What Equinor's Q3 Earnings Predict For Other Majors

Norwegian energy giant Equinor (EQNR) was one of the first major companies to release their Q3 earnings on the 24th of October. This article discusses the possible implications for other energy firms and the investment outlook for Equinor.

Lower commodity prices and impairments see net income in the red

The headline for the company's latest quarter was that adjusted income of $2.59bn and $1.08bn after tax still saw the company dragged into the red after net impairments of $2.79bn, which the company stated were due to "more cautious price assumptions", related to unconventional assets in the United States. The impairment charges saw net income at negative $1.11 billion.

Another drag on earnings has been the company's decision to defer gas production to periods with higher expected prices, alongside the lower prices for oil compared to previous quarters. Like the overall industry, capital and cost discipline are still the focus.

Taking a deeper dive into the numbers

Total revenues in the third quarter were $15.6bn, which were down from $17bn in the previous quarter and $19.1bn from Q3 2018. Oil prices were lower but so was production, where total equity and liquids of 1,909 mboe per day were 8% lower than in the third quarter of 2018. This was due to natural decline but also the deferment of gas mentioned previously.

On the cost side, adjusted exploration expenses increased by $55 million to $767 million during the first nine months of 2019, largely due to higher drilling and field development costs. This was partially offset by exploration expenses being capitalized and lower seismic costs compared to the previous year. Other operating and administrative expenses were stable from the same period last year.

In valuation terms, Equinor has a P/E ratio of 7.7, which is low compared to its peers, with Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), and BP (BP) coming in with ratios ranging from 12-17 times earnings.

A look at Equinor's 2020 strategy

The beginning of the third quarter saw multiple fields starting production: Trestrakk, Mariner, Snefrid Nord, Utgard, and Johan Sverdrup. The five new fields are expected to average more than 200,000 barrels per day to Equinor in 2020, so this is a substantial addition to factor in for the year ahead.

For the period 2019-2025, the company expects production growth of around 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate).

In alternative energy, the company also saw game-changing opportunities for its wind business. A joint bid with the UK energy firm SSE saw them winning three projects in the UK that will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world.

Another announcement in the Q3 earnings release was the introduction of a $5bn share buy-back programme, which will be executed over three years.

Organic CAPEX for 2019 is estimated at $10-11 billion and it is unlikely that there will be a material change on this as we will discuss later. At the end of third quarter 2019, Equinor had drilled 32 exploration wells with 14 commercial discoveries. The company is still heavily focused on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), with 20-30 wells, and 5 wells for the current year, expected in the company's May exploration update. This is compared to 2 wells in both the US/GOM and Canada. This focus gives investors a potential diversification away from companies that are heavily focused on U.S. shale if we are about to see a continued slowdown in that region.

What can we predict for other majors?

In Shell's second quarter earnings, the company stated that CAPEX would be $25-30bn through 2020 but that $30bn would be a ceiling, even in a high oil price environment. This cautious CAPEX outlook should be expected across the majors for 2020, however, as we have seen with Equinor, this cautious approach has still seen them bring five new fields online in Q3. Advances in seismic technology are offsetting exploration expenses and will continue to boost opportunities, even with lower commodity prices and would provide significant upside in a higher oil and gas price environment. With gas prices at the lower end of a ten-year range, this also weighs on the majors' desire to maximize production and we may see others defer production to more suitable prices, which could occur this year if we see a colder than expected winter. This would filter through to 2020 revenues.

For the revenues of the other major companies, we can assume a similar drag to Equinor due to lower prices. Equinor's Q319 vs. Q318 production was 8% lower, whilst revenue was 14% lower for the same period. We can, therefore, assume that oil and gas prices will see revenues for the other majors affected by the same dynamics and a drag of around 6% y-o-y for the first nine months of 2019.

The impairment issue is also another risk for the major companies as we have already seen Schlumberger (SLB) announce a record quarterly loss in the most recent quarter on issues related to U.S. shale, whilst Halliburton (HAL) was also affected.

Conclusion

As we await earnings for the energy majors, Equinor has given an early indicator of commodity price drag, alongside the potential for deferred gas production and U.S. shale impairments, which have begun to creep into industry earnings.

From an investment perspective, Equinor currently trades at a P/E ratio discount to its peers of 5-9x earnings and this is despite a host of new projects that have come online in Q3 and will impact 2020 earnings. A colder winter would also remove the impairment of deferred gas prices and these two events, alongside the share buyback would see them close the earnings multiple gap and a potential rotation out of higher valued energy firms is an option.

As noted in the strategy outlook, Equinor's NCS and UKCS focus can also give investors diversification from the U.S. shale patch if they are concerned about the outlook for production and impairments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EQNR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.