IBM: The Sad Decline Of An American Icon

Thesis

From a distance, International Business Machines (IBM) appears like a good investment for value investors. The company has a market value of about $119 billion, annual revenue of more than $77 billion, and net income of more than $7 billion. Its 4.8% dividend yield and stable cash flows make it seem like a good company to own. However, a closer look shows a mismanaged fallen angel. A company with no clear path to becoming great again. Its legacy businesses are struggling, and its strategy in cloud is not working as well.

Introduction

I have followed IBM closely for almost a decade. It was among the first companies I ever invested in. I published my first article on the company – the big blue is fading – in 2017. In my follow-up article on the company in 2018, I lamented about the sad decline of the company. In another article, I argued that the company could still be saved. In the past few months, I have refrained from writing about the company because I wanted to monitor its integration of Red Hat. I was against the overpriced transaction from the word go.

Earnings Recap

IBM released its third-quarter earnings on October 16, and as always, Virginia Rometty was not available during the earnings call. I don’t understand why she does this. In the quarter, the company had revenue of $18 billion, which was $191 million below analysts’ estimates. Revenue declined by 3.88% from a year ago. Earnings came in at $2.68, slightly above estimates.

Cloud & cognitive software revenue rose by 8%, while Global Business Services revenue rose by 2%. In my article about how IBM could be saved, I explained why the company needs to divest this segment. It is a low-margin segment that has the most employees. Global Technology Services revenue declined by 4%. Systems revenue declined by 14%. The company generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow in the quarter and $12.3 billion in the trailing 12 months.

Cloud Underperforms

Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world as companies transition from traditional servers. With cloud computing, companies can focus on running their operations while leaving storage solutions to other companies. As a result, companies are able to save money in server purchases and maintenance. Customers also receive better services.

Companies are increasing their spending on public, private, and hybrid cloud infrastructure. According to Gartner (IT), less than 5% of all workloads will run on on-premise private clouds. At the same time, public cloud services is expected to hit $214 billion this year. The company believes that hybrid computing will continue to grow. The hybrid model uses multiple cloud servers from both public and private providers to create another cloud.

Governments are also investing billions of dollars in transitioning to the cloud. In the United States, the most-publicized transition is in the Department of Defense (DOD), which is preparing to award a $10 billion contract. According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the government is transitioning from cloud-first to cloud-smart to enhance security, create efficiency in government, and reduce resource wastage. In Australia, the government is creating the Secure Cloud Strategy with the same goals. Other international governments are doing the same.

All this creates an impressive opportunity for cloud computing companies that offer Software as a Service (SAAS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PAAS). Because of the scale of the industry, there will be a few big winners in the cloud industry.

Unfortunately, IBM has continued to lag behind its closest peers like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG). The quadrant below shows how far behind IBM is in IaaS services (IaaS).

IBM ranks significantly lower than Microsoft and Amazon in all types of clouds. You can look at how top companies compare in this article.

In the most recent earnings call, Kavanaugh touted the company’s growth in the cloud segment. In the third quarter, the company’s cloud segment grew by 14%. While this growth is good, it trails that of Microsoft and Amazon, which grew by 59% and 39%, respectively. Remember, IBM’s cloud revenue included a contribution from Red Hat, which shows how the company has continued to lag behind its peers.

There are two main reasons why I believe IBM is struggling in the cloud segment. First, I believe that IBM’s brand name in cloud computing is not as good as that of Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. A good example is to look at many of the biggest technology companies like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Netflix (NFLX), Peloton (PTON), Expedia (EXPE), Atlassian (TEAM), Adobe (ADBE), and AccuWeather that all use either Microsoft and AWS. Not many such companies use IBM.

Second, I believe that many companies want a company that provides a unified product line. A company like Amazon has so many quality products that companies use. For example, for CRM, the company has Microsoft Dynamics, for communications, it has Microsoft Teams, and for storage, it has multiple products like OneDrive and data centers. The same is true with Amazon and Google. IBM, on the other hand, has struggled to come up with even simple communication and productivity tools to cater to the enterprise customers.

Time is Running Out

In my past article, I argued that the company could still be saved. Today, I submit that time is running out for IBM. For the company to succeed, it needs to have a significant market share in the cloud industry. This is an industry with high margins and predictable income. The segment will provide cover to its other struggling systems business and low-margin consulting segment.

The challenge for IBM is that it is not innovating and growing fast enough as other companies take market share. With cloud being a long-term investment to companies and governments, it is almost impossible for companies to shift their operations. Also, as mentioned, the company is not popular among new Silicon Valley companies. This leaves a very small room for it to grow.

Further, IBM’s big bet on cognitive computing through Watson seems not to be working out. In the most recent quarter, the cognitive applications sub-segment grew by just 6%. This is not growth you would expect for a relatively new service that the company has been banking on. Through 2015, IBM spent more than $15 billion developing Watson, a product that has failed. Just this week, Google declared quantum supremacy, meaning that its computers had solved a complex computation in 200 seconds. The company has not spent billions of dollars to achieve this.

Another reason I thought IBM could be saved is that I believed the board would be wise to replace Virginia Rometty. I thought they could learn from what Microsoft did when they promoted Nadella. However, Ginni continues to make billions of dollars for destroying shareholder value. According to data from Morningstar (MORN), she has made more than $105 million since 2014. Since she became CEO, the stock has declined by 28%. In the same period, Microsoft and Google stock prices have gone up by 447% and 322% respectively. The question to the board is, why are you retaining her? She has underperformed, and according to Glassdoor, she is not all that loved by her employees. The question is, why?

Final Thoughts

IBM is cheap and attractive for a reason. The company is trading at 12x forward earnings and has a trailing price to sales ratio of 1.55. It also has an impressive dividend yield, and in the last quarter, the company has reduced its total debt. However, all these do not make IBM investable. The company is a serial underperformer and I don’t see it making a great investment if the status quo remains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.