in organic terms. E&C revenue rose 9% organically, with all of the growth coming from the FinFans business (up 10%) and Cryo flat. D&S West saw a modest organic contraction of nearly 4%, while D&S East was up 2%.

Gross margin declined on a year-over-year basis, but did improve fairly significantly on a sequential basis, helped by improved margins in the FinFans and D&S East businesses, partly offset by weaker results in Cryo and D&S West. FinFans also showed a nice segment-level profit margin increase (up 350bp), while D&S West was down more than five points and D&S East was up more than four points.

As I've said in other recent articles on Chart, I don't put quite as much stock in the performance relative to sell-side estimates, as the sell side is still trying to dial in the "new Chart" after the acquisitions and re-segmentation, and that process is not helped by a more challenging near-term outlook for oil/gas capex and industrial gas demand.

Weak Orders (Sort Of) And Stronger Backlog

Chart reported a 9% decline in its order book in organic terms, which isn't great, but the organic backlog improved 25% and the company booked 33 orders worth more than $1 million, including orders in growth segments like commercial space services.

With potentially hundreds of billions of capex spending over the next three to five years, the size and timing of LNG orders are obviously critical to Chart, but that situation is still murky. Process automation players like Emerson (EMR) and Honeywell (HON) have maintained that project funnels/pipelines remain robust, but both have also acknowledged slowing order conversion (that is, the converting project plans to actual orders) and increasingly uncertain order timelines. Both Emerson and Honeywell remain consistent in their views that these orders are "when, not if", but that uncertainty adds more volatility to the Chart story.

Weak LNG prices certainly don't help efforts to secure project funding and move ahead to the order phase, but these are long-term projects and the long-term outlook for LNG remains healthy. On the other hand, we're in an election cycle now and some candidates are campaigning on platforms that include fracking bans and/or limitations on LNG exports - both of which would clearly threaten Chart's long-term LNG order potential. I think the likelihood of either happening is low, but I can understand how an LNG project manager might be inclined to hold off on the enormous capex investment required to build an LNG facility until there's more clarity.

In the meantime, there are other threats to Chart's business to consider. Midstream capex spending is likely to slow noticeably next year, with JPMorgan analysts looking for a nearly 30% decline. Industrial capex investment into industrial gas production and storage is also likely to slow, as industrial gas demand is closely tied to industrial activity and such activity has been slowing.

The Outlook

There's plenty of material out there to build a bearish scenario, but I don't believe that's the most likely scenario. I do see a risk that LNG order awards are delayed, but there are numerous projects set to go forward in 2020 and Chart is also in the running for multiple foreign LNG project awards that could be worth over $1.5 billion (though I see little-to-no chance that Chart wins all of them).

Other opportunities are also developing - earlier this year Chart got its first order from Germany for LNG fueling station equipment, and markets like lasers, commercial space, food/beverage, and cannabis processing all offer growth potential above and beyond relatively consistent full-cycle underlying long-term industrial gas demand growth.

Modeling Chart without any meaningful LNG orders in 2020 and beyond is tricky, but I do believe the shares already seem to price in low single-digit growth from the energy-driven E&C business (the D&S business is largely driven by industrial gas demand). Beyond that, there's not much credit for the margin uplift potential from increased aftermarket service intensity, and I'd note that Chart is better-placed for this LNG cycle than the last cycle, with both more manufacturing capacity and its IPSMR technology/product portfolio that can address smaller, modular LNG designs.

I do still value Chart with the assumption of additional LNG awards, though far from a 100% success rate. With LNG orders in place, my long-term revenue growth rate is in the 7% to 8% range (closer to 5% without LNG), and my long-term FCF growth rate ends up in the mid-teens. While future margin and FCF leverage are undeniably tied to leveraging the LNG opportunity, I do believe Chart has other levers to pull to generate margin leverage even if the LNG opportunity disappoints.

Discounting those cash flows back, and accounting for a slower ramp of LNG over the next two to three years, my fair value falls from the low $80s to the high $70s. If I were to use the same margin/return-driven approach for setting a "fair" EBITDA multiple as I use for other industrials, I'd get a forward multiple of 10.5x and a low-$70s fair value on my 12-month EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

I can't say that LNG expectations are washed out of Chart - there are too many moving parts to the model and too many uncertainties about long-term margin leverage in a "zero LNG" scenario - but I do think a lot of LNG bullishness has been squeezed out. I do see risk to LNG award timing, as well as risk to demand from midstream customers and industrial gas customers, but I think that's amply reflected in the share price. Unless you believe LNG exports from the U.S. are likely to go away, I think this could be a good time to consider a contrarian view on Chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.