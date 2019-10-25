New Oriental: Fundamental Strength And Optimistic Outlook Persists

Our analysis suggests that the fundamental strength of the company is supported by the increasing market size of the education sector, further strengthening the conviction we have in this company.

The company's potential revenue and earnings are not priced in yet, suggesting an opportunity for investors to start accumulating shares of the company.

Executive Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU) has delivered a sterling financial performance over the past decade. This outcome has been supported by a combination of strong brand loyalty, a multi-generational revenue model and the general increased demand for high-quality private education in China.

The company has a well-established and respected brand for education in China and, with the growing demand for quality private education and the need for English language training and education (both of which are expected to grow), the company is poised to expand further. It has the cash position to be able to benefit from the consolidation of a fragmented education sector and opportunities to expand into new regions, and the reputation and customer loyalty to sign on new and retain old clients.

These factors combined allow the company to effectively maintain a strong and constant growth that would appear to be driven from organic and non-organic expansion. That said, there remains the risk of a Chinese economic slowdown and the ongoing tensions between China and the US – especially as the New Oriental Education & Technology market is concentrated in China.

Although the company is currently overpriced in terms of its multiples on a trailing and forward-looking basis, fundamentally, it would not seem that the price yet fully reflects the potential revenue and earnings growth. Unless there is a significant withdrawal of the Chinese economy that puts the generally targeted client under financial stress, the likelihood is that the company should continue to expand with the market.

Additionally, the company already benefits from a loyal customer base that, according to the management, effectively spans across generations following a form of “cradle-to-grave” strategy starting with children from three years old through to adult education. As such many students continually return for further school, college and career progression needs. This is likely to continue the company’s future fundamental outlook.

The question, therefore, remains whether the current ADR price is justified. While the peer multiples would suggest not, the fundamentals support a stronger case. The company has maintained a revenue CAGR of over 26% for over a decade and there are no signs of a significant slowdown. However, being conservative that the company is unable to maintain this pace of growth and still not fully recover its margins of FY 2016 and 2017, the implied equity value is still greater than the current market capitalisation. Added to this, the company has a strong cash and working capital position that adds further value to the business with close to no financial debt. It would, therefore, suggest that the company would have the potential to leverage its position if required.

Therefore, based on the valuation, despite being overpriced relative to the majority of its peers, the recommendation would be a Buy on the company at a recommended range of USD 121.43-134.21 per ADR.

ADR Price Movement

The New Oriental Education & Technology Group ADR price has, over the past five years, risen substantially by 421%, with a 22% jump during the last quarter. This was supported by strong enrollment expectations following aggressive summer promotions, but there is still concern over the impact of any limitations being imposed in terms of the level of Chinese stock holdings by US government pension funds.

Company Overview

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (also known as Xindongfang) was founded in 1993 in Beijing, China by Bob Xiaoping Xu and Minhong Yu. The Company offers a comprehensive range of educational products and services to students of all ages and is the largest provider of private educational services in China.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group listed on the New York Stock Exchange on September 7, 1996, making it the first Chinese education company to go public in the US.

Major Shareholders (>5% shareholding) Shareholder # of Shares % of Shares David Selected Advisers 11,119,591 7.02%

The range of services offered includes primary and secondary school education, language training (including English), test preparation courses for admissions and assessment tests (including for the US, China, and Commonwealth countries), content development and distribution, software and technologies, online education, and overseas studies consulting. The range of products and services include:

New Oriental has enrolled over 44.8m students (c.a. 8.4m enrollments occurred in the 2019 fiscal year). The company, as of 31 May 2019, had a network of 95 schools, 1,233 (including the 95 schools) learning centres, 15 bookstores and access to a nationwide network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors, and over 33,900 teachers in 83 cities.

