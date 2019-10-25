Mainstreet Equity: A Real Estate Firm That Focuses On Capital Appreciation Instead Of Distributions

Investment Thesis

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTC:MEQYF) is a great option for equity investors seeking exposure to real estate who don't require monthly distributions. By reinvesting all operating proceeds into the company's expansion strategy, Mainstreet has efficiently stewarded its capital towards projects that continue to grow FFO. Throughout the recent economic downturn in Western Canada, Mainstreet has made significant investments in Alberta. The company is now positioned to benefit from an improving rental market as the regional economy recovers. Mainstreet has an impressive record of organic growth with minimal share dilution; a formula that has continued to drive share price appreciation. Mainstreet Equity Corp. employs a superior business model that will continue to generate robust shareholder returns.

Performance Track Record

Over the last decade, Mainstreet shares have outperformed the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (IUSPF) by over 375% including reinvested dividends. An investor who invested CAD $10K in Mainstreet would have grown their investment to CAD $57K today, while an investor who put the iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and invested the dividends would have just over CAD $31K today.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Mainstreet has achieved 5 successive quarters of double-digit revenue, NOI, and FFO growth. The company's business model creates value shareholders with a focus on long-term capital appreciation. The chart above is a clear demonstration of how much more value Mainstreet has created for investors by reinvesting its capital than it is had paid out distributions. While past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance, Mainstreet has maintained a consistent business model since the firm's inception that is a proven formula for creating shareholder value.

Source: Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity is a small residential real estate company with operations in Western Canada. Founded in 1998, the firm owns and operates approximately 13,000 rental units with a market value of CAD $2.0B. The company's strategy is to purchase underperforming properties, renovate them and improve their operating standards to move them upmarket. With a market capitalization of CAD $590M or USD $445M, Mainstreet Equity trades on the TSX under the ticker "MEQ". Mainstreet is not a REIT and does not pay a dividend or distribution but strives to create value for shareholders by reinvesting its capital to grow the business. Through this model, the company focuses on share price appreciation by growing NAV and FFO.

Source: CBC

Property Portfolio

The province of Alberta represents 57% of Mainstreet's portfolio with a significant presence in the mid-market residential rental space in Edmonton and Calgary. The company's remaining rental stock is located in Vancouver and British Columbia's Lower Mainland BC and in Saskatchewan's two largest centres Regina and Saskatoon.

Source: Mainstreet Equity Corp. Investor Presentation

Mainstreet uses the proceeds from its investments to grow its portfolio. This strategy has resulted in the significant growth of the portfolio since the firm's initial 272 units in 1998. Over the last two decades, the company has grown its portfolio at a CAGR of 20%. The firm now controls a market share of approximately 11.3% of the mid-market residential space. Mainstreet believes that as this segment of the market is highly fragmented, it can grow its presence to approximately 20% by continuing its current strategy.

Source: Mainstreet Equity Corp. Investor Presentation

Mid-Market Strategy

Mainstreet has targeted its property acquisitions in the "mid-market" space of the residential rental market. These properties are characterized as: having fewer than 100 units per property, having higher levels of deferred maintenance, higher vacancy levels, and lower rents. Mainstreet's mid-market rental price point is typically between CAD $900 and CAD $1,100 per month. This price point helps the firm avoid undesirable renters and makes Mainstreet's properties attractive as rentals during economic uncertainty. This part of the market tends to be a fragmented section of the residential market where the "mom and pop" owners do not have access to the capital required to move these properties up-market. These are often low-rise buildings that are several decades old. According to the Financial Post, unlike larger high-rise properties, there are usually few offers on these properties when they come up for sale as the properties are often operating in a sub-optimal state. By adding professional management, initiating a renovation program and enacting operating efficiencies, Mainstreet can add significant value to these assets.

Operating Results

For the third quarter of 2019, Mainstreet's FFO increased by a remarkable 29% to CAD $9.3M compared with CAD $7.2 M in Q3 2018. The increase in FFO in Q3 2019 was mainly attributable to increased rental revenue and improved occupancy. The positive results for Q3 2019 extend Mainstreet's double digit, year over year growth in: revenue, NOI, FFO for the fifth consecutive quarter. In Q3 2019, the company reported an 18% increase in revenue and a 17% increase in NOI compared with the third quarter of 2018. While a component of the growth in NOI is attributable to the property acquisitions brought online in the period, same asset revenue growth grew an impressive 8% year over year during the period fueled by 8% growth in average rental price per unit "ARPU". Vacancy rates reached a 5-year low of 6.4% in Q3 2019. Each 1% drop in vacancy rates translates to CAD $1.6M in NOI, implying a CAD $7.84M improvement in NOI from 11.3% portfolio-wide vacancy rate of Q2 2018.

