Eventbrite: Fundamentals Are Improving, But Higher Growth Is Needed

Investors should look for accelerating organic growth, continued improvements in profit margins, and the resolution of Ticketfly migration issues before investing.

Eventbrite is the clear category leader in mid-tier event management and ticketing and continues to make progress growing and monetizing its client base.

Eventbrite’s (NYSE:EB) share price is down approximately 50% over the last 12 months, which may lead investors to question if this is a good entry point into the company. While Eventbrite continues to make progress in its underlying business and I believe there is little downside from the current price, I am not convinced Eventbrite’s addressable market is large enough to make this a truly exciting investment opportunity.

Market

Eventbrite estimates their platform addressed a market opportunity of $3.2 billion in gross ticket fees in 2018 in their top 12 markets. These fees were estimated from 1.1 billion paid tickets and an additional 1.9 billion free tickets and are gross fees from paid ticket sales prior to adjustments for refunds, credits, and amortization of non-recoupable signing fees.

Eventbrite believes their addressable market can be extended by increasing penetration in tours and attractions, movie theatres, performing arts and spectator sports. Their estimate of the expanded market potential is 4.6 billion paid tickets and $14.0 billion in revenue. While these opportunities are large, there are strong incumbents, and it is not clear Eventbrite’s core competencies translate to all of these markets. For instance, Eventbrite’s services related to event planning and marketing are of little use when selling tickets to movie theatres.

Potential Market Tickets (million) Tours and attractions 2,500 Movie theatres 779 Performance arts 113 Spectator sports 84

Table 1: Eventbrite Expanded Market Potential

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Eventbrite is positioned to capitalize on the potential shift of the economy from goods and services to experiences, known as the experience economy. An experience economy allows companies to be more differentiated and potentially create more value, and Eventbrite believes this shift will drive higher demand for event-related services.

Figure 1: Transition to the Experience Economy

(Source: Adapted by author from HBR)

Some of the trends which could drive revenue for the event planning, marketing and ticketing market include:

Consumer preferences shifting to experiences. Eventbrite believes this trend is largely being driven by millennials' preference to spend money on experiences rather material goods relative to previous generations. While data indicates live events are making up a greater proportion of consumer spending, this trend appears to predate millennials.

Figure 2: Consumer Spending on Experiences

(Source: Eventbrite)

Rising importance of experiential marketing. In-person events are an important marketing channel to accelerate the sales pipeline.

In-person events are an important marketing channel to accelerate the sales pipeline. Technology acting as an enabler. An event technology stack can reduce the discovery and transactional friction associated with acquiring tickets and help to bridge the online/offline divide.

Eventbrite

Eventbrite operates an online platform which facilitates the planning, promotion, and production of a broad range of live events such as fundraisers, seminars, wellness activities, music festivals and classes. These events lie in a range between large events like professional sports where the venue dictates the ticketing relationship and small events where there are no formal venue or event management needs. Eventbrite is focused on serving event creators with the hope that by reducing friction and costs, they can increase reach and drive ticket sales.

Eventbrite is able to attract creators to their platform through a number means, including prior experience as attendees, word of mouth, internet search and their large library of content which helps to limit customer acquisition costs. Although Eventbrite touts the ability of their platform to attract creators without requiring additional marketing or sales, their statistics are somewhat concerning. More than 95% of the creators using Eventbrite in 2017 signed themselves up, and yet they only generated 54% of net revenue. Eventbrite has a sales team that focuses on acquiring creators in specific categories which therefore signs up 5% of creators who then generate 46% of net revenue.

Eventbrite earns revenue by charging a service fee on each ticket sold and a payment processing fee for payments made through Eventbrite Payment Processing. There are 3 tiers with higher fees for more comprehensive services. Premium clients are assigned a customer success manager, and based on Eventbrite's numbers, the small number of premium clients drive the majority of revenue, and Eventbrite's success is dependent on remaining competitive in this market. Figure 3: Eventbrite Service Tiers and Fee Structure

(Source: Eventbrite)

Eventbrite issued 203 million tickets in 2017, 71 million of which were paid. It is concerning that only 35% of the end users of Eventbrite’s service are currently being monetized, and while this is a potential opportunity, Eventbrite’s addressable market will likely be limited, and margin’s compressed if these users cannot be monetized. Eventbrite appears to be making progress in this respect though as the paid tickets issued as a percentage of the total tickets issued has been rising.