In addition, the company manages the New Oriental Education and Culture Industrial Fund, which is an equity investment fund that is based in Beijing, China. The fund subscribers include:

The New Oriental Group

Top Chinese financial institutes

Well-known enterprises (including the ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China), CITIC Trust, Zhang Jia Gang Industrial Capital Center, and Noah Private Wealth Management)

The New Oriental Education and Culture Industrial Fund have made six investments, the most recent of which was effected on 19 March 2019 when they placed an RMB 100m investment in EasyTransfer.

Key Developments

On 28 March 2019 New Oriental Education & Technology’s subsidiary, Koolearn Technology Holding, listed on in Hong Kong (HKG:1797) with an opening price of HK$ 10.20 and IPO valuation of HK$ 9.4bn. During the IPO, the company raised HK$ 1.7bn.

Koolearn is one of the company’s online education companies and is China’s largest online education brand for college exam preparation, and services include college tutoring, K-12 education, and online preschool tutoring programs. During 2017, Koolearn held 8.2% market share (Frost & Sullivan).

During the course of the last five years, New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s share price has grown at a disproportionate rate (39% p.a.) relative to the company’s EPS (1.7% p.a.). This has taken the P/E to over 75x.

Non-Organic Expansion

With the increasing competition in China, New Oriental Education & Technology has been aggressive in its investment strategy, having made a total of 19 investments, of which the most recent investment being on 4 September 2019 when they invested in VIPThink.

Recent Acquisitions: 2019 VIPThink 04 September, 2019 Xigua City 29 August, 2019 Jiayouxueba 31 July, 2019 Kaishu Jianggushi 22 June, 2019 Jiayouxueba 11 April, 2019 Xiaoyang Edu 28 March, 2019 Shizhi Media Technology 20 March, 2019

It has successfully exited from one of its positions – the stake in Roborobo, which is involved in online robotics and coding education.

Overview of Industry Trends

The revenue for China’s online education market is estimated to have reached around RMB 252bn (USD 35.7bn) in 2018 and is expected to more than double in 2022, with 264 million paying users, according to iResearch. However, the increased competition in the Chinese online education market is putting pressure on market players who are seeking to capitalise on the consolidation of a highly fragmented sector.

Edtech Trends

For both New Oriental Education & Technology and its listed peer, TAL Education (TAL: US), the online education market presents vast opportunities. This is supported by the fact that, according to Forbes estimates, the edtech industry is estimated to reach a global value of USD 252bn by 2020, while the student population is expected to increase to 2.7bn by 2035.

In China specifically, according to Tech Crunch, edtech companies invested c.a. USD 1bn in 2017 into the industry. This was to support the expected Chinese edtech industry that was forecast to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% p.a. Further, by 2020, the APAC region is expected to represent 54% of the global edtech market, with already 600m students enrolled in primary schools in the region. This is a significant 10x more than those enrolled in the US.

Examinations

Specific to the New Oriental Education Group, it is of importance to consider the growth of the examination offerings and importance. Some are geared towards overseas studies (such as GMAT, IELTS, TOEFL) and others towards Business English and career opportunities (such as TOEIC, BEC).

These are all English language-based examinations, so it means that students must already have studied English, which is one of the largest teaching markets. The British Council (the main examination provider) estimated that around 1.7bn people were learning and using English internationally in 2015 and that English language instruction for non-native speakers equates to a USD 63bn a year industry.

Established ESL exam providers are expanding their operations, growing in size and increasing their global penetration. Cambridge Assessment has succeeded in trebling in size since 2002, and, between August 2016 and July 2017, it alone generated revenue in excess of GBP 413m.

In particular, China and India are expected to show the largest growth according to a British Council study.

Financial Perspectives

New Oriental Education & Technology has shown delivered a decade worth of revenue and profit growth. It has consistently produced a revenue CAGR of over 26% both in the long term (FY 2010-19) and short term (FY 2018-19). On average, 11.5% of the company’s revenues are generated from books and other services, while the balance is earned from educational programmes and services.