Source: Mainstreet Equity Corp. Investor Presentation

Doubling Down in Alberta

With more than half of the firm's properties located in Alberta, this oil-rich province is the company's most important market. The oil price collapse in 2014 resulted in a spike in unemployment, vacancy rates, and financial delinquencies in the province. While other real estate firms with a significant presence in Alberta sought to diversify geographically, Mainstreet saw an opportunity to double down. Since the beginning of 2015, Mainstreet has acquired 45 buildings and 1671 apartment units in Alberta. According to Mainstreet CEO Bob Dhillon:

Four years ago, we made a counter-cyclical investment. With a downturn in the resource sector, we doubled down on Alberta and to a lesser degree, Saskatchewan. We invested in more properties. As interest rates dropped, we refinanced a large portion of our outstanding debt with cheaper money, and we bought back shares in our company at a deep discount.

Alberta has been the fasting growing province in Canada in recent decades; more than doubling the national average growth rate between 2007-2017. Statistics Canada projects that by 2043, Alberta's population will increase from 4.3M in 2018 to somewhere between 6M and 7.3M. These projections also expect that Alberta's population will become more urban, with 4 out of 5 residents living in the Calgary-Edmonton corridor where Mainstreet has concentrated their holdings. The double-digit FFO growth over the last 18 months is evidence that Mainstreet was able to find tremendous value in its recent Alberta property acquisition binge.

According to the Conference Board of Canada, unemployment in Alberta is expected to improve by 1.1% this year; a good indicator of a recovering economy. Economists at Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) see real GDP growth in the province increasing a full percentage point between 2019 and 2020. As the Alberta economy recovers from the commodity price downturn, Mainstreet is positioned to see vacancy rate improvement and ARPU growth from the company's Alberta property portfolio.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

Mainstreet is highly committed to maximizing shareholder value. This is evident through the high level of inside ownership amongst the firm's management and board. The 40% level of inside ownership ensures alignment between shareholders and management. Over the firm's 21 year history, Mainstreet has funded most of its growth organically, limiting the need for equity issuances. As of 2019, the number of common shares outstanding was 9,381,730 as compared to 8,883,333 common shares on the date of TSX listing nearly 20 years ago. This means that in 20 years, Mainstreet shareholders have only experienced 6% net dilution.

Over the years, Mainstreet has made a point of buying back shares when it believes that the share price is trading at a discount to NAV. As of May 2019, Mainstreet has been authorized to purchase up to 478,919 shares under the normal course issuer bid "NCIB". This repurchase represents approximately 10% of the company's public float of issued and outstanding shares, making it the largest NCIB since the firm bought 1.4M of its shares through NCIB and secure issuer bid at an average price of CAD $35.99. This policy of non-dilution coupled with the strategy of repurchasing shares when they look cheap has allowed the company to substantially boost its FFO/share and consequently its share price.

Source: Mainstreet Equity Corp. Annual Report

Risk Analysis

Like all real estate companies, Mainstreet is vulnerable to rising interest rates. The company has maintained a stable balance sheet and a remarkably similar business strategy since its inception. As of June 30, 2019, Mainstreet had CAD $1.043B in mortgage debt, of which CAD $926M (89%) is insured through the Canadian Mortgage & Housing Corporation "CMHC". These fixed and floating rate mortgages have an average interest rate of 2.94%. The remaining portion of uninsured mortgage debt amounts to CAD $116M in fixed conventional mortgages with an average interest rate of 3.22%. Overall, 98% of Mainstreet's debt is at a fixed long term rate with the average term to maturity is 6.42 years with an average weighted interest rate of 2.98%.

While the current mortgage portfolio is manageable, higher rates in the future could limit expansion. The firm has maintained a very stable debt to equity ratio, with the current ratio of 1.17 remaining largely unchanged over the last 5 years. Similarly, the company's capital structure has remained stable at approximately 60% debt and 40% equity over the last 5 years. Mainstreet maintains approximately CAD $80M in liquidity in order to have the ability to make strategic acquisitions when properties come available.

One of the key risks of investing in Mainstreet is how illiquid the stock is. The firm is very thinly traded with average daily volumes only reaching 1,400 shares. The other key risk related to the company's geographic concentration in Western Canada, a region where the economy's dependence on the energy sector can leave it vulnerable to commodity price fluctuations. While the last downturn created an opportunity for Mainstreet to expand its property portfolio at discounted rates, future downturns could impact vacancy rates and weigh on ARPU growth.

Investor Takeaways

This small real estate firm has found a niche in the Western Canadian mid-market residential space, where the company's business model has been very successful. Contrarian acquisitions made during the economic downturn will continue to create value for shareholders. Mainstreet is poised to benefit from improving economic conditions in Western Canada that will drive ARPU growth and strong occupancy. Organic growth through efficient reinvestment of capital, coupled with minimal share dilution is a growth model that will continue to result in strong share price appreciation. Mainstreet's business model is a great example of slow and steady value creation for shareholders from a management team that is well-aligned with shareholder interest. Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a great company for equity investors seeking exposure to real estate with a preference for long term capital appreciation instead of income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.