Figure 4: Eventbrite Paid Tickets as a Percentage of Total Tickets

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Concern over slowing revenue growth has been one of the primary causes of Eventbrite’s decline in share price over the past 12 months. This can be seen from the number of tickets sold on the platform where growth began to moderate after 2017. While ticket sales are clearly seasonal, an acceleration of sales growth in coming periods is needed to give confidence that Eventbrite is not approaching market saturation or facing increased competition.

Figure 5: Eventbrite Tickets Sold per Quarter

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Google Search data indicates that online interest in Eventbrite continues to build, which may indicate continued revenue growth going forward.

Figure 6: Eventbrite Revenue and Google Search Interest

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite and Google)

Eventbrite’s prospects for growth are solidified by an increasing retention rate, defined as the revenue of existing clients relative to the previous year. The ability to drive higher revenue from existing clients, along with the ability to attract new clients, should support continued growth going forward.

Figure 7: Eventbrite Creator Retention Rate

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Along with higher revenue from existing clients, Eventbrite has shown the ability to generate increasing revenue from new clients each year.

Figure 8: Eventbrite Gross Ticket Fees by Creator Cohort

(Source: Eventbrite)

The ability to retain and increase revenue from existing clients, along with the ability to attract new clients, makes Eventbrite a potentially attractive business.

Figure 9: Eventbrite Gross Ticket Fees by Creator Cohort

(Source: Eventbrite)

Financial Analysis

Eventbrite is still in the process of scaling their business and monetizing their user base and is yet to achieve profitability. Their business is exhibiting improved margins with scale, which should eventually lead to profitability, even if their gross profit margins are relatively low for a technology platform business.

Figure 10: Eventbrite Profit Margins

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Expenses are generally declining relative to revenue as Eventbrite grows, which is leading to improved operating profit margins. Product development and sales and marketing expenses have increased in recent periods, but this should not be a concern, provided it leads to higher revenue growth.

Figure 11: Eventbrite Expenses

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Eventbrite’s revenue growth has slowed in recent periods, and it is not clear if this is due to temporary issues or indicates lower growth will be the norm going forward. Eventbrite’s business is seasonal, and investors should look for higher growth in 2H 2019 to allay fears around growth.

Figure 12: Eventbrite Revenue and Growth

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Although Eventbrite has exhibited the ability to generate positive free cash flow, this has largely been a result of fluctuations in working capital. While I believe Eventbrite is currently able to generate free cash flow at modest levels of growth, improvements in operating margin are still required to make them an attractive investment.

Figure 13: Eventbrite Free Cash Flow

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Risks

Eventbrite purchased the music industry-focused ticketing platform Ticketfly from Pandora for 200 million dollars in June 2017. Rather than operate Ticketfly independently, Eventbrite chose to migrate all Ticketfly clients to the Eventbrite platform. This has been a long and difficult process which should be resolved in Q3 or Q4 2019. At the time of Q2 reporting, Eventbrite had approximately 100 clients yet to be migrated to the Eventbrite platform, some of which are large clients, and Eventbrite has cautioned that churn will be elevated as these clients are migrated. Eventbrite maintains that the migration has been a drag on revenue growth and margins in the short term but will have long-term benefits.

If a creator elects to use Eventbrite Payment Processing (NYSEARCA:EPP), Eventbrite is the merchant of record and collects the face value of the ticket and all associated fees at the time of payment and later remits the ticket face value to the event creator. Although the event creator is considered the principal in this transaction and Eventbrite is merely acting as an agent, there is a precedence for Eventbrite taking responsibility when there is a problem with an event and refunding the ticket price. This is a risk inherent with their business model as not all event creators will be reputable and in the event of problems, Eventbrite will likely act to protect users to maintain their reputation as a safe platform for purchasing tickets. The likelihood of this occurring is low, but for larger events, the financial impact could be significant if the costs cannot be recovered from the event creator.

