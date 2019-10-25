My worst fears were confirmed with Amazon ( NASDAQ: AMZN

I was worried that AMZN would not make its numbers, and I said so. I do feel in hindsight that I should have called to reduce and hedge going into the report instead of just voicing concern. On the other hand, I have been calling for just such precaution for all the high-beta names going into earnings for a while. Now that is behind us, the day after the disappointing results in AWS and also forward guidance. The earnings miss is less of a concern. As I said in yesterday's piece, AMZN is back in investment mode and earnings are no longer a priority if they ever were. First of all, let's acknowledge that the market has been discounting AMZN for more than a year. We could very well be seeing the climax in selling. AMZN has been trading significantly below its all-time high of 2,030 for months. Right now, AMZN lost $60 billion in market cap in the pre-market.

Here are the salient points:

Q4 guidance undershot by 5% in the midpoint of the estimate.

Q4 op income is 30% below consensus high and the worst margin since 2017.

Going towards one-day shipping delivery to more customers means more infrastructure; more warehouses, equipment, people and that raises costs.

AWS increased spending on infrastructure and hiring salesforce.

Let's rationally look at each item. The first one is a "gimme"; every high beta name needs to pull in expectations for the next quarter. The second, operating income. As I said yesterday, AMZN is going back to its old ways. Pulling back on income and using the cash flow to delight the customer. Let's also acknowledge that AMZN beat on revenue for the quarter. We have seen this movie over and over again. AMZN is spending more and raising the table stakes for e-commerce. One-day delivery is going to be the way Americans and even customers in other parts of the globe will want to shop. No one can fault AMZN for beating the competition, and if that means creating its own FedEx (FDX), United Parcel Service (UPS) to do it, well, that's got to be what happens. Once AMZN perfects and lowers cost, it will open the service to all comers. Then, all this expenditure becomes a revenue center.

Concern about AWS is rational, but let's put it into context

Let's continue onto the biggest item, AWS. For those unfamiliar, AWS is the cloud services titan of AMZN. AMZN invented the public cloud; tellingly it created a cloud infrastructure for its own operation, and then opened it to start-ups primarily, and now the cloud is eating up the trillion-dollar Info-Tech world. 35% is the lowest growth since AMZN has been breaking out revenue four years ago. Here's the progression:

Q1 2017: 43%

Q2 2017: 42%

Q3 2017: 42%

Q4 2017: 45%

Q1 2018: 49%

Q2 2018: 49%

Q3 2018: 48%

Q4 2018: 45%

Q1 2019: 41%

Q2 2019: 37%

Q3 2019: 35%

But let's also acknowledge the law of large numbers. We are talking about a $36 billion per year business, assuming that the next quarter drops to 33% growth. That means that AWS jumps to an annual run rate of 48 BILLION DOLLARS in high-margin revenue. So is it any surprise that AWS is slowing the DELTA of growth. It is still shooting to the moon. The fact that AMZN is hiring more salespeople to the point that it is noted in the commentary, it points up to greater competition in this space. If Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud accelerates growth, or even holds on to its growth rate, the talking heads will point to that as Google Cloud taking share from AWS. This is all minor stuff. AMZN has other growth areas like advertising and subscriptions which are nearly pure profits. Right now, AMZN is being punished. The type of investor who wants to see growing earnings and doesn't care about continued growth for the future is leaving AMZN. The more discerning investor who wants a company that is looking ahead several years will stay with AMZN. How far can it go? Let's look at the charts:

This is the six-month chart. AMZN is right at a major support level. I think this level holds. We may chop around for a few days, and AMZN may not recover significantly until the holiday shopping season begins in earnest. There are those intrepid fast money traders who will buy in today and they may scalp a few bucks. Others should wait a few days. If Google Cloud does outperform, then AMZN could get some further pressure. Even so, I believe AMZN holds in right here. Somewhere in the mid-1,600s to 1,720ish should be where it chops around while the earnings-growth investors get off the bus. Once they are off, you all can get on and ride AMZN to 2,200 in 2020.

In a related development, Intel (INTC) knocks it out of the park

Intel cites the data center and greater PC sales that powered a big beat. A lot of the analysts are skeptical and that the revenue boost is mostly from pull-forward against tariffs. I see it a bit differently. I see the PC growth going back to my Main Street doing better than the Wall Street theme. Mainly small businesses in the US are thriving, what is the first thing a small business does once it hires a new worker? Give them a PC and a desk. I am not a big fan of INTC. I don't think it should have a CFO as the CEO. It needs an engineer/operator. INTC has some real technology challenges in chip manufacturing, and it doesn't seem to have a plan to straighten it out. What is really happening here is that it is relying on its manufacturing capacity to service growth. To me, that means that demand-pull for the Data Center/Cloud IS enormous; add the expected 5G data-deluge and you have a whopping semiconductor opportunity ahead of us. I would much rather you get behind Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron (MU) and Nvidia (NVDA) for the Data Center and PC, and then Skyworks (SWKS), Qorvo (QRVO) for 5G. I am sure that I am missing some more specialized chips for communications, but for now, I think these can move.

Quick Word on Twitter (TWTR): SHAME ON YOU JACK!

There that is all that needs to be said. I will, however, say more. Jack Dorsey needs to give the CEO chair to someone else. Twitter missed on earnings because there was a bug in your advertising server software? Really? What a total noob move. If this was a start-up, the board would fire the entire chain of command, post-haste. That said what's next? Look Twitter is going into a monster of an advertising opportunity. This election season is going to have billions of expenditures. That said if you forced me to make a choice between Snap Inc. (SNAP) or TWTR, I would say buy SNAP, but if you are interested in this space, you should be in Facebook (FB), SNAP, and TWTR. These three names do not have a dividend, so I don't consider them investment vehicles, but you need to consider them long-term speculations. FB reports next week. I think you can have a 1/5th and 2/5ths position going into earnings. I believe that FB will break to new highs in the next 3-6 months.

In the time that I started researching and writing this piece, the indexes have turned around to the upside. To me, this means that the market is recognizing that the AMZN results are no bombshell. That there is no readthrough to the tech space overall. We are soon going to see new all-time highs on the S&P Index, with the Dow and the Nasdaq to soon follow. I am excited, aren't you?

The trades today are... if you are a fast money trader, you might want to scalp a few dollars on AMZN. More cautious traders should look to next week perhaps after Alphabet reports. You should also look at SNAP and TWTR for a trade today and ease into FB for the earnings report.