The company has indicated that this performance has been supported by the favourable demographic trends in China, mixed with economic growth, the need for English training in China and the increased demand for high-quality private education. The improving state of the economy has also allowed for a significant increase in spending on education. That said, risks to the Chinese economy may trickle through to the private education industry, which could result in a slowdown in the company’s operational growth.

Management Outlook

The company has stated that total net revenues in Q1 2020 should fall within the range of USD 1,050.5-1,075.5m (+22-25% yoy). It also expects a projected growth rate of revenue in RMB in the range of 26-29% for the quarter.

The New Oriental Education company has strong brand loyalty. This opens the opportunity for multiple generation student enrollments, as the company caters to children from three years old all through the school years and entrance examinations to high school and college, extending even to vocational training. This strength also means decreased student acquisition costs.

The company’s management has further stated that the future outlook of the business will be dependent on the ability to increase the number of paying online users and the ability to further sign up new students at both existing and new schools and learning centres.

Growth Strategy

The company has three key drivers behind its business model. These include:

Focusing on multi-year, multi-decade and multi-generational relationships with the clients;

Keeping the strong brand loyalty that it has built; and

Capitalising on the various cross-selling and up-selling opportunities that exist.

On top of this, the company is working on maintaining a strong competitive advantage that is built on the foundation of quality teachers, an extensive network, proprietary content and computerised assessment testing, and strong customer service.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended 31 May, 2019

The company reported net revenues of USD 3.1bn (+26.5% yoy).

There were c.a. 8,382,700 total student enrollments in test preparation courses and academic subjects tutoring (+32.4% yoy).

Operating income reached USD 305.5m (+16.2% yoy) [Non-GAAP operating income was USD 376.9m (+17.6% yoy)]. This resulted in a slight tightening of operating margin from 10.7% in FY 2018 to 9.9% in FY 2019.

The FY 2019 net income for the Company decreased 19.6% yoy to USD 238.1m, with a net income per ADS of USD1.50.

Comparatively, the Non-GAAP net income for the period was USD 411.1m (+16.3% yoy), with a diluted net income per ADS of USD2.58.

Importantly, during Q4 2019, the total student enrolments in academic subjects tutoring and test preparation courses increased by 33.9% yoy to c.a. 2,756,000.

Concomitantly, the cost of revenues increased by 24.0% y-o-y to USD 371.2 m. This was mostly attributed to the raise in the teachers' compensation and the higher rental costs due to the increased number of operating schools and learning centres in the network.

There were also sizable increases in selling and marketing expenses (+4.8% yoy to USD 105.9m), and general and administrative expenses (+18.4% yoy to USD 288.8m). This was brought on by the increase in the headcount as the network of schools and learning centres expanded, together with the higher R&D and human resources expenses.

Starting 1 June 2018, New Oriental Education adopted a new “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” practice, and thus, as of 31 May 2019, an amount of USD 76.1m of deferred revenue was reclassified in the balance sheet as accrued expenses and other current liabilities. This amount represents the estimated value of tuition that was collected and may need to be refunded in the future should a student withdraw early from a course.

Additionally, the usual increase was below normal because of the change in the tuition fees collection schedule for K-12 after-school tutoring courses. This was as a result of changes in regulatory requirements.

The company reported the new long-term debt to the value of USD 96.5m during the financial year (in FY 2018, the company bore no long-term financial debt).

Key Risks

China

Due to Chinese regulations, information disseminated over the internet is regulated and censored. This may adversely affect the business and their reputation and subject them to liability for information displayed on the websites. The Chinese government has also adopted regulations that govern internet access and the distribution of news and other information over the internet. If it is found that a business fails to comply with these requirements, that business may have their licences revoked and could face the closure of the concerned websites.

Should any of the preferential tax treatments in China that are currently available be discontinued, the company could be negatively affected.

The Group faces uncertainties with respect to indirect transfers of equity interests in PRC resident enterprises by their non-PRC holding companies.

The PRC has a Five-Year Plan which explicitly encourages entrepreneurship and innovation and also determines the need to strengthen examination and recruitment reforms and to promote higher education.

Sector

Intense competition has resulted in and aided an education boom, particularly targeting the K-12 group (students from kindergarten to high school). Market leaders, such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group and TAL Education Group that rely mainly on in-class teaching have listed publicly in the US and benefitted from a rally in their share prices. At the same time, online startups such as the Tencent-backed VIPKid are continually trying to convince parents that digital instruction is equal to and sometimes superior to brick-and-mortar classrooms.

The CEO of NetEase Youdao has been instructed to help NetEase create an all-in-one learning platform become part of the very financial rewarding sector where education and technology link. There is a possibility that Youdao, last valued at USD1.1bn, could float as soon as 2019 to provide the necessary funds. Courses will be able to be taught through high-speed live-streaming, which will allow for smooth communication between the teacher and the student. Also, an Artificial Intelligence-powered “tutors” can grade homework and use data to evaluate student test results.

New Oriental Education Group faces competition in each type of services offered, and in each different geographical region it operates in. Competitors at the national level include TAL and certain online tutoring service providers that integrate their services with advanced technology

Due to the increased use of and advancements in the internet, mobile internet, and computer-related technologies, such as online live broadcasting technologies, are eliminating geographic and physical facility-related entry barriers to providing private education services. And so, smaller local companies or internet-content providers can possibly use the internet or mobile internet to offer programs, services and products quickly and cost-effectively to a large number of students with less capital expenditure than required in the past.

Company Valuation

Fundamental Valuation

The Company is valued initially using a five-year DCF valuation, using a calculated cost of equity of 7.4% and WACC of 7.1%. Assuming continued strong top-line growth and gradual margin recovery following the narrowing of the FY 2019 margins, it is calculated that the company has an equity value of USD 20.3bn. This is above the current market value of USD 17.9bn.

USDm 2020E 2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E Terminal NOPAT 329.0 418.0 507.4 587.6 646.3 678.6 Add: depreciation 121.2 145.5 167.3 184.0 202.4 212.5 Less: capex -309.6 -371.6 -427.3 -470.0 -517.1 -542.9 Change in NWC 164.6 174.3 173.7 161.7 145.6 152.8 FCFF 305.1 366.2 421.1 463.2 477.2 501.1 WACC 7.1% 7.1% 7.1% 7.1% 7.1% 7.1% Terminal growth rate 5.0% Discount factor 0.96 0.90 0.84 0.78 0.73 Discounted FCFF 293.2 328.5 352.8 362.4 348.6 17,504.6 Enterprise value 19,190.1 Estimated equity value 20,250.8

With 158m ADR’s currently in the market, this implies a fair value price per ADR of USD 127.82, which is c.a. 13.2% above the current price of USD 112.88.

Industry Valuation

As appears to be the case with TAL Education, New Oriental Education & Technology’s P/E of 75.3x and EV/EBITDA of 47.1x is well above the industry median. While the company exhibits strong levels of growth, it would seem that the company is currently overpriced relative to its peers and is only competitively priced relative to TAL Education.

EV/EBITDA (X) P/E (X) TAL Education 57.8 77.8 Offcn Education Technology Co Ltd 55.4 12.4 Grand Canyon Education Inc 15.8 20.3 China East Education Holdings Ltd 31.2 60.2 CognaEducacao SA 16.7 20.4 Laureate Education Inc 9.9 3.7 Graham Holdings Co 6.3 10.7 Median 16.7 20.3

[Source: GuruFocus, Analyst Calculations]

Summary

The company is currently overpriced in terms of its multiples on a trailing and forward-looking basis, however, from a fundamental perspective, it would not seem that the price yet fully reflects the potential revenue and earnings growth. It has the benefit that it has loyal customers, especially as many students continually return for further school, college and career progression needs. As such, the outlook for the company does look strong.

Based on the valuation, despite being overpriced relative to the majority of its peers, the recommendation would be a Buy on the company at a recommended range of USD 121.43-134.21 per ADR.