Eventbrite has a history of acquisitions which has left it with a significant amount of goodwill on the balance sheet. There is a risk of impairment of goodwill if Eventbrite’s business struggles in the future or they continue to have issues integrating Ticketfly. Eventbrite’s asset turnover is moderate and increasing, indicating that this risk is not significant at the moment.

Figure 14: Eventbrite Goodwill

(Source: Created by author using data from Eventbrite)

Competitors

The event planning, organization, marketing and ticketing industry is fragmented and serves a highly heterogeneous customer base. Services like Ticketmaster (LYV) have a dominant position in sports, large concerts and theatre, and I believe it will be difficult for Eventbrite to penetrate these markets.

There are a number of companies offering a comparable service to Eventbrite, such as Ticketleap. Ticketleap appears to be targeting smaller event creators who value basic services and lower fees but so far has achieved significantly lower sales than Eventbrite (30 million to 2019). TicketSpice is another competitor to Eventbrite in the mid-tier market which charges significantly lower fees but has limited sales. Given Eventbrite’s scale and brand recognition I believe it will be difficult for other companies to compete, but the presence of similar services could limit Eventbrite’s pricing power.

To be an exciting investment opportunity I believe Eventbrite must successfully aggregate the supply of mid-level events. If the majority of leads for event creators are generated directly through Eventbrite, Eventbrite should have market power. If leads are generated through other avenues like Facebook (FB), publishers or word of mouth, then Eventbrite risks being treated as a commodity service.

Figure 15: Event Management and Ticketing Market

(Source: Created by author)

Eventbrite’s own research indicates that fear of missing out is part of what drives millennials craving for live experiences along with the desire to share those experiences on social media. The close relationship between social media and live experiences is a potential competitive threat for Eventbrite as social media platforms could integrate Eventbrite’s functionality and drive far greater engagement for events while improving the experience for users through their own social media tools. While it is not clear that any companies are currently contemplating this, social media platforms may look to adjacent categories as growth from traditional sources like advertising slows.

Figure 16: Percentage of People Who Have Shared an Event on Social Media in the Past Year

(Source: Eventbrite)

I believe Spotify’s (SPOT) limited bargaining power with suppliers could also pose a threat to Eventbrite as Spotify is likely to attempt monetizing its platform through adjacent categories. Spotify’s large user base, dominant position in music discovery and deep understanding of consumer preferences could be leveraged to offer services similar to Eventbrite for smaller musical acts. The two companies currently have a partnership which allows each company to focus on its strengths and drive increased revenue. I believe this arrangement is optimal for both companies, but there is a risk of Spotify integrating backwards to capture more value.

Although online payment processors like PayPal (PYPL) are not a direct competitor to Eventbrite in event ticketing they are a competitor in payment processing, which is a source of revenue for Eventbrite. Increased competition in the payments industry could lead to a lower payment processing fees or a lower percentage of event creators using Eventbrite Payment Processing. Eventbrite's payment service is better integrated into the platform whose experience has shown leads to a higher conversion rate for creators. This is a source of competitive advantage which should help Eventbrite maintain their leadership position in payment processing on their platform.

Valuation

I believe Eventbrite’s service fulfills a clear market need, and Eventbrite is well positioned to remain the leader in the category. While I believe the business is likely to be successful, I also think there are vulnerabilities which could limit the success of the company, such as potential competition from social media platforms or from event management companies focused on offering premium services to high touch clients. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate Eventbrite’s intrinsic value to be approximately 22 USD per share, and while I see little downside risk to Eventbrite at the current price, I am not confident enough in their prospects to recommend this as an entry point. To have greater confidence in Eventbrite as an investment opportunity, I would like to see accelerated organic growth confirming the size of the market, continued growth in gross profit margins indicating bargaining power with creators and the development of new revenue streams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.