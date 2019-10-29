Boeing Sees Multi-Billion Cash Outflow

Boeing missed EPS estimates. However, insights in our own model show that this was primarily caused by insufficient mapping of BCA revenues while BGS and BDS revenues came in low.

Boeing (BA) reported its third quarter before the opening bell on Oct. 23). Earlier we shared our estimate for the third quarter earnings and it's needless to say that Boeing’s reported figures came in below expectations.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will have a look at the results highlighting where Boeing beat, missed or matched expectations. On core earnings per share level, Boeing missed expectations, reporting core earnings per share of $1.45, whereas the consensus was $2.10 per share and we expected earnings around $1.93 per share.

In this report we might be using some abbreviations for certain company segments. These are mentioned below:

Boeing Commercial Airplanes abbreviated to BCA.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security abbreviated to BDS.

Boeing Global Services abbreviated to BGS.

Revenues

Table 1: Q3 Revenues Boeing (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the third quarter, Boeing beat our expectations by $483 million driven by Boeing Commercial Airplanes and offset by lower revenues on the other business segments. During the previous quarter, I also underestimated BCA revenues and I’ve been working since to find out where that underestimation comes from. What I found is that our escalators on the wide body sales prices was not mapped accurately. If we implement the price escalations for wide body jets the difference between the reported and [re]modeled figure for BCA $116 million and compared to the mid-point total revenues estimate, we would be off by $180 million. What we did observe is that the total revenues including the corrected BCA revenues are closer to our low-end revenue scenario, where reported numbers are $27 million lower than expected. This difference is primarily driven by lower than expected Boeing Global Services offset by higher than expected BCA revenues. I’d say that all with all there is nothing extraordinary about the revenues. Revenues came in slightly below the low-end of our expectations.

Year-over-year, revenues declined by 21% reflecting the absence of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries.

Earnings

Table 2: Boeing Q2 core and estimates (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing Commercial Airplanes earnings missed our expectations by $352 million. We contacted Boeing to see whether there was anything in particular causing this, but we were told this is just a combination of R&D costs and general costs that should be taken into account. Boeing did recognize additional costs of $0.9B in the accounting quantity for the Boeing 737, but this doesn’t impact the current reported figures. When we pull through our revenue correction to earnings, we found that BCA still missed estimates, realizing a $40 million loss whereas a $80 million profit (down from our earlier estimate of $300 million) was expected.

BDS earnings and BGS earnings were off by roughly $50 million. Sixty percent of the difference is driven by lower margins and 40% is driven by lower than anticipated revenues.

Combining the numbers, segment operating profits were around $0.76 per share lower than expected and $170 million or $0.30 per share if we take into account model refinement.

Table 3: Earnings estimate versus realized Boeing Q3 2019 (Source: AeronAnalysis)

Some figures may vary a bit from reported or previously expected figures due to rounding.

What we see is that even though expectations weren’t high, Boeing still managed to produce a miss. I will be first to admit that when compiling the earnings ranges, I had hopes for some stronger performance at BGS and BDS. If I remove those (as these deviations vs. expected and realized figures are sparked by my own optimism) Boeing would still miss by $0.32 per share.

This is caused by a shortfall in BCA earnings of $0.62 per share, lower than anticipated BGS and BDS earnings ($0.18 per share), offset by higher Boeing Capital earnings. On a segment level, Boeing’s earnings fell short by $0.77 per share. On top of that came eliminations that were $0.23 per share higher than expected, meaning that on an operations level Boeing shares fell short a full dollar per share. This was offset by favourable other income items and debt expenses ($0.08 per share) and a lower tax rate resulting in a $0.46 per share tailwind. Putting it all together, the miss is $0.46 per share which almost is fully attributable to the miss at BCA.

As I mention in each earnings preview it's easy to say a company beats or missed estimates, but it's also important to look at the underlying assumptions, and what I currently have found is that my underlying assumptions where not good enough. Our model obviously was flawed in the sense that BCA escalators were not modeled accurately, and we had higher expectations from BGS and BDS revenues. Only correcting for the escalators not being mapped accurately, Boeing missed estimates by $0.07 per share. What Boeing actually realized were earnings at our low-end of the (corrected) estimate range. If we consider that, what should be observed is that Boeing missed estimates by just $0.01 per share.

So, while we could say Boeing missed estimates quite dramatically, I have to say that if I consider my own revised model (a model which gets refined regularly), Boeing’s earnings weren’t that bad.

Cash flow

In the first quarter many investors were expecting a cash crunch, but this didn’t happen. In the second quarter we saw that Boeing’s operating cash flow was -$0.6B and its free cash flow was negative $1B. In the earnings preview we already said that third quarter cash flow could see a $2B pressure and that is indeed what happened. Operating cash flow was negative $2.4B and free cash flow was negative $2.9B. Boeing’s cash increased to $9.8B but this was fueled by Boeing increasing its debts, so definitely not a sign of strength in the cash balance.

Conclusion

When I started writing this report, directly after the earnings release, Boeing shares were trading 3% higher, and the more I started looking into the earnings report the less I could understand it and when listening to the earnings call. Earnings come at the low-end of our revised model estimate. Not a huge negative there, but also not positive. Normally I say “If earnings are disappointing, maybe you can see some strength in underlying cash flows” but that also wasn’t the case as Boeing burned nearly $3B during the quarter. Boeing will try to keep its dividends intact as long as possible, but given their current financial situation paying dividends is more a matter of keeping shareholders happy than that it makes financial sense.

On top of that, we saw that while Boeing’s doesn’t have an outlook for 2019 or 2020 the company has toned down expectations for the 2020-2023 time frame. Due to trade tensions, anticipated orders for the Dreamliner have not come in and Boeing will be lowering the production rate for the Boeing 787 program from 14 to 12 per month in late 2020. That trim in production rate comes two years earlier than I previously anticipated. In 2020 the delivery output from the Boeing 777 program will decline by approximately six units while it's now anticipated that the Boeing 737 MAX production rate will now achieve a production rate of 55 aircraft per month in late 2020 whereas previously the consensus seemed to be June 2020 (though AeroAnalysis already had dimmed expectations and estimated the production rate of 55 aircraft per month to be achieved in August 2020 at the earliest). On the Boeing 777X, first deliveries have now slipped into early 2021.

We’re seeing near-term dimming prospects driven by a combination of program specific issues and softening demand due to trade tensions. During the quarter, Boeing also didn’t update its liabilities estimate, while I would have expected this given that the MAX schedule slipping. The company did mention that liabilities estimates could be updated in the future. At the moment, I also expect there will be need for that.

Overall, while I found that Boeing made a better impression when it comes to putting color to the return-to-service schedule, earnings fell short just slightly while cash there was a multi-billion cash outflow and macro factors and program specific issues are putting a brake on Boeing in 2020. While it's not specifically mentioned, the various adjustments mean that in the 2020-2023 timeframe commercial aircraft production will come down likely resulting in earnings growth being flatter than previously anticipated. So I don’t quite understand why Boeing shares gained after reporting earnings. Possibly the markets were expecting worse, but the picture for 2020 onward is a dimmed one and that is why I'm not overly positive about Boeing’s earnings presentation.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles.

If you like our regular coverage, please consider joining The Aerospace Forum which gives you more indepth tools to understand the industry, access to over 750+ previously published reports and ways (Live chat with the group and one-on-one conversations) to discuss the aerospace industry. *Start your FREE trial today*



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.