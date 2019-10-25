VC Deals: Goldman Backs Chinese Research, Data Security

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) led the $62M Series D for Fountain Medical, a Chinese contract research organization for pharmaceuticals. Lilly Asia Ventures also participated. The startup’s global team covers 55 cities in China and delivery centers in several nations, including the U.S. and Japan. Fountain specializes in clinical development, biostatistics, and regulatory affairs.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) and Mubadala co-led the $55M Series B for quantum computing startup IonQ, which uses “trapped ions” or charged particles in a vacuum for its hardware. IonQ says it hopes to tap into Samsung’s “miniaturization” expertise, hoping to one day shrinking IonQ’s tech down enough to fit into devices like personal computers.

Goldman Sachs led the $35M Series B for Very Good Security, a data security startup that stores an enterprise’s aliased user data and provides access tools, which helps companies use the data without liability. Current customers include Brex and Deliveroo, and Very Good plans to use the financing to help support its “rapid” customer growth.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) partner Shipwell raised $35M in a round led by Georgian Partners. The startup recently expanded its suite of trucking logistics tools to integrate with FDX’s parcel shipping services. Shipwell works with multiple service providers and plans to expand into ocean shipping in the coming months. The company now services more than 4,000 customers per month and has operations in Canada, Mexico, and across Europe.

Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF,OTCPK:HYMTF) joined the $30M Series B for Upstream Security, a cloud-based cybersecurity platform for connected vehicles. The round was led by Alliance Ventures, an auto alliance that includes Renault, Mitsubishi, and Nissan. Upstream’s platform analyzes the normal activity of a vehicle and uses machine learning to find anomalies as they happen, then rates the severity of the issue and aggregates the data over time across multiple vehicles. The startup is competing with BlackBerry (NYSE:BB), which is investing in automated cybersecurity with auto as a primary focus.

