U.S. Employee Earnings As A Predictor Of Consumer Discretionary Stocks

The consumer is one of the primary drivers of the U.S. economy, with consumers spending $14.5 trillion in the 2nd quarter of 2019. Consumer spending can be roughly split into two sectors: consumer staples and consumer discretionary. Consumer staples cover goods that are considered to be essential requirements for a household, while consumer discretionary are goods that, while wanted, are not necessary for the normal functioning of a household. One can hypothesize that consumer staples are inelastic goods in terms of household income, whereas consumer discretionaries are elastic to household income. One can then extend that hypothesis that the value of consumer discretionary stocks is driven by U.S. household income.

This hypothesis is tested by using U.S. employee earnings as a proxy for household income. The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index was used as a proxy for U.S. consumer discretionary stocks, which can be directly invested in through the iShares S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector (UCITS) ETF. The two data series were tested for stationarity using the Augmented Dickey-Fuller test and were found to be non-stationary, integrated to order 1. To test if there is a long-run, cointegrating relationship between the two, an ordinary least squares regression was estimated between the S&P 500 index (dependent variable) and lagged U.S. Employee Earnings (independent variables), with the natural logarithm of both used to transform the data such that it follows a normal distribution more closely. The regression results are displayed below:

As such, a 1% increase in U.S. employee earnings leads to an expected 5% increase in the expected fair value of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index. The relationship is tested to determine whether it is non-spurious by testing the residuals for stationarity using the augmented Dickey-Fuller test and found to be stationary, indicating that a cointegrating relationship exists and the relationship between the two variables is super-consistent. The long-run fair value of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index, as estimated from U.S. employee earnings, using a log-axis, is displayed below.

One can see from this graph that the consumer discretionary index has hovered below its long-run fair value since the end of August 2018.

While it is useful to determine the long-run fair value, the old expression that “the market can be wrong longer than you can be right” holds. Therefore, it would be useful to be able to predict future values of the index. Fortunately, if a cointegrating relationship, one can estimate an error-correction model. Simplistically, it estimates what percentage of the residual in the cointegrating relationship reverts to zero in time. The ECM regression was estimated, and the results are shown below.

Two items can be concluded from the above relationship:

There is a long-term trend in the consumer discretionary index, with the index expected to, on average, trend upwards by 1% per month. 24% of the residual reverts in the following month.

The regression has an R2 of 14.8%, implying that 14.8% of the monthly stock variation is explained by this relationship. With the consumer discretionary index 6.7% below its long-run relationship, one would expect that the index would increase by 2.76% over the next month.

The above uses a statistically sound method to create an estimation of the long-run fair value of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index. With that relationship in place, an equation is estimated to predict future movements in the index. It is found that the index should increase by 2.76% in the next month, which means that the Consumer Discretionary Index would be a sound investment, with exposure either created through a diversified portfolio of its constituents or directly through an ETF, such as the iShares S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector (UCITS) ETF.

