Viomi: A Great Long-Term Opportunity

Viomi will likely continue to grow at 40-50% over the next 5 years, and with profit margins on the rise, it could potentially become a multibagger.

Viomi grew revenue by 70% in Q2 and net income by 113%, generating the same amount of income in one quarter as it generated for all of last year.

Viomi (NYSE: VIOT) has become both a value and growth play after continued top-line revenue growth of +70% since 2016 and more recently, income growth of over 100%. While this has not been correctly reflected in its stock price, we strongly believe investors can benefit massively from Viomi's capitalization on China's rapidly growing middle class.

Viomi is an innovative smart home appliance manufacturer in China targeting China's young “new middle-class” consumer. Spun off from Xiaomi, the world's fourth-largest phone maker, Viomi has had a rough year since it’s IPO in September of 2018. Whether this was due to the ongoing trade war, fear of slowing growth or simply lack of coverage on the stock, Viomi’s fundamentals have been skyrocketing past its stock price.

Back in 2017, Viomi produced solely smart water dispensers and purifiers, which while it did produce high-profit margins, left vast parts of its market untapped. Fast forward to 2019, Viomi has a much more diversified product line including smart fridges, dishwashers, stoves, range hoods, water heaters, vacuum robots, smart locks and much more:

Now, these products aren’t any regular home appliances. It markets its smart device ecosystem as IoT or "Internet of Things", which means they can communicate with each other and with the user at a distance (wirelessly connected). They all communicate with a central app controlled by an Alexa-like assistant. This makes the products increasingly convenient and efficient by being able to remotely control them. You may want to watch this Viomi ad to understand their products a little better.

As of June 2018, Viomi had registered 680 patents in China with 500 more pending. Viomi describes IOT-enabled home appliances as the following:

Viomi has gradually moved away from its strategic partnership with Xiaomi and stating making use of its own new product channels such as Pinduoduo (NYSE: PDD), Tmall (NYSE: BABA), Aliexpress (NYSE: BABA), its own mobile app as well as physical stores, in order to reach a larger customer base.

By Q2 2019, 60% of Viomi’s revenue came from its own organic sources:

And all these new innovations have been reflected in its fundamentals over the past 2 years:

Metric 2016 2017 2018 TTM Revenue $45,000 $134,200 $372,400 $488,900 Gross Profit $11,500 $42,300 $104,400 $134,800 Net Income $2,300 $14,300 $9,500 $18,200

As you can probably see, along with Xiaomi‘s other spin-off, Huami (NYSE: HMI), Viomi is one of the few Chinese stocks that have been able to enjoy a revenue growth rate of over 70% as well as substantial positive net income growth. In Q2 2019, Viomi grew net income by 113%, generating the same amount of income in one quarter as it generated for all of last year.

Despite strong growth in fundamentals, Viomi’s stock price has been stagnant for over 5 months. While it enjoyed a 105% run to $15.25 in April of this year, it has since fallen 47% to around $8:

Since its dramatic drop in May it has bounced between $8 and $9. The fall was due to increasing trade war fears around Chinese stocks and affected many of its other peers such as QuTouTiao (NYSE: QTT), Huami (NYSE: HMI), and Huya (NYSE: HUYA) (among many others). Considering Viomi operates solely in China and none of its fundamentals were affected by the escalating trade war, the investor fear that led to the fall was clearly overblown.

Valuation

Despite appearing as a growth stock, Viomi is currently quite cheap at a 0.93x sales valuation and 11x Fwd PE relative to its over 70% growth over the past quarters:

Market Cap PE Fwd PE Price / Book Price / Sales EV / Sales (Fwd) Fwd EPS 580M 15 10.83 3.40 0.93 0.72 $0.71

Simply Wall Street's estimate of Viomi's intrinsic value based on future free cash flows stands at $30.03 per share or at a 72% discount from current levels:

Current price targets from analysts average to $12.50, implying a 49% upside from current levels. FAST Graphs is even more bullish, estimating it could hit $133 a share by 2021:

Future

If Viomi continues its countless product launches and high level of innovation into new segments in the home appliance industry, they could very well continue to grow at a pace of around 40-50% until 2024, down from +70% today.

In such a case, given 2019 full-year revenue guidance of $635 million, we could expect full-year 2024 revenues of $3.4 billion (40% YoY growth) to $4.8 billion (50% YoY growth):

Estimation of Viomi's Revenue Growth From Continued 50% YoY Growth

Estimation of Viomi's Revenue Growth From Continued 40% YoY Growth

Viomi currently holds a profit margin of 3.7%, down from 10.7% in 2016. This seems to be the only considerable concern I see with Viomi at the moment:

Despite this, it's an improvement from the 2.65% profit margin recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The most likely cause of this drop in profit margin was due to its release of new product lines as mentioned previously which could have an impact on its early profitability. However, I expect this profit margin to continue to grow in the coming quarters, possibly back to where it was in 2016 at 10% in a bullish scenario. In a base scenario, we could expect net profit margins to reach 8%, which would contribute to earnings of $272-385 million for full-year 2024 (based upon revenue figures of $3.4-$4.8 billion).

At a 15x earnings valuation, we could expect a valuation of $4 billion to $5.8 billion by the end of 2024. Considering it now holds a valuation of $580 million, in this base scenario, we could expect an ROI of 590% to 900% over 5 years or a CAGR of 118% to 180%.

In a more bullish scenario where profit margins grow to 10% or at a valuation of 20x earnings similar to other of its Chinese peers like YY and Momo, we could expect a much higher valuation. Regardless, with $157 million in cash and just $13.7 million in long term debt, Viomi looks poised to give stunning returns to investors over the coming years.

Risks & Future

As mentioned previously, the main risk to Viomi is the decline in its profit margin since 2016. This should be something to look out for as skyrocketing revenue isn't enough to support a long thesis as seen with QTT (NYSE: QTT). While I am quite confident that Viomi will be able to boost back its profit margins, make sure to be on the watch. Apart from this, however, there seem to be few obstacles blocking Viomi's growth. The trade war won't have any effect. China's slowing growth is a natural phenomenon of transitioning your economy from a manufacturing to a service-based one and it appears as if Viomi will benefit massively from the growing middle class and increasing consumer spending.

Competition is hard to measure given the lack of coverage on Viomi's industry in the western world.

However, given the size of the Chinese home appliance market at $29b in 2019 and its estimated continued growth at a CAGR of 9.6% until 2023, there's plenty of market share out there for Viomi to continue its stunning growth streak. According to Statista, there are 245 million users of home appliances in China, a mere penetration of 17% of the total population. This is expected to rise to 26.8% in 2023, giving further evidence of Viomi's potential success from the rising Chinese middle class. Looking more specifically at the IoT home market in China, Viomi's estimated it stood at $52 billion in 2017. The industry also experienced much higher levels of growth relative to the general home appliance market with a CAGR of 26.5% from 2013-2017:

With a market cap of just $580 million and a very bright future ahead of it given the growth of home appliances as well as the IoT market, Viomi could turn out to be a well-worth long-term investment as a potential multi-bagger.

