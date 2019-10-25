Anheuser-Busch InBev: Sleeping Giant With Disappointing Numbers

Indeed, the figures were disappointing in many respects. Nevertheless, a giant still lies dormant in the company, which could be worth an investment at current valuations.

After the announcement of the figures for the third quarter, the share price plunged by double digits. Facing that, it's time to take a closer look.

Introduction

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is part of my diversified portfolio. After last year's strong fall in share prices and the dividend cut, I had acquired two small positions spread over the turn of the year in the company. This was exactly the right time, because the share price has developed successfully over the course of the year.

Data by YCharts

However, this all changes with the latest announcement of the current quarterly results. After the announcement of the figures for the third quarter, the share price plunged by double digits. So it's time to take a closer look. In the article I will make a brief analysis of these figures.

Analysis

First of all, there is actually not much to report that could make investors happy. While revenue grew by 2.7 percent in the quarter (with revenue per hl growth of 3.0 percent), total volumes decreased by 0.5 percent in the third quarter, with own beer volumes down 0.9 percent. With these revenue numbers, the company clearly missed the expectations. EBITDA was flat, with EBITDA margin down to 40.2 percent. Cost of sales increased by 6.9 percent and by 6.7 percent on a per hl basis. This increase was driven by significant commodity and transactional currency headwinds.

The guidance was particularly disappointing. Anheuser expects the weakness to continue. The company now forecasts moderate EBITDA growth for the year rather than its previous forecasts of "strong growth".

The results were weighed by higher raw material costs, adverse currency swings and weaker volumes in South Korea and Brazil. The company suffered also from new restrictions in China curbing the sale of alcoholic drinks after 2 a.m. All in all, however, these are aspects that the company can only influence with difficulty. However, this does not apply to the loss of market share in the USA. In the USA, the company lost 85 basis points of market share in the quarter.

But there are also positive aspects that show that Anheuser can keep its promises. Non-beer volumes up 4.0 percent. The combined revenues of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona grew by 4.1 percent globally and 5.2 percent outside their respective home markets.

Last year, the company decided to slash the dividend in order to be able to repay debts more quickly. In the long run, this was certainly the right step, even though it hurt many investors. This makes it all the more important for the company to make rapid progress in order to return to a reasonable level of debt. And exactly here there are also positive things to report. The IPO of Anheuser's Asian business was the second biggest global offering this year. With a market capitalization of more than USD 45 billion, Budweiser Brewing APAC is one of the world's largest listed brewers. Anheuser raised USD 3.45 billion with this IPO. After the successful completion of the listing the net debt to EBITDA ratio would be below 4x by the end of 2019. This is one year earlier than the prior guidance.

In addition and as of August 2016 as a result from the SAB merger, Anheuser delivered synergies and cost savings of 3.2 billion USD. This is one year ahead of the initial forecast. Furthermore, it is with 750 million USD more savings than originally planned. The company has also announced that it intends to increase its dividends again, although growth in the short term is expected to be modest given our deleveraging commitments.

So what is the first impression that remains after these quarterly results? Assuming that profit growth in the fourth quarter is as flat as in the third quarter, I expect EPS for 2019 to be 6.04 USD. Thus Anheuser has a current P/E ratio of 13.9. If you take the normalized EPS of 4.88, the P/E ratio is 17.2. That doesn't make it a screaming buy candidate. With the fall in share prices, however, the company has returned to a somewhat more reasonable valuation. Furthermore, it must be borne in mind that the company is a world market leader and that its size and existing distribution networks alone give it a prominent position. Gradually, the SAB merger also seems to be paying off. The existing partnership with Tilray (TLRY) also shows that Anheuser is thinking of a market beyond pure beer. The joint venture between Anheuser and Tilray, Fluent Beverage Company, already announced its plans to commercialize non-alcohol CBD-infused beverages in Canada, once regulations allow. Growth with non-beer brands in the third quarter also fits in well with this.

Overall, I still see the company as a value company. Nevertheless, I don't expect any price jumps in the short term. The global headwinds do not vanish so quickly and will last for an uncertain time. But in the long term prices have been reached again, which are quite attractive for the purchase of an entry position or a repurchase.

Conclusion

Conclusion: The grade for Anheuser

Indeed, the figures were (mostly) disappointing in many respects. Nevertheless, a giant still lies dormant in the company, which could be worth an investment at current valuations.

Further reduction in dividend is unlikely.

Aggressive debt management.

Synergy effects from SAB merger take effect.

Global headwinds will remain.

Share price could fall further.

Risk of reaching into a falling knife.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.