What I Wish I Knew Before Investing In REITs

Today, I allow you to learn from my past mistakes so that you can become a better REIT investor.

If you never failed, you never tried. Everyone makes mistakes. The most important is to learn from losses.

Investing money is all about taking calculated risks to hopefully earn a rewarding return down the line. Assessing risk is however highly subjective and open for misjudgment and mistakes.

Misjudging risk is the primary cause to investment mistakes in my experience. With REITs in particular, investors are quick to assume that risks are fairly comparable across the board, when in reality, this could not be further from the truth.

I have been there, done that. I have made many of these mistakes, lost money along the way, learned from my past missteps, and become the (hopefully better) investor that you today read on Seeking Alpha.

In an effort to pass along some of my costly lessons as a REIT investor, I describe a few points that “I wish I knew” before I started investing my hard-earned capital. I'm hopeful that this will help you avoid some of same mistakes going forward.

Nothing is More Important Than Management

In my initial years as a REIT investor I put considerably more weight on the quality of the assets than the management. My rational back then was that anyone with a background in real estate could manage properties (almost) equally well. After all, what are they doing? Collecting rent checks, taking care of property maintenance, occasionally filling up a vacancy and so on – nothing spectacular, right?

Well, turns out that this was the costliest assumption of my early REIT investing career. The quality of REIT management teams can be very volatile with large discrepancies in skills, motivation and interest alignment.

Over a short investment horizon, this may not play a crucial role in explaining returns, but over longer time frames, nine times out of 10, the REIT that has a well-aligned and experienced management team will outperform the other REITs with more questionable management.

Today, there exists many “externally-managed” REITs that trade at deep discounts to “internally-managed” counterparts – but they may also present much greater conflicts of interest. The external management structure has proven to be very costly to investors because it incentivizes “growth at all cost” – which leads to higher fees for the manager – but also often in dilution and underperformance for shareholders.

If a REIT is poorly managed, you are unlikely to see strong returns even if everything else looks perfect on the surface. A misaligned management team will always find a way to steal from shareholders if that is its objective.

Lesson: Long-term oriented investors should put a greater focus on management quality than anything else. Over the long run, as the superior management keeps on making the right decisions, the value will compound at a faster rate. Don’t fall victim to the bait of a high dividend yield and just hold your nose despite seeing apparent conflicts of interest. This won’t work well in the long run.

Most Mortgage REITs are Not Worth Owning

It's important to distinguish between the two main categories of REITs: Equity REITs and Mortgage REITs.

Equity REITs – The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs.

– The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs. Mortgage REITs – Or mREITs provide financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities and earning income from the interest on these investments.

Mortgage REITs are particularly popular among individual investors because they tend to pay higher dividend yields. Believe me, I also fell for the bait early on.

Despite paying high dividends, investors should know that the total returns of mREITs have been horrible over the long run. Their business model is unattractive, highly dependent on interest rates, and possibly unsustainable in the long run.

Consider that Mortgage REITs have produced 0% total returns over the past full cycle:

source

This sure does not look like a sustainable business model. A large portion of mortgage REITs are highly risky, conflicted, overleveraged, and you guessed it: Unsustainable.

Lesson: Earning a 10% dividend yield is useless if you also lose 10% in capital value. Don’t fall for the bait. Most Mortgage REITs (particularly residential mREITs) are not worth owning – despite the juicy yield that they offer. Traditional Equity REITs pay less income, but they provide much better total returns in the long run.

Big Differences from one Sub-Sector to the Next

There are a lot of different sub sectors to pick from. Here are some of the most prominent ones (list is not exhaustive):

Office

Industrial

Net Lease

Apartments

Single Family Houses

Manufactured Housing

Shopping Center

Mall

Specialty

Lodging

Healthcare

Diversified

Data Centers

Infrastructure

Home Financing

Commercial Financing…

Each sector has its unique risk and return characteristics and picking the right sector at the right time demands specialist real estate skills. Each property sector has its own cycle, risks, and opportunities.

Hotels, as an example, are significantly riskier than most other property sectors because they are very cyclical. On the other hand, owners of healthcare properties are better protected from a recession, but changes to Social Security are a threat.

Lesson: You must understand what drives a property sector before investing in it. There are important differences in risk and return prospects and walking with a blindfold is the surest way to lose money.

Developing the “Right” Portfolio Strategy

After close to a decade of REIT investing, I have gotten to experience a lot of different strategies ranging from value investing to special situation, growth investing, passive indexing, and high yield investing.

There are a lot of different strategies to choose from, but perhaps the easiest option is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an index fund such as the Vanguard REIT fund (VNQ). However, this means buying every REIT in the index, regardless of its current price, quality, prospects, or management. While “know-nothing investors” (to borrow a term from Charlie Munger) may find this broad diversification useful, we believe (as does Charlie Munger) that using an intelligent analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of each REIT in order to pick and choose the most opportunistic investments will provide the best total returns over the long term.

That said, analyzing REITs and designing a portfolio yourself is no walk in the park either. It requires specialist skills that are not widely available and there's a strong need for professional research to sort out the worthwhile from the wobbly.

In my early REIT investing career, I made the common mistake of being overconfident. I thought that I knew it all and beating indexes would be easy peasy. I was overly concentrated in a few risky bets and a single mistake end up costing me a lot in performance.

Lesson: The lesson here is to keep a realistic view of your limitations as an investor. When I started out, I had minimal real-life experience and very limited resources (expertise, capital, time). In this situation, passive indexes would have been better adapted for me. Today, my situation is very different as I work full time for High Yield Landlord - a REIT investment newsletter, and have ample resources and access to REIT management teams to conduct interviews.

Closing Notes: REITs Are Wonderful (if you know what you are doing)

Since I started investing in REITs, I have greatly profited from the sector and keep on enjoying high dividends today. I have made mistakes, but most importantly, I have learned from them and now you can also benefit from my transparency to avoid falling into the same traps.

REITs can be truly wonderful but you need to know what you are doing. To demonstrate this, consider that the average investor generated only 2.6% per year over the past 20 years:

Clearly, the average investor does NOT know what they are doing. In comparison, passive REIT indexes returned 12.5% per year and outperformed almost all other asset classes:

source

Then taking it one step further, active and more entrepreneurial REIT investors who target market inefficiencies have managed to reach up to 22%-plus annual returns over the same time period:

source

This is what we aim to do by specializing in active REIT investing. So far, the results are paying off and we are outperforming the market while enjoying an ~8% average dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.