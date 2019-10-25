British American Tobacco - Volume Fears Way Overblown

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Income subscribers - find out more here.

Deteriorating volumes in tobacco sticks, particularly in the US, has been one of the major headwinds faced by the tobacco sector over the past 12 months. With the dividend yield on British American Tobacco (BATS) approaching 8% again, the market is clearly questioning the long term sustainability of earnings and therefore dividends. Declining volumes can imply negative operational leverage if management don’t cut back fixed costs quickly enough to compensate, which can lead to an out sized impact on earnings and cash flows. The modus operandi of tobacco companies has been to offset this effect with increased prices, but there would ultimately come a point where the elasticity relationship deteriorates and a 1% price increase leads to a substantially greater decline in volumes. The question is how close are we to that point and are any of the data suggesting changing elasticities? The key is to look for sustained declines in organic revenue growth, which would show that management can no longer offset declining volumes with price increases. This hasn’t been the case, organic revenue in constant currency terms remains positive for BATS, and has in fact been picking up since the 2017 low, implying that BATS' customers are digesting price increases in a relatively normal manner.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Breaking down the organic revenue growth numbers into pricing and volumes, there has indeed been deterioration in volumes, with pricing coming to the rescue to offset this. Importantly, volume declines seem to have bottomed out in H2 2018 at -4.8%, with H1 2019 coming in at -3.5%. Although too short a time period to confirm, this could signal the trough in volumes. Similarly with pricing inflation, inflation peaked at 5.1% in H2 2018, slowing to a more comfortable level at 4.1% in H1 2019. While declining volumes are obviously not sustainable into perpetuity, volumes will ultimately settle at some kind of lower level. The upside of the business model is that management can continue to take costs out of the business as volumes decline (Won’t need as much manufacturing / distribution capacity) and increasing prices doesn’t have an associated physical cost. This aids management’s aim to continue to increase operating margins by 50 – 100 bps p.a. Management has also been doing this for years so there is no reason they will not continue to succeed, in the absence of a major structural shock to the market.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst

Investors should also take comfort in the fact that BATS relative to the market is a consistent out-performer, owing to their Global Drive Brands, which have continued to gain market share. This also speaks to the strength of BATS brands, and reinforces the sustainability of the business model of increasing prices to offset reducing volumes. Finally, there may be a short term opportunity to regain some volumes from vaping given the health scare we have seen in vaping circles, although we haven’t seen evidence of this yet.

Source: FY 2018 Results Presentation

Valuation

If we look at what the market is implying in terms of sustainable growth rates for BATS, a simple DDM shows that to get to the current price, one must assume a terminal growth rate of less than 2% (Below table shows implied percentage upside to the current stock price given different required returns and sustainable growth rates) and a conservative required return of 10%. BATS’ 10 year CAGR in earnings is 9%, and the 5 year CAGR is 7%. Certainly over longer periods of time the growth rates have been well in excess of 2%. Thus, unless the tobacco industry is fundamentally undergoing a very significant structural shift, and volumes are about to fall off a cliff, BATS stock price at current levels is very attractive. Management has already reiterated earnings guidance for the full year (High single digit constant currency growth). Beyond FY 2019, additional levers to growth include NGP growth, as well as lower finance costs as management pay down debt, outside of the usual low single digit top line growth and 50 - 100 bps of margin expansion. My valuation at a 5% long term sustainable growth rate and 10% required return implies 58% upside to today's stock price.

Source: Analyst estimates

In conclusion, the volume declines are entirely manageable at this stage, and personally I would only start getting worried if we see that organic revenue growth is starting to falter (Elasticity relationship starting to deteriorate). What matters over the next few years will be bottom line and corresponding cash flow performance, given the enormous potential value unlock from paying down the sizeable debt position. I think management will continue to deliver on their earnings guidance (Their impressive track record below speaks for itself), and for the patient investor, one can continue to collect an almost 8% dividend yield that will continue to grow in line with earnings (Mid to high single digit growth p.a.). BATS is a long term buy and current levels represent a great entry point.

Source: FY 2018 Results Presentation

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.