Assessing If The Time Is Right To Get Into Floating Rate

Tax loss selling may have a small effect on prices in the next few months and could produce better entry points. We would hold off on adding here until mid December.

Floating rate is the quintessential barometer by retail investors on rate sentiment. Right now, they are pulling money out of floaters due to the dovish Fed tilt.

This report was released to members of Yield Hunting on Oct. 9. All data within is from that date.

For a short version, skip down to the closed-end fund analysis section.

Floating rate loans continue to be under pressure and one of the few areas of the bond market that is "cheap". As we wrote last time, this is a fund flows sensitive market meaning that the performance is highly susceptible to money flowing into or out of the space to drive returns. All that money flowing out has left loans the highest yielding asset class - even higher than emerging market debt.

With the fall in rates and a dovish central bank outlook essentially around the globe, retail investors have been pulling out funds from floating rate funds. We wrote last month:

If you buy floating rate loans to combat rising interest rates in your fixed income sleeve, surely that means you sell them when interest rates are expected to fall, right? Well, that's certainly happening as money flows out of leveraged loans.

In a yield-less world, you may still want to consider bank loans as a source of yield. They are typically non-investment grade but do offer many diversification and risk-reduction benefits given the low volatility. They are senior on the capital structure to most other liabilities which means they get paid back first in the event of a bankruptcy. The chart below shows the rolling 12-month volatility of stocks, bonds, and loans. You can see in the fourth quarter last year the standard deviation rose but only mildly compared to equities and still well below other bond categories.

Fund flows have been significant and have not yet abated even with the reflation trade (pro-cyclical) rebound in the last few weeks. We do think this could eventually end the fund outflows though we do have tax loss harvesting season still ahead of us in about two months time.

We have stated that once these flows subside, which could be at the end of the year as tax loss harvesting ends, then it may be the time to get into the asset class.

Defaults remain below the long-term trend and spreads are tight though not nearly as tight as they were at the end of the third quarter last year. Spreads started Q4 '18 at L + 379 bps (libor plus 379 bps) but ended the year at L+551. By the end of May we were back to L+446 although current sit at L+439.

LIBOR has come down but probably not as much as one would have expected. A year ago, 3-month LIBOR was at 2.32% but today we are down to 2.14%. That is only a decline of 18 bps. 3-month LIBOR did jump to a high of 2.84% in November but backed off as markets (and central banks) pivoted.

Today, loans offer a yield of 6.69% according to Eaton Vance's Market Monitor. That is the highest of any area of the market. Despite the small decline in LIBOR over the last year, rates are actually UP from 12 months ago.

Closed-End Fund Analysis

We ran our screening process to find the funds with the best attributes. Something I focused on this round was performance of the NAV over the last six months and one year. We used those time periods (which happen to be key round number thresholds) because they hold some key explanatory results. By going back a year, we go back to the point just before the fourth quarter downturn so we encompass a peak-to-trough type time frame. In the last six months (going back to the end of March) we return to the point where the Fed pivot was complete and the easing environment started up.

Throughout the screening process we used a combination of NAV, risk metrics, and valuation data points to find the funds that have the best mixture of these three areas. Certainly, we could only focus on fundamentals but if the valuation already reflects that (and then some) then what good does that do for our members?

The floating rate space is largely a homogeneous one so avoiding the poor players goes farther than attempting to select the best performer. Most of the top performers will show the same characteristics including lower NAV volatility, higher NAV returns, better coverage ratios, lower levels of CCC or below holdings, stronger relative UNII, and less destructive RoC.

Top Ranked Funds | Executive Summary

The top ranked funds reinforced our recent calls:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) Blackrock Floating Rate Strat (FRA) Blackrock Floating Rate Income (BGT) Nuveen Senior Income (NSL)

So what are the results? Over most longer time periods >1 year, the best price total return funds have been from Blackstone (BGB), (BGX), Apollo (AIF), (AFT), and Ares (ARDC). These funds have dominated the category.

The Blackstone funds today are a bit overvalued so they have been dinged by our screening tool. Additionally, much of their longer-term outperformance stems from 2015-2016 when they avoided the energy high yield bond fund meltdown.

The funds that topped our screen, BGT and FRA, have been long-term average performers. For instance, over the last three years, ARDC and AIF outperformed FRA by almost 300 bps per year! Over the last five years, ARDC and AIF outperform FRA and BGT by ~230 bps per year.

So why AFT and not AIF? Currently, AFT is the cheaper fund by over 200 bps. In addition, the yield is higher by about 10 bps. The starting point of when you measure these results matters significantly. However, we own AIF in the core today (and that's what I own personally) and the differential is not enough to warrant a swap. Additionally, since NII yields are about equivalent, I do not expect discount tightening of AFT over AIF. The two funds should trade in lock step.

But, check out the chart below. It shows the one-year NAV total return (not factoring in valuations, i.e. discounts). The best performer in the last year which encompassed a bear market and a significant market rally was BGT and FRA. Does that mean they are safer? Maybe.

Looking at credit quality, FRA has about 65% in single-B rated loans with 30% above that level (mostly BB). Compare that to AFT which has 75% in single B and only 7% above that and 16% in CCC or below. FRA has only 5% in CCC or below. So it is slightly higher in quality.

Data by YCharts

(1) Apollo Senior Floating Rate (AFT): At 8.20%, the fund pays a stronger yield than most of the category without venturing far down the credit quality spectrum. Most of the fund is single-B rated. The shares trade at a 12.47% discount which is slightly wider than the one-year average. The distribution is nicely covered and the UNII bucket is filled at nearly 8 cents per share.

(2) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC): Reinforcing why we own this 8.72% yielder in the Core Portfolio, the results showed this fund as the top dog (by a decent margin). The NAV performance has been strong rising 3.0% in the last six months and up 9.3% year-to-date. Price though is up 15.3% (total return) so far this year tightening up the discount by six points. Remember, this fund is a bit different than the other funds in the floating rate space given the allocation to CLOs - making up one quarter of the fund (just 9% though is equity tranche CLOs). Plus, it has nearly half of the fund in fixed-coupon assets. This fund will act a little more "equity like" than some of the other floaters.

(3) Blackrock Floating Rate Strat (FRA): Very similar to BGT - the returns are nearly identical so they are clearly run the same. Like BGT, FRA raised the distribution but did so back in March by 7.7% but the market is keeping the two funds at the same current yield around 6.5%. Investors may get turned off by this fund because of the lower stated distribution rate. However, that's what makes this fund more attractive on our screening process providing a larger discount and cheaper overall valuation metrics. FRA has a bit more liquidity than BGT with 167K shares traded each day but it also has 1.1 cents of less UNII (9.9 cents vs 8.8 cents for BGT). Yield sits at 7.5% today.

(4) Blackrock Floating Rate (BGT): This is a 7.50% yielding fund that is fairly low volatility (one of the reasons it scores higher). The distribution was just increased by 8.1% and yet the discount is still below the one-year, three-year, and five-year average discounts. To us, this is a rare event. In the last year, the NAV total return has been the third best in the space, even besting more equity like, ARDC. Leverage is OK at 28% and the fund has decent liquidity with 90K shares. Lastly, there's very little in the way of CCC rated loans.

Data by YCharts

One of our Core funds, Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit (BGB) was not on the list, as it was mostly dinged because of the valuation being relatively tight. It also has more CCC-rated debt which was a negative on our scoring system. Still, one of the things it should get credit for in our system (but doesn't) is the term structure which means it will self liquidate in 2027. At eight years until "maturity" the -5.9% discount equates to a tailwind an additional 75 bps of performance ON TOP OF the 9.30% distribution yield (which is covered). That puts the total return potential near the top of the category.

For now, I'm holding this position. The discount was within 2.7% of par recently when they announced the next three months of distributions. In that announcement, they reduced the payout by 2.6% which appears to be one of the drivers of the widened discount.

Lower Ranked Funds

XAI Octagon Floating Rate (XFLT) Highland Income (HFRO) Invesco Dynamic Credit (VTA) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC)

Concluding Thoughts

Floating rate has been a contentious area with another $3.2B flowing out of the asset class in August, the 11th consecutive monthly outflow. The rate environment has weighed heavily the sector, especially with retail investors. With tax loss harvesting season coming up, be cognizant of potential selling pressure.

On the CEF side, most funds are well into the black for the year though price returns may differ significantly from total returns. Discounts are fairly wide with most of the space in double digits and it remains the only space with a negative one-year z-score on the fixed income side. For now, we have been holding off on buying any floating rate CEFs because tax loss selling season is approaching and could affect discounts further. However, with most funds up on price YTD, it remains a question whether we see much selling pressure from tax loss harvesting.

For instance, below is a chart of six floating rate funds which are on our sheets in some form or another. All are up on price YTD which would assume that tax loss selling pressure will be minimal. However, not everyone has a capital gain this year. For example, the red line, Blackstone/GSO LS Credit (BGX) was up 18% at one point in early September but has fallen back by 6% in the last month. Investors who bought at the "highs" would be sitting on a loss and could tax loss harvest.

Data by YCharts

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials. Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds. Check out our Five-Star member reviews. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGB, FRA, ARDC, AFